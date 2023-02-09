Read full article on original website
Wilder Proposes Two-Fight, Boxing/MMA Deal With Ngannou: ‘That Gon’ Be a Marvel Fight Right There’
Francis Ngannou may have felt hamstrung and marginalized in his final years with the UFC, but he is already looking like a hot commodity in boxing without having even ducked through the ropes. The former UFC heavyweight champion became the subject of another intriguing hypothetical matchup when Deontay Wilder, the...
‘Mexican Monster’ David Benavidez Says He Wants To Be Country's Next Great Fighter
LOS ANGELES — Marco Antonio Barrera. Erik Morales. Juan Manuel Marquez. Oscar De La Hoya. Those were just some of the handful of Hall of Fame fighters that David Benavidez named off the top of his head as his favorite Mexican boxers. The 26-year-old knockout star has been fighting...
Harrison on Tszyu: Tough Fighter But... So Basic To Me; Just Somebody I See Around The Block
Tony Harrison will gladly embrace the underdog role that comes with his upcoming clash with Tim Tszyu. What the former WBC junior middleweight titlist can’t accept, however, is the argument that he will be facing a superior boxer when they meet. “To be honest, Tim is a tough fighter...
Rey Vargas, O'Shaquie Foster Separated On Stage After Making Weight For 130-Pound Title Fight
O’Shaquie Foster and Rey Vargas eventually had to be separated Friday after they made weight in San Antonio. Vargas and Foster flexed for the cameras, before Foster took exception to Vargas touching him once they met their contractual obligations for a 12-round, 130-pound championship match Saturday night at nearby Alamodome. Mexico’s Vargas and Foster, of Orange, Texas, both officially weighed in at 129½ pounds for their “Showtime Championship Boxing” main event.
Tim Tszyu vs. Tony Harrison Will Air Live on Showtime on March 11
It will be announced on tonight’s Showtime Championship Boxing telecast that Tim Tszyu, son of boxing legend Kostya Tszyu and an undefeated action fighter, will return to his birth place of Sydney, Australia to face former world champion Tony “Superbad” Harrison for the vacant Interim WBO 154-pound title in the main event of a Showtime telecast live on Saturday, March 11 (Sunday, March 12 in Australia).
Richardson Hitchins Wants Teofimo Lopez: “He’s Dangerous, Powerful But I’m A Different Level Skillfully”
There’s nothing Richardson Hitchins would enjoy more than a shot at the current title holders at 140 pounds. However, despite his desires, the former Olympian is well aware that he’ll be forced to play the waiting game. This past weekend, at the Hulu Theater in New York’s Madison...
Former PBC Production Exec Building ‘Boxing TV’ Audience With Free Live Fights, Vast Library
Anthony Bailey learned during his time as a production and technology executive for Al Haymon’s Premier Boxing Champions that it takes consistency to build boxing audiences. On a smaller scale, that is Bailey’s blueprint for Boxing TV, a free platform that offers boxing content 24 hours a day.
Andrew Cancio To End Long Layoff, Will Face Jonathan de Pina On March 16 in Boston
Andrew Cancio is finally set to resume his career. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that the former secondary WBA junior lightweight titlist is set for his ring return after more than three years on the sideline. Cancio will hit the road for the occasion, as he will face Jonathan de Pina on March 16 at Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts.
Barrios: Would Give Myself A C-Level Rating For Thurman Fight; I’m Capable Of A Lot More
Once Mario Barrios became sure he could take Keith Thurman’s power, the former 140-pound titleholder went away from his game plan during his 147-pound debut. Barrios’ lack of focus led to what he deemed a subpar performance against the ex-WBA/WBC welterweight champion a year ago in Las Vegas. After a long rest, the 27-year-old Barrios intends to start proving Saturday night that he is capable of accomplishing more in the 147-pound division than his outing against Thurman indicated.
Rey Vargas-O’Shaquie Foster: Stats & Stakes
For the second week in a row, a fighter who has already won fights at Jr. featherweight and featherweight will shoot for a major title in a third weight class. Will we see a fighter pull off the feat for the second week in a row?. That’s going to be...
