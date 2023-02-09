ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Nia Jones did not believe professional athlete dream was possible growing up

By Rebecca Johnson
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ri3fZ_0khVW96700

Wales and Leeds Rhinos netballer Nia Jones admits she never believed it would be possible to become a full-time professional athlete growing up.

Although most people would dream of playing just one sport at the highest level, the 30-year-old has had experience of being a dual-athlete in both football and netball, playing both to a professional standard.

Alongside playing for Celtic Dragons, Jones was a defender for Cardiff City before moving to WSL side Reading in 2015, but after sustaining an injury with the Royals the lure of competing in the 2018 Commonwealth Games saw her move towards netball.

“To be honest I was trying to do both for as long as I could,” Jones told the PA news agency.

“I was then diluting myself across two things instead of really trying to properly succeed at one.

“I think it was a dream come true to play for Reading in the WSL, I never ever thought I’d be able – as a woman, as a girl – to be a professional full-time athlete, growing up I didn’t think it would be possible as a girl, so that was a proper dream come true.

“When I was at Reading I picked up an ankle break in training and actually I saw trials at the same time come out for the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.

“I had previously represented Wales at Glasgow and absolutely loved it, it was a magical experience – it’s the closest we’ll get to an Olympic Games, I think.

“When that came out I thought, ‘do I rehab and try netball again? Or do I rehab and come back to football?’.

“I decided to give netball another bite, ended up going to the Gold Coast and I think from then I sort of rolled from one netball contract to the other.

“I didn’t consciously think, ‘I’m going to stop this sport now and start this one,’ I just prioritised what was coming up in the calendar at the time.”

Women’s sport has seen plenty of dual-athletes like Jones compete at the highest levels all across the globe, such as Australian cricketer Ellyse Perry and Irish boxer Katie Taylor , both of whom played football.

Reflecting on her football and netball careers, the Rhinos defender has found plenty of benefits from competing in multiple sports.

“My advice to any kid that asks me is ‘play as much as you can, for as long as you can’ because I think it does overall make you a better athlete,” Jones said.

“For me, I found it was a huge strength of mine being able to go from one sport to the other because I really bought into that strength and conditioning side.

“Culturally, it’s given me a platform to work with so many different cultures and personalities and coaching styles, male or female from all different parts of the globe.

“I think that’s hugely helped me as an athlete become more empathetic, mature a little bit, I’ve also grown my leadership skills a little bit.”

Jones’ focus switches to the Netball Super League , where she will captain Rhinos in her first season at the club, starting with London Pulse this weekend.

“Every team gets more professional, every athlete gets more professional, that’s the way the sport’s going and it’s fantastic,” she added.

“Those of us that have been around the block a little bit are continuing to get better because the levels of professionalism are getting better.

“We want to create a fortress in Yorkshire as Leeds Rhinos netball and the best way we can do that is performing well and get fans returning to multiple games.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Steve Borthwick welcomes ‘positive small steps forward’ after England beat Italy

Steve Borthwick welcomed a step forward in his England rebuilding project but expressed concern at the way Italy were able to fight they way back into their Guinness Six Nations clash.Borthwick claimed the first victory of his tenure via a 31-14 triumph at Twickenham, but England lost the second half 14-12 and tension hung in the air until Henry Arundell crossed in the 70th minute.After falling to Scotland despite building an eight-point lead, Borthwick was satisfied to begin preparation to face Wales in round three with evidence that his side are heading in the right direction.“There were some positive small...
The Independent

Nathan Jones sacked after Southampton lose to 10-man Wolves

Nathan Jones has been sacked as Southampton manager less than 24 hours after the football club’s 2-1 home defeat against a 10-man Wolves.The Saints are entrenched in a desperate fight for Premier League survival, lying at the foot of the table four points adrift of safety.“First-team coaches Chris Cohen and Alan Sheehan have also left the club,” a statement by Southampton said.“First-team lead coach Ruben Selles will take charge of training and prepare the team ahead of next weekend’s game against Chelsea.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Spurs switched off against Leicester, says Cristian StelliniArteta accuses officials of changing rules after controversial Brentford equaliserSuper Bowl 2023: 6 players to watch as Eagles face Chiefs
The Independent

