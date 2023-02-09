ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indy100

12 of the funniest memes as all social media appears to crash at once

By Ellie Abraham
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

With most of us spending much of our lives on social media, it’s no surprise that when multiple platforms experienced issues almost simultaneously on Wednesday, it sent the internet into a frenzy.

Many Twitter users found the platform was glitchy as they tried to post tweets, send messages or even attempting to follow people. Not only that, but Facebook and Instagram, both owned by Meta, experienced global outages that particularly affected users within the US.

Twitter users were faced with the message “You are over the daily limit for sending Tweets” if they tried to tweet while the site experienced problems. Twitter DMs were also affected. On Meta-owned platforms, users also faced difficulties with accessing their messages.

Using the hashtags #TwitterDown, #FacebookDown and #InstagramDown, many took the opportunity to troll social media, as well as themselves for how much they rely on it.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

One person on Twitter joked: “my books looking at me as twitter burns to the ground.”

Another shared a meme that captured the chaos with a GIF of a burning room.


Someone else joked: “Elon Musk figuring out which wire to plug in because he fired the guy who knew.”


“me realizing it’s an Instagram problem after uploading my story 23 times,” another wrote.


One Twitter user said: “me running to twitter to check if instagram down.”


Another mused: “not twitter, Instagram, and Facebook down..... what they tryna say???????”


Another user said: “Me checkin my Instagram after postin not knowin Instagram was down.”


According to the website Downdetector.com, 11,000 cases of outage were reported for Facebook, while Instagram experienced about 7,000 incidents. Most outages were resolved by 1:30am on Thursday 9 February.

Twitter support tweeted : “Twitter may not be working as expected for some of you. Sorry for the trouble. We're aware and working to get this fixed.”

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Twitter’s extended its 280-character limit to up to 4,000 characters - and everyone had the same response

Back in the early days of Twitter, it was well-known for requiring users to neatly summarise a thought or idea into 140 characters. In 2017, it doubled the limit in almost all countries to reduce “cramming”, but argued the “brevity” of the platform remained because in the testing phase, people still penned tweets below 140 “most of the time”.Well, “brevity” on Twitter now appears to be completely dead, as the site announced on Wednesday that subscribers to its paid Blue service in the US can play around with up to 4,000 characters in a single tweet.Yes, really.In a 1,000-character essay...
Indy100

The Ben Affleck memes caused tension between him and J-Lo, seat-filler reveals

Since the weekend, memes on the internet have poked fun at Ben Affleck for appearing less than thrilled to be at the Grammy Awards ceremony.However, an attendant at the show claimed she knows what really went down between him and Jennifer Lopez.In a TikTok video uploaded by the account @almostanna, who was a seat filler at the award ceremony, she said she saw Affleck discover that he had gone viral in real-time.She also noted that JLo realised her husband had achieved online notoriety once again as she was scrolling through her phone at the show."I sat next to Ben Affleck...
Indy100

Madonna response to ‘ageism’ around Grammys appearance is truly iconic

If the ridiculous conservative controversy over Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ performance at this year’s Grammy Awards wasn’t enough, pop icon Madonna has been criticised over her appearance at the Los Angeles event which she has considered to be “ageism and misogyny”.The “Material Girl” singer came on stage on Sunday night to introduce Smith and Petras’ live performance of their track “Unholy” (yep, the one which sparked outrage from right-wingers) with her hair in curled pigtails – and at one point had to ask the audience to cheer for her speech.And disappointingly, it wasn’t long before commentators and Twitter users...
Indy100

Doja Cat has perfect response to conspiracy theories that she is in the illuminati

It’s the latest celebrity conspiracy doing the rounds, but Doja Cat has confirmed that she is not, in fact, a member of the illuminati. The rapper and singer has been the subject of a new theory online, with some claiming that she is one of the members of the shadowy group. What sparked the rumours? People have been claiming out-there behaviour over recent times is a clear sign. Anyone following her career will know the 27-year-old has a flair for the eccentric, doing everything from covering herself in gold body paint for Paris Fashion Week, to changing her Twitter name...
Indy100

