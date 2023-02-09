Turkey earthquake – latest: WHO issues stark warning over disaster survivors

The World Health Orgnisation (WHO) has warned that survivors of the devastating earthquakes felt across Turkey and Syria face the threat of a “secondary disaster” if aid does not reach them soon.

More than 20,000 people have now died, with many more injured, according to authorities – making it the world’s deadliest seismic event since the 2011 Japan tsunami in which around the same number of people were killed.

Many people are “out in the open, in worsening and horrific conditions”, warned the WHO’s Robert Holden, adding: “We are in real danger of seeing a secondary disaster which may cause harm to more people than the initial disaster if we don’t move with the same pace and intensity as we are doing on the search and rescue side.”

The search for survivors has been impeded by sub-zero temperatures and close to 200 aftershocks , which has made searching through unstable structures perilous.