Sky Brown, 14, becomes Great Britain’s first skateboarding world champion

Olympic bronze medallist Sky Brown has become Great Britain’s first skateboarding world champion at the age of 14.Brown won gold in park skateboarding at the World Championships in Sharjah on Sunday with a best score of 90.83 from her three runs.The teenager was already top of the standings with a score of 89.63 from her second run, but saved her best until last to finish more than four points ahead of Japan’s Kokona Hiraki.Olympic champion Sakura Yosozumi, also from Japan, took bronze with Britain’s Lola Tambling finishing sixth with 81.53 points.“Being on the podium with these guys again is so...
The Independent

Warren Gatland admits Wales ‘in a bit of a hole’ after Six Nations start

Warren Gatland has called on beleaguered Wales to show their mettle as they bid to snap out of the rut which has seen them crash to heavy defeats in their opening two Guinness Six Nations matches.The head coach admitted his team appear to be short of confidence after they followed up their 34-10 loss at home to Ireland with a 35-7 blitzing away to Scotland on Saturday.Gatland conceded Wales face a test of character over the next fortnight as they attempt to spark an upturn in their next match against England in Cardiff.“Possibly,” he said, when asked if confidence was...
The Independent

Swing Low Sweet Chariot meaning and lyrics: Is the England rugby song linked to slavery?

The Rugby Football Union has announced a review into the historical context of its anthem Swing Low, Sweet Chariot, due to its links to slavery and its regular presence at England internationals.The anthem has very different connotations either side of the Atlantic Ocean, having originated in the United States as an African-American spiritual, commonly association with slavery and the continuous opression of the black race. The song was sung in the 1800s in an expression of the desire to be released from slavery, and was also frequently sung at funerals - which continues today.In England though, the song has become...
The Independent

England beat Italy to get the Steve Borthwick era up and running

England dismantled a disappointing Italy to give the Steve Borthwick era lift off with a 31-14 Guinness Six Nations victory at Twickenham.Jack Willis was at the heart of a comprehensive bonus-point win, scoring the opening try and leading the defensive effort, two years after suffering career-threatening knee damage in the same fixture.On that day his cries of pain rang out at an empty Twickenham after he was the victim of a ‘crocodile roll’ by Sebastian Negri, but that memory was swept away by leading the resistance against the Azzurri in his first start since an injury that forced him out...
The Independent

Southampton consider Jesse Marsch as they look to replace sacked Nathan Jones

Southampton are considering Jesse Marsch as they search for a successor to the sacked Nathan Jones.The American, who was fired by Leeds on Monday, could make a swift return to management as the bottom club look for their third head coach of the season.Marsch only won two of his last 17 league games in charge of Leeds but kept them up last season after taking over with 12 matches to go.The 49-year-old’s pressing principles could suit a club who had tried to play in a similar style under another former RB Leipzig manager, Ralph Hasenhuttl.Jones was dismissed the day after a 2-1 defeat to 10-man Wolves which meant Southampton had lost seven of his eight league games in charge.First-team coach Ruben Selles is in temporary charge after Chris Cohen and Alan Sheehan left with former Luton manager Jones. Read More How ludicrous Nathan Jones dragged Southampton towards disaster
The Independent

Katie Archibald and Elinor Barker win Madison gold at European Championships

Katie Archibald claimed a third title of the week and 20th of her career as she partnered Elinor Barker to victory in the Madison in the European Championships in Switzerland.Emma Finucane also claimed silver in the women’s keirin as Great Britain ended the week with four gold, six silver and two bronze medals.Archibald and Barker made the ideal start with maximum points in four of the first seven sprints to open up a commanding lead and Olympic champion Archibald also won the 10th on the way to victory by 13 points.𝙏 𝙃 𝙄 𝙍 𝙏 𝙔 𝙀𝙪𝙧𝙤𝙥𝙚𝙖𝙣 𝙩𝙞𝙩𝙡𝙚𝙨 𝙞𝙣 𝙤𝙣𝙚...
The Independent

Manchester United and Leeds condemn ‘tragedy chanting’ at Premier League game

Manchester United and Leeds United have both condemned offensive chanting at Elland Road during their Premier League match on Sunday.Both sets of supporters could be heard provoking each other throughout Manchester United’s 2-0 victory, making reference to historic tragedies.Manchester United supporters could be heard referencing two Leeds supporters killed in Turkey in 2000 ahead of the Whites’ Uefa Cup semi-final tie against Galatasaray.While the home fans mentioned the Munich air disaster from 1958, which resulted in 23 fatalities after an aircraft carrying the Manchester United football team crashed.A joint-club statement read: “Both clubs strongly condemn chanting from both sets...
The Independent