Caroline Dubois Crushes Mashaury Inside of Three Rounds at Wembley Arena
CAROLINE Dubois maintained the searing start to her professional career by crushing the hopelessly overmatched Feriche Mashaury inside three rounds at the Wembley Arena. Dubois, the younger sister of heavyweight contender Daniel, is considered by many as the hottest prospect in all of women’s boxing. And she blew away...
Lenier Pero: I Wanna Steal Show Against Viktor Faust; Prove Why PBC Put Trust In Me
Lenier Pero has just eight fights on his professional record, but the Cuban heavyweight believes he is ready for opponents with much more professional experience than him. Pero’s plan is to prove exactly that by beating undefeated Ukrainian Viktor Faust in their 10-round fight Saturday night in San Antonio. Showtime will televise Pero-Faust as the opener of a three-bout broadcast from Alamodome (9 p.m. ET).
Zak Chelli Outworks Anthony Sims Over Ten, Viddal Riley Wins
ZAK CHELLI out-hustled Anthony Sims Jr over 10 to claim a unanimous decision and add the biggest name to his record at the Wembley Arena. This had looked like a fight sure to provide fireworks but there was no fuse and in the end there were very few flashpoints whatsoever.
Association of Boxing Commissions to Involve Fighters In Regulatory Process With ‘Athlete’s Voice’ Committee
The Association of Boxing Commission and Combat Sports, the governmental entity that oversees combat sports commissions in North America, has begun a new initiative that will seek to improve fighters’ understanding of rules and regulations in combat sports. To do this, the ABC has created a committee—the Athlete’s Voice...
Hearn On Smith Springing The Upset Over Eubank: “Liam Smith Is A Much Better Fighter”
The mere thought of Liam Smith pulling off the upset made Chris Eubank Jr. incredulous. Although he was filled with hubris, Eubank constantly claimed that his normally unmatched work ethic was unnecessary this time around. Smith though, took Eubank’s jest in stride. As the two met in the center of...
Ron Lewis Honored at Boxxer's Wembley Arena Card
BRITISH boxing paid its respects to the late Ron Lewis at Wembley Arena on Saturday night. Lewis, who was due to cover the show headlined by Adam Azim for Boxing Scene, suffered a cardiac arrest and died on Friday morning. Promoters Boxxer paid a fitting tribute to the writer by...
Anthony Joshua on What Motivates Him: Money, I Like Making Money
Anthony Joshua has revealed he is now motivated primarily by money as he prepares to take on Jermaine Franklin on April 1. Joshua is returning from back-to-back defeats to Oleksandr Usyk against the Michigan heavyweight, who was beaten by Dillian Whyte in November. AJ knows victory is crucial to his...
Denzel Bentley vs. Kieran Smith Added To Joyce-Zhang Card
DENZEL BENTLEY WILL return to British title business when he defends his middleweight belt against Kieran Smith on the undercard of the Joe Joyce-Zhilei Zhang heavyweight showdown at the Copper Box Arena on April 15, live on BT Sport. Peacock Gym puncher Bentley (17-2-1, 14) is back fighting in London...
O'Shaquie Foster Title Win Likely To Come With Back-To-Back Mandatory Defenses
O’Shaquie Foster is as aware of what’s in his future as he was in the ring to win his first major title. Back-to-back mandatory title defenses await the 29-year-old Orange, Texas native following his twelve-round, unanimous decision victory over two-division titlist Rey Vargas. Judges Alejandro Rochin (119-109), Tim Cheatham (117-111) and David Sutherland (116-112) all scored for Foster, who claimed the vacant WBC junior lightweight title Saturday evening at Alamodome in San Antonio.
Daily Bread Mailbag: Canelo, Broner-Williams, Navarrete, Romero, More
The Daily Bread Mailbag returns with Stephen "Breadman" Edwards tackling topics such as Emanuel Navarrete and his recent win over Liam Wilson, Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, Adrien Broner vs. Michael Williams, Women's boxing, Rolando Romero, and more. Hey Bread, hope all is well with you. Good luck with Caleb Plant for...