Woman inundated with emails from men after her birthmark photo went viral

A woman who shared a photo of her birthmark online has since been flooded with "so many emails" from men. Lexxie Harford, 30, who said no to the Channel 4 show The Undateables in 2015, said she was approached after a candid photo of her face birthmark went worldwide.Eight years later, Lexxie says she still has conflicting feelings about going viral but is glad other people gained confidence from it after kickstarting wider acceptance of facial irregularities. However, she also opened up about the uncomfortable attention, including from men looking to date or get with her. Lexxie, from Stoke-on-Trent, said...
RadarOnline

Viewers Abandon Don Lemon After His Abusive Meltdown At Costar Kaitlan Collins: CNN’s Embattled ‘This Morning’ Has Lowest-Rated Time Slow In A Decade

It looks like the drama surrounding Don Lemon hasn't helped ratings. CNN This Morning, which is hosted by Lemon, Poppy Harlow, and Kaitlan Collins, is the network's lowest-rated morning show in nearly a decade, RadarOnline.com has learned.As this outlet reported, Lemon was yanked from his primetime position late last year in CNN boss Chris Licht's failed anchor shakeup to save the struggling network. CNN This Morning launched in November and has continued to bring in the lowest viewership among the key demographic, adults 25-54, according to Nielsen data.It gets worse. The Wrap reported that the Lemon-led news program has repeatedly...
OK! Magazine

Amy Robach's Friends Worry Fired 'GMA' Star Is 'Trying To Convince Herself' Relationship With T.J. Holmes Is 'The Real Deal'

Amy Robach is putting on a happy face for the world when it comes to her whirlwind relationship with former co-anchor T.J. Holmes, but those closest to the television personality are concerned their relationship isn't all sunshine and roses after losing their coveted GMA3 gigs. Robach and Holmes have been spotted canoodling on L.A. date nights, all smiles as they begin this new and unexpected chapter of their lives, but pals think the mother-of-two is merely "painting a picture of how happy in love they are."One source spilled the 50-year-old "is still saying this is it… [they’re] the real deal,...
Indy100

Jennifer Lopez is now posting her own memes about Ben Affleck's 'happy face'

Since the Grammys on Sunday (6 February), Ben Affleck's less-than-pleased face has become a whole mood.It didn't take long for viewers to jump online when they saw he'd rather be anywhere else than at the LA award ceremony with his wife Jennifer Lopez.Twitter erupted into memes, with one joking: "However bad of a day you’re having, I promise you’re not as miserable as Ben Affleck at the Grammys right now."Another humoured: "Ben Affleck at the Grammys is me any time I have to be on a zoom call."Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterWell now, Lopez is joining in...
Indy100

Is MAGA turning on Elon Musk already?

Representative Lauren Boebert (R-CO) suggested Elon Musk’s Twitter was turning against Republicans in a tweet on Wednesday. Boebert, an outspoken MAGA-aligned Republican, appeared in a congressional hearing regarding Twitter’s censorship and shadowbanning of conservatives shortly before sending the tweet. Speaking with ex-Twitter employees, including the former head of trust and safety at Twitter Yoel Roth, Boebert angrily condemned the platform for silencing her. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterIronically, the platform began experiencing issues after the congressional hearing, leading Boebert to raise suspicion. “Twitter goes down right after we have our hearing with the worst of the Twitter...
COLORADO STATE
Indy100

Megan Fox abruptly deletes entire Instagram amid Machine Gun Kelly breakup rumours

Megan Fox has set social media ablaze after hinting she is no longer with rapper Machine Gun Kelly (real name Colson Baker) in a particularly “petty” fashion - by following the likes of Harry Styles and Eminem before deleting her entire Instagram account.The pair reportedly started dating back in 2020, before getting engaged in January last year. Their relationship has raised eyebrows amid reports of the duo drinking each other’s blood, chaining themselves by their fingernails and MGK giving Fox an engagement ring made of thorns.Totally normal behaviour.Except fans of Fox are now convinced that the actress and Machine Gun...
Indy100