Issue of ‘tragedy chanting’ a ‘matter of urgency’ after Elland Road chants

The Premier League said it is treating the issue of “tragedy chanting” as “a matter of urgency” after joining Leeds and Manchester United in condemning the sick chants heard during Sunday’s match at Elland Road.Erik ten Hag’s men ran out 2-0 victors in West Yorkshire as the old rivals went toe-to-toe for the second time in five days, having drawn 2-2 at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.Elland Road was a cauldron of noise and the usual hostilities stepped over the mark shortly before the interval when small groups of rival fans traded grim chants.There were songs about the 1958 Munich...
The Independent

Six Nations bonus points system explained

The Six Nations has had a bonus point system since 2017 with attacking rugby rewarded and potentially decisive in the final standings in 2023.There is a bonus point if teams score four tries or should they lose by seven or fewer points.The bonus points system has been prevalent in domestic club competitions, the Rugby World Cup and Rugby Championship for some time, but it took a little longer for the Six Nations to adopt it.That’s because of the potential for teams to win the grand slam with five victories, although the bonus points system would previously allow a beaten...
The Independent

Man United boss criticises Eveliina Summanen for her part Ella Toone’s red card

Manchester United boss Marc Skinner was critical of Tottenham’s Eveliina Summanen for her part in Ella Toone’s red card but backed his player to bounce back following the hard-fought 2-1 away win.England international Toone saw red with 11 minutes left at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium when she was involved in a coming together with Summanen and shoved the home player in the shoulder.Referee Amy Fearn sent off Toone and while United may appeal against the sending off, if unsuccessful the Lioness will serve a three-match suspension and miss next month’s Women’s Super League title clash at Chelsea.United returned to the summit...
The Independent

Man United return to top of WSL as Jordan Nobbs hits hat-trick in Aston Villa win

Manchester United moved back top of the Women’s Super League with a 2-1 victory over Tottenham despite playing the last 10 minutes with a player less at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.After a hard-fought contest, United broke the deadlock three-quarters of the way into the game when Leah Galton smashed high into the net for her fifth goal of the season.The hosts brought things level less than 10 minutes later through Beth England’s superb solo effort but United re-established their lead one minute later when Molly Bartrip turned the ball into her own net.United were forced to play the final 10...
The Independent

Racist online abuse towards Ivan Toney leaves Brentford ‘disgusted and saddened’

Brentford have revealed striker Ivan Toney was once again subjected to racist abuse on social media following his equaliser against Premier League leaders Arsenal on Saturday.Toney’s controversial strike – his goal should have been ruled out by VAR for offside against Christian Norgaard, who set him up – secured a 1-1 draw at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, denting the Gunners’ title charge and prompting a vile online reaction.A post on the Bees’ official Twitter account on Sunday said: “Immediately after Brentford’s game against Arsenal, Ivan Toney received a barrage of abusive, racist direct messages via his Instagram account.Immediately after...
The Independent

England hope to build on opening T20 World Cup win as they take on Ireland

England look to make it two wins from two when they meet Ireland in their second Women’s T20 World Cup game on Monday at the Boland Park in Paarl.The two sides meet for the first time in T20 World Cup action and have only met each other once in the format – back in 2012 – with England coming out on top.England are heavy favourites for the match but will be looking to maximise the amount of points they get after they were knocked out in the semi-final last year without a ball being bowled by virtue of finishing second...
The Independent

Manchester United go top of WSL with win at Tottenham despite Ella Toone red card

Molly Bartrip’s own goal sent Manchester United back to the Women’s Super League summit following a hard-fought 2-1 win at Tottenham.After an entertaining first half, the contest sprung into life when Leah Galton opened the scoring in the 67th minute with her fifth goal of the term.Spurs levelled at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium soon after through January signing Bethany England, who responded to her national team snub by scoring a fourth goal for her new club, but Marc Skinner’s United would not be denied.Bartrip put through her own net immediately after to ensure, despite Ella Toone’s late red card for shoving...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
337K+
Post
545M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy