Boxing Scene

Rey Vargas, O'Shaquie Foster Separated On Stage After Making Weight For 130-Pound Title Fight

O’Shaquie Foster and Rey Vargas eventually had to be separated Friday after they made weight in San Antonio. Vargas and Foster flexed for the cameras, before Foster took exception to Vargas touching him once they met their contractual obligations for a 12-round, 130-pound championship match Saturday night at nearby Alamodome. Mexico’s Vargas and Foster, of Orange, Texas, both officially weighed in at 129½ pounds for their “Showtime Championship Boxing” main event.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Boxing Scene

Tim Tszyu vs. Tony Harrison Will Air Live on Showtime on March 11

It will be announced on tonight’s Showtime Championship Boxing telecast that Tim Tszyu, son of boxing legend Kostya Tszyu and an undefeated action fighter, will return to his birth place of Sydney, Australia to face former world champion Tony “Superbad” Harrison for the vacant Interim WBO 154-pound title in the main event of a Showtime telecast live on Saturday, March 11 (Sunday, March 12 in Australia).
Boxing Scene

Andrew Cancio To End Long Layoff, Will Face Jonathan de Pina On March 16 in Boston

Andrew Cancio is finally set to resume his career. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that the former secondary WBA junior lightweight titlist is set for his ring return after more than three years on the sideline. Cancio will hit the road for the occasion, as he will face Jonathan de Pina on March 16 at Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts.
BOSTON, MA
Boxing Scene

Barrios: Would Give Myself A C-Level Rating For Thurman Fight; I’m Capable Of A Lot More

Once Mario Barrios became sure he could take Keith Thurman’s power, the former 140-pound titleholder went away from his game plan during his 147-pound debut. Barrios’ lack of focus led to what he deemed a subpar performance against the ex-WBA/WBC welterweight champion a year ago in Las Vegas. After a long rest, the 27-year-old Barrios intends to start proving Saturday night that he is capable of accomplishing more in the 147-pound division than his outing against Thurman indicated.
FLORIDA STATE
Boxing Scene

Rey Vargas-O’Shaquie Foster: Stats & Stakes

For the second week in a row, a fighter who has already won fights at Jr. featherweight and featherweight will shoot for a major title in a third weight class. Will we see a fighter pull off the feat for the second week in a row?. That’s going to be...
TEXAS STATE
Boxing Scene

Caroline Dubois Crushes Mashaury Inside of Three Rounds at Wembley Arena

CAROLINE Dubois maintained the searing start to her professional career by crushing the hopelessly overmatched Feriche Mashaury inside three rounds at the Wembley Arena. Dubois, the younger sister of heavyweight contender Daniel, is considered by many as the hottest prospect in all of women’s boxing. And she blew away...
Boxing Scene

Lenier Pero: I Wanna Steal Show Against Viktor Faust; Prove Why PBC Put Trust In Me

Lenier Pero has just eight fights on his professional record, but the Cuban heavyweight believes he is ready for opponents with much more professional experience than him. Pero’s plan is to prove exactly that by beating undefeated Ukrainian Viktor Faust in their 10-round fight Saturday night in San Antonio. Showtime will televise Pero-Faust as the opener of a three-bout broadcast from Alamodome (9 p.m. ET).
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Boxing Scene

Zak Chelli Outworks Anthony Sims Over Ten, Viddal Riley Wins

ZAK CHELLI out-hustled Anthony Sims Jr over 10 to claim a unanimous decision and add the biggest name to his record at the Wembley Arena. This had looked like a fight sure to provide fireworks but there was no fuse and in the end there were very few flashpoints whatsoever.
Boxing Scene

Ron Lewis Honored at Boxxer's Wembley Arena Card

BRITISH boxing paid its respects to the late Ron Lewis at Wembley Arena on Saturday night. Lewis, who was due to cover the show headlined by Adam Azim for Boxing Scene, suffered a cardiac arrest and died on Friday morning. Promoters Boxxer paid a fitting tribute to the writer by...
Boxing Scene

Anthony Joshua on What Motivates Him: Money, I Like Making Money

Anthony Joshua has revealed he is now motivated primarily by money as he prepares to take on Jermaine Franklin on April 1. Joshua is returning from back-to-back defeats to Oleksandr Usyk against the Michigan heavyweight, who was beaten by Dillian Whyte in November. AJ knows victory is crucial to his...
MICHIGAN STATE
Boxing Scene

Denzel Bentley vs. Kieran Smith Added To Joyce-Zhang Card

DENZEL BENTLEY WILL return to British title business when he defends his middleweight belt against Kieran Smith on the undercard of the Joe Joyce-Zhilei Zhang heavyweight showdown at the Copper Box Arena on April 15, live on BT Sport. Peacock Gym puncher Bentley (17-2-1, 14) is back fighting in London...
Boxing Scene

O'Shaquie Foster Title Win Likely To Come With Back-To-Back Mandatory Defenses

O’Shaquie Foster is as aware of what’s in his future as he was in the ring to win his first major title. Back-to-back mandatory title defenses await the 29-year-old Orange, Texas native following his twelve-round, unanimous decision victory over two-division titlist Rey Vargas. Judges Alejandro Rochin (119-109), Tim Cheatham (117-111) and David Sutherland (116-112) all scored for Foster, who claimed the vacant WBC junior lightweight title Saturday evening at Alamodome in San Antonio.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Boxing Scene

Daily Bread Mailbag: Canelo, Broner-Williams, Navarrete, Romero, More

The Daily Bread Mailbag returns with Stephen "Breadman" Edwards tackling topics such as Emanuel Navarrete and his recent win over Liam Wilson, Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, Adrien Broner vs. Michael Williams, Women's boxing, Rolando Romero, and more. Hey Bread, hope all is well with you. Good luck with Caleb Plant for...

