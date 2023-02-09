ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Senator Fetterman hospitalized in Washington D.C.

By George Stockburger
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24ryJl_0khVWiiB00

WASHINGTON D.C. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania U.S. Senator John Fetterman was hospitalized on Wednesday after his office says he felt lightheaded while at a Senate Democratic retreat.

Fetterman, who was hospitalized after suffering a stroke last May, was taken to The George Washington University Hospital for tests.

Fetterman’s office says “initial tests did not show evidence of a new stroke, but doctors are running more tests and John is remaining overnight for observation. He is in good spirits and talking with his staff and family. We will provide more information when we have it.”

News of Fetterman’s hospitalization comes less than 24 hours after he attended the State of the Union in Washington D.C.

Fetterman overcomes health issues, polls to win U.S. Senate seat

Following the stroke experienced last year, Fetterman underwent surgery to implant a pacemaker with a defibrillator. Fetterman has said the stroke was caused by a heart condition called atrial fibrillation.

Fetterman’s doctor acknowledged in October that Fetterman continued to “exhibit symptoms of an auditory processing disorder which can come across as hearing difficulty” but that he was recovering well from the near-fatal stroke .

His doctor noted speech therapy would continue and concluded Fetterman is “well and shows strong commitment to maintaining good fitness and health practices. He has no work restrictions and can work full duty in public office.”

Fetterman was able to participate in a debate hosted by abc27 less than a week after the letter was released. Since the stroke Fetterman has relied on closed captioning on the campaign trail, in the debate, and while working in the Senate.

Fetterman was sworn-in to the U.S. Senate on January 2 after defeating Republican Mehmet Oz with more than 51% of the vote. Fetterman’s victory helped Democrats retain control of the Senate.

In the Senate Fetterman serves on the Committees on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry; Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs; and Environment & Public Works. He also serves on the Joint Economic Committee and the Special Committee on Aging.

Pennsylvania’s senior U.S. Senator Bob Casey also recently experienced health issues after disclosing he was diagnosed with prostate cancer . Casey says he anticipates making a full recovery with minimal disruption to his work in the Senate.

This is a developing story

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 51

John Kaczor
3d ago

Stupid Philadelphia,Pittsburgh,Harrisburg and Erie vote for anyone with a D next to their name. Oz was not a stellar candidate. However he was healthy and competent. Pennsylvania got a no show or unable Senator. His attendance record is atrocious!!

Reply
28
Sigsafe365
3d ago

Such a sad and incompetent individual.....him and those that's mental competence is obscured and proven as such by voting their for this.....

Reply(7)
15
Guest
3d ago

He was not up to the job period. He is not qualified and is not physically capable . He’s never held a job period. The day to day work load he is incapable of meeting because he’s lazy . He should have never been placed in this position . Bought rubber stamp that’s what he is . And he can’t even do that .

Reply(2)
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKBN

Mastriano proposes bill banning drag shows in Pennsylvania public places

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Republican Pennsylvania State Senator Doug Mastriano says he planned to introduce legislation that would ban drag shows on public property or in areas where minors could see. In a memo originally posted Monday and later republished Tuesday, Mastriano said the proposed legislation would place drag shows under the “adult-oriented business” classification, […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled

In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
CBS Pittsburgh

Senator John Fetterman's guest for State of the Union is man freed from prison

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Senator John Fetterman had a special guest at Tuesday's State of the Union.Fetterman brought Dennis "Freedom" Horton as his guest. Dennis and his brother, Lee, spent 28 years in prison after being convicted of second-degree murder for a shooting they did not commit.  Both brothers maintained their innocence and the Pennsylvania Board of Pardons voted to commute their sentences in 2020.One person who was not with the senator Tuesday was his wife, Gisele. She tweeted that she was disappointed that she could not attend. Instead, she was in her turnout gear as part of her volunteering as a firefighter in Braddock.Since December, Gisele has been training with the Rivers Edge 113 Volunteer Fire Department.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Doug Mastriano misses Senate vote, skips Josh Shapiro’s inauguration

“A bigger issue is he's chosen not to come in on a voting day, that he's missing votes. That's not a good trend for politics. It's not a good trend for governing." Josh Shapiro was sworn in as governor on Tuesday before a crowd that included both Republican and Democratic lawmakers. Notably absent was the man he defeated for the job: State Sen. Doug Mastriano.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily News Now

Top Biden Official Suddenly Resigns

A top aide to the President of the United States, Joe Biden, will suddenly resign from his job, President Biden announced late last week. Brian Deese is the top economic advisor to the President, serving in the role as Director of the National Economic Council at the White House. The 44-year-old Deese has served in the position since the beginning of the Biden administration, but he has been commuting from New England to Washington, D.C. since late last summer, so he has been planning the departure, according to reporting, including in the New York Times.
WKBN

WKBN

67K+
Followers
34K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy