Louis Tomlinson to release unseen tour footage in new documentary All of Those Voices

Louis Tomlinson has released details about his new documentary, titled All of Those Voices .

The new film will be released in cinemas as soon as next month, a new press release has confirmed.

The forthcoming documentary will be a story of “self-discovery and the courage it takes to be true to oneself,” according to the release.

All of Those Voices will contain never before seen footage from Tomlinson’s 2022 tour as well as home footage of the ex One Direction singer.

The film will also explore Tomlinson’s “journey from a member of One Direction to a solo artist, capturing the challenges and triumphs that defined his path”.

“This has been something I’ve been working on for years,” said Tomlinson on the forthcoming documentary. “I’m really excited to finally put it out into the world.”

He continued: “I’ve said it a million times but I’m lucky enough to have the greatest fans an artist could wish for, and as they always go above and beyond for me, I wanted to share my story ‘in my own words.’”

In November last year, Tomlinson admitted that he wasn’t ready for One Direction’s hiatus when it was announced in 2016.

Previously, the 30-year-old had revealed that he thought that the band’s break would only last for a couple of years.

Speaking in an interview with Metro.co.uk at the time, he explained what he meant by those comments.

“It’s not that anyone kind of made me feel that it was going to be back in a year or two years,” he said.

“I think that was me just putting my wall of security up and going, well, hopefully, it’ll be a year or two’s time, because I wasn’t ready for that. I wasn’t ready for the break,” he continued.

The new documentary is expected to shine a light on Tomlinson’s experience following the band’s break.

The documentary will be available to watch in cinemas across the world from 22 March, with tickets released on 22 February.