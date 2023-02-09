Toy Story 5: Buzz Lightyear voice star Tim Allen responds to Disney announcement

Tim Allen has responded to Disney ’s announcement of Toy Story 5 .

On Wednesday (8 February), the studio revealed plans to make a fifth film in the Pixar franchise alongside a third Frozen film and a follow-up to Zootropolis (titled Zootopia in the US).

Bob Iger, Disney’s new CEO, told company investors in a call: “I’m so pleased to announce that we have sequels in the works from our animation studios to some of our most popular franchises.”

Iger promised the announcement of more details soon, but many social media users immediately began questioning whether Allen, who voices Buzz Lightyear in Toy Story , would be involved.

The comments came weeks after he was accused of flashing Pamela Anderson on the set of sitcom Home Improvements in 1991.

The actor publicly denied the claims , stating that it “never happened” and he would “never do such a thing”.

Anderson followed this up by claiming: “He has to deny it because look at the times we’re in. What if he said, ‘Oh yeah, I did that.’”

However, Allen wrote on Twitter shortly after the Toy Story 5 news rolled in: “See ya soon Woody, you are a sad strange little man and you have my pity.

“And off we go to a number 5! To infinity and beyond!”

The Independent has contacted Allen and Disney for comment.

Allen has been embroiled in many controversies in recent years due to his political views. The actor, who identifies as “fiscally conservative”, once said that he “liked” that Donald Trump “pissed people off” when he was president.

Toy Story ’s most recent film was released in 2019. While a release date for the fifth film is yet to be announced, it seems likely the film could be released when the first film celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2025.

Tom Hanks is expected to reprise the voice of Woody.