12 of the funniest memes as all social media appears to crash at once

With most of us spending much of our lives on social media, it’s no surprise that when multiple platforms experienced issues almost simultaneously on Wednesday, it sent the internet into a frenzy.

Many Twitter users found the platform was glitchy as they tried to post tweets, send messages or even attempting to follow people. Not only that, but Facebook and Instagram, both owned by Meta, experienced global outages that particularly affected users within the US.

Twitter users were faced with the message “You are over the daily limit for sending Tweets” if they tried to tweet while the site experienced problems. Twitter DMs were also affected. On Meta-owned platforms, users also faced difficulties with accessing their messages.

Using the hashtags #TwitterDown, #FacebookDown and #InstagramDown, many took the opportunity to troll social media, as well as themselves for how much they rely on it.

One person on Twitter joked: “my books looking at me as twitter burns to the ground.”

Another shared a meme that captured the chaos with a GIF of a burning room.





Someone else joked: “Elon Musk figuring out which wire to plug in because he fired the guy who knew.”





“me realizing it’s an Instagram problem after uploading my story 23 times,” another wrote.





One Twitter user said: “me running to twitter to check if instagram down.”





Another mused: “not twitter, Instagram, and Facebook down..... what they tryna say???????”







Another user said: “Me checkin my Instagram after postin not knowin Instagram was down.”







According to the website Downdetector.com, 11,000 cases of outage were reported for Facebook, while Instagram experienced about 7,000 incidents. Most outages were resolved by 1:30am on Thursday 9 February.



Twitter support tweeted : “Twitter may not be working as expected for some of you. Sorry for the trouble. We're aware and working to get this fixed.”