What is 'monk mode?' The viral productivity task explained

In this day and age, it can be difficult tune out the sound of our phones ringing, or suppress the urge to spend time scrolling on social media.Now a viral productivity hack used by CEO's and entrepreneurs has gone viral called "monk mode," and the method has mixed reactions.Monk mode is when you put complete focus into one task and do not cave to distractions - this is the general idea that people follow but each person has their own way of doing this.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterFor example, one TikToker described three "non-negotiables" he follows which...
Indy100

'Mix of Gossip Girl and Euphoria': Alyssa McKay talks role in new podcast drama 'The Royals of Malibu'

Alyssa McKay has made a name for herself, paving her way to social media stardom with 15M+ followers across all her platforms.Perhaps you’ve seen the McKay dishing out diss tracks to popular creator under her "rich girl" alter-ego Lyss, or have engaged with her acting and lifestyle videos.Now, the 22-year-old from Portland is now dipping her toes into another media, podcasting, after she bagged the lead role in new highly anticipated scripted podcast from Diversion Audio, The Royals Of Malibu, a 13-episode audio adaptation of the book Paper Princess by New York Times bestselling author Erin Watt.Sign up to our...
Indy100

Bride-to-be shocked after learning that her new initials have a sinister meaning

A bride-to-be revealed what her new initials would be - and it has a sinister meaning.Kathryn, the bride in question, took to TikTok, tell her followers about her dilemma, noting it wouldn't be a good look.In one video, she quipped that when she tells people about her initials, they are always shocked."What I tell people what my initials after my wedding will be," the onscreen text reads as she appears taken aback.Kathryn's caption also reads: "If you check my profile, you'll get it :/." ...
Indy100

UK YouTuber's fly their own spy balloon over 'China'

Diplomatic relations between the US and China has literally been left up in the air after a so-called “Chinese spy balloon” was spotted in American airspace, and subsequently shot down by order of President Joe Biden.Now UK YouTubers Josh Pieters and Archie Manners – known for pranking Tiger King star Carole Baskin and presenting far-right commentator Katie Hopkins with the ‘Campaign to Unify the Nation’ trophy (we’ll leave you to figure out what that spells) – have decided to wade into foreign affairs with their latest YouTube video.Making use of the fact that embassies in other countries are still legally...
Indy100

AI has turned The Simpsons into an 80s sitcom and the results are disturbing

The capabilities of artificial intelligence are endless – it can do everything from creating brand new works of art based on the style of a famous artist to predicting future events.Now, the new technology has even been used to turn the iconic animated cartoon series The Simpsons into an 80s-style live-action sitcom, with scarily accurate results.A video named “The Simpsons as an 80's Sitcom” was posted on YouTube by The Pharaoh Nerd and showed the opening credits of the show including the home of the Simpsons family at 742 Evergreen Terrace and followed by close-ups of each of the human...
Indy100

Trans couple make Indian history by becoming biological parents

Transgender couple Ziya Paval and Zahad - whose pregnancy photos gained notoriety online - made Indian history by becoming biological parents.On Wednesday (8 February), Paval, 21, took to Instagram to share the news about their bundle of joy, accompanied by a picture of her touching the baby’s hand.“In the wait of the times, today (08/02/2023) Wednesday morning at 09:37 with the sound of our dreams weighing 2.920kg, the breathing on the earth and the light in the eyes that never bloomed....... Tears of joy rolling down into tears..... Safe in the arms of the angels with no other complications,” she...
Indy100

Physical: 100: Every contestant on the Netflix show and their professions

Physical: 100 is the latest South Korean show taking Netflix by storm and it's safe to say that people are already hooked. The reality game show is currently the number one most-watched programme on the platform and pits 100 contestants, many of whom are professional athletes or trainers, against each other in a series of grueling contests which has already seen it compared to Squid Game (minus the actual deaths).The 100 contestants all vary in age and have well-developed physical attributes but come from many different disciplines including combat sports, CrossFit, firefighting, military, fitness influencers, acting and even cheerleading. Many...
Indy100

Indy100

192K+
Followers
19K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy