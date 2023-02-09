Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Natural gas is about to become the world's biggest green energy source
When politicians who are alarmed about climate change think about green energy, they tend to be fixated on solar and wind power. However, thanks to a recent merger announced between NET Power and Rice Acquisition Corp II, natural gas is about to become the leading source of green energy, supplanting solar and wind.
Top Biden admin official's husband is CEO of, has $25 million stake in green energy financing firm
Senior Department of Energy official Wahleah Johns's spouse is the top executive and founder of a green energy firm that specializes in financing solar projects.
Exxon planning largest hydrogen production facility in the world
Exxon is planning to produce so-called blue hydrogen, which utilizes technology to capture any of the associated carbon emissions.
The world's largest stock investor — Norway's sovereign wealth fund — has dumped its remaining shares in Adani companies worth $200 million
Norway's massive sovereign wealth fund has sold all its stakes in Adani Group companies. The fund started selling its stakes in Adani Group companies even before the recent selloff started. Adani Group companies have lost $110 billion in market cap amid a short seller attack. Norway's massive sovereign wealth fund...
marinelink.com
EverWind Gets Approval for North America's First Green Hydrogen Facility
EverWind Fuels, a company founded by private equity veteran Trent Vichie, told Reuters it became the first green hydrogen producer in North America to secure the necessary permits for a commercial-scale facility on Tuesday. Provincial authorities in Canada granted environmental approval for EverWind to begin converting a former oil storage...
Industrial Distribution
Steel Makers Abandon $460M Deal for Louisiana Plant
A pair of global steel manufacturers have walked away from a nearly half-billion dollar deal after federal antitrust officials raised objections. Tenaris, a global steel giant based in Luxembourg, last year announced plans to acquire a subsidiary of Austria’s Benteler that operates an advanced steel and tube production plant in Shreveport, Louisiana. Tenaris hoped that the deal for Benteler Steel & Tube Manufacturing would bolster both its production range and its U.S. manufacturing footprint.
Futurism
Researchers Successfully Turn Abandoned Oil Well Into Giant Geothermal Battery
Researchers have successfully turned an abandoned oil and gas well into a geothermal energy storage system, repurposing a once-polluting resource extraction site into what they say amounts to a green energy battery. As detailed in a new study published in the journal Renewable Energy, the researchers from the University of...
Biden administration awards $2 billion loan to EV battery recycling company as US plays catch-up: report
The Biden administration awarded a conditional $2 billion green energy loan to Nevada-based recycling venture company Redwood Materials, started by a former CTO at Tesla.
Autoblog
U.S. set to loan Redwood Materials $2 billion for EV materials plant
The U.S. Energy Department on Thursday made a conditional commitment to Redwood Materials for a $2 billion low-cost government loan to help build out a $3.5 billion recycling and remanufacturing complex in Nevada for battery materials. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said that, if finalized, the loan will help the project...
Quartz
India has found a major deposit of lithium, suddenly making it a major player in batteries and EVs
The Indian government announced on Thursday, Feb. 10 that 5.9 million tons of lithium, a crucial mineral for the manufacturing of electric vehicles and solar panels, had been discovered in the provinces of Jammu and Kashmir. It was the first major discovery of lithium in India, with the only other...
msn.com
Why E-Fuels (Synthetic Fuel) Could Stop Electric Cars In Their Tracks
The future of classic fossil fuels seems to be just about settled. The negative effects that come from tens of millions of drivers burning gasoline on a daily basis have serious effects on the ecosystem. Because of this, government is looking to regulate the automotive industry to prevent further damage being done to the Earth’s climate. It’s a commonly held belief that electric cars are the future, and because of this, many car manufacturers are looking to electrify their lineups to follow suit with what seems to be the wave of the future, but e-fuels might shake up the current picture.
marinelink.com
First Vessel Arrives at Freeport LNG Plant Since 2022 Fire
The first liquefied natural gas (LNG) vessel arrived on Friday at Freeport LNG's long-idled export plant in Texas since the facility shut in a fire in June last year, according to ship tracking data from Refinitiv. The vessel Kmarin Diamond is operated by a unit of oil major BP, one...
Fixed-price energy customers face bill shock as standing charges soar
Thousands of households whose fixed-price energy contracts are about to expire may be in for an unpleasant surprise. Not only will they pay more for their energy consumption when they are switched to standard variable tariffs, they will face daily standing-charge increases of up to 100%, whether or not they turn on their radiators.
Act now on energy bills subsidy or see fuel poverty surge, says Martin Lewis
Jeremy Hunt urged to reconsider raising state-subsidised energy rate from April as market prices make delay affordable
electrek.co
North America’s largest lithium mine can now break ground – that’s great news for EVs
A US district court judge has upheld the federal government’s decision to approve the Thacker Pass lithium mine – North America’s largest known lithium source – after a permit issued in 2020 faced legal challenges. Lithium is a key component in lithium-ion batteries, which are commonly...
Renewable spurt pushes power towards emissions 'tipping point'
PARIS, Feb 8 (Reuters) - A rise in wind and solar production, together with more nuclear electricity, will dominate growth in global power supply over the next three years, curbing the emissions impact of greater energy use, the International Energy Agency said on Wednesday.
electrek.co
BYD helping light up Las Vegas with renewables using massive 543 MWh energy storage system
BYD has announced plans to implement a 543 MWh Cube Pro liquid-cooled energy storage system (ESS) in Las Vegas, expected to begin commercial operation before year’s end. The Chinese automaker and battery specialist shared that the massive ESS will assist Nevada’s largest energy provider in achieving zero carbon emissions by 2050. Vegas, baby.
Europe Plans To Replace Natural Gas With Geothermal Power Station
Geothermal energy has a rich history in Europe, with Iceland, France, and Hungary being at the forefront of its use. However, in recent years, more countries have begun to invest in geothermal energy due to its attractive features - it is 100% renewable, abundant, and reliable. Additionally, the need to reduce dependence on Russian natural gas has increased interest in geothermal energy.
Gizmodo
Shareholders Sue Shell, Saying It's Too Obsessed With Fossil Fuels
U.K.-based environmental law firm ClientEarth is suing Shell’s 11-member board, saying they are failing to properly manage the business risks associated with climate change. The lawsuit, filed in England’s high court, claims that the company’s current climate strategy is inadequate, which puts Shell at a financial risk as the world works to move away from fossil fuels, The Guardian reported.
rigzone.com
LNG Infrastructure Can Serve As Catalyst For Hydrogen Economy
A recent study has found that liquefied natural gas infrastructure could accelerate the global transition toward a hydrogen economy. — Researchers from the Future Energy Exports Cooperative Research Centre (FEnEx CRC) have conducted a study concluding that liquefied natural gas (LNG) and its infrastructure could serve as an accelerator for the global hydrogen economy.
