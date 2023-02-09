ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Natural gas is about to become the world's biggest green energy source

When politicians who are alarmed about climate change think about green energy, they tend to be fixated on solar and wind power. However, thanks to a recent merger announced between NET Power and Rice Acquisition Corp II, natural gas is about to become the leading source of green energy, supplanting solar and wind.
TEXAS STATE
marinelink.com

EverWind Gets Approval for North America's First Green Hydrogen Facility

EverWind Fuels, a company founded by private equity veteran Trent Vichie, told Reuters it became the first green hydrogen producer in North America to secure the necessary permits for a commercial-scale facility on Tuesday. Provincial authorities in Canada granted environmental approval for EverWind to begin converting a former oil storage...
Industrial Distribution

Steel Makers Abandon $460M Deal for Louisiana Plant

A pair of global steel manufacturers have walked away from a nearly half-billion dollar deal after federal antitrust officials raised objections. Tenaris, a global steel giant based in Luxembourg, last year announced plans to acquire a subsidiary of Austria’s Benteler that operates an advanced steel and tube production plant in Shreveport, Louisiana. Tenaris hoped that the deal for Benteler Steel & Tube Manufacturing would bolster both its production range and its U.S. manufacturing footprint.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Futurism

Researchers Successfully Turn Abandoned Oil Well Into Giant Geothermal Battery

Researchers have successfully turned an abandoned oil and gas well into a geothermal energy storage system, repurposing a once-polluting resource extraction site into what they say amounts to a green energy battery. As detailed in a new study published in the journal Renewable Energy, the researchers from the University of...
Autoblog

U.S. set to loan Redwood Materials $2 billion for EV materials plant

The U.S. Energy Department on Thursday made a conditional commitment to Redwood Materials for a $2 billion low-cost government loan to help build out a $3.5 billion recycling and remanufacturing complex in Nevada for battery materials. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said that, if finalized, the loan will help the project...
NEVADA STATE
msn.com

Why E-Fuels (Synthetic Fuel) Could Stop Electric Cars In Their Tracks

The future of classic fossil fuels seems to be just about settled. The negative effects that come from tens of millions of drivers burning gasoline on a daily basis have serious effects on the ecosystem. Because of this, government is looking to regulate the automotive industry to prevent further damage being done to the Earth’s climate. It’s a commonly held belief that electric cars are the future, and because of this, many car manufacturers are looking to electrify their lineups to follow suit with what seems to be the wave of the future, but e-fuels might shake up the current picture.
CALIFORNIA STATE
marinelink.com

First Vessel Arrives at Freeport LNG Plant Since 2022 Fire

The first liquefied natural gas (LNG) vessel arrived on Friday at Freeport LNG's long-idled export plant in Texas since the facility shut in a fire in June last year, according to ship tracking data from Refinitiv. The vessel Kmarin Diamond is operated by a unit of oil major BP, one...
TEXAS STATE
The Guardian

Fixed-price energy customers face bill shock as standing charges soar

Thousands of households whose fixed-price energy contracts are about to expire may be in for an unpleasant surprise. Not only will they pay more for their energy consumption when they are switched to standard variable tariffs, they will face daily standing-charge increases of up to 100%, whether or not they turn on their radiators.
Reuters

Renewable spurt pushes power towards emissions 'tipping point'

PARIS, Feb 8 (Reuters) - A rise in wind and solar production, together with more nuclear electricity, will dominate growth in global power supply over the next three years, curbing the emissions impact of greater energy use, the International Energy Agency said on Wednesday.
Yobonews

Europe Plans To Replace Natural Gas With Geothermal Power Station

Geothermal energy has a rich history in Europe, with Iceland, France, and Hungary being at the forefront of its use. However, in recent years, more countries have begun to invest in geothermal energy due to its attractive features - it is 100% renewable, abundant, and reliable. Additionally, the need to reduce dependence on Russian natural gas has increased interest in geothermal energy.
Gizmodo

Shareholders Sue Shell, Saying It's Too Obsessed With Fossil Fuels

U.K.-based environmental law firm ClientEarth is suing Shell’s 11-member board, saying they are failing to properly manage the business risks associated with climate change. The lawsuit, filed in England’s high court, claims that the company’s current climate strategy is inadequate, which puts Shell at a financial risk as the world works to move away from fossil fuels, The Guardian reported.
rigzone.com

LNG Infrastructure Can Serve As Catalyst For Hydrogen Economy

A recent study has found that liquefied natural gas infrastructure could accelerate the global transition toward a hydrogen economy. — Researchers from the Future Energy Exports Cooperative Research Centre (FEnEx CRC) have conducted a study concluding that liquefied natural gas (LNG) and its infrastructure could serve as an accelerator for the global hydrogen economy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy