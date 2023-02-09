ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Porterville Recorder

Williams leads Memphis against Temple after 26-point outing

Temple Owls (14-11, 8-4 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (18-6, 8-3 AAC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Memphis -9; over/under is 147. BOTTOM LINE: Memphis hosts the Temple Owls after DeAndre Williams scored 26 points in Memphis' 99-81 win against the South Florida Bulls. The Tigers have gone 10-1 in home games. Memphis...
MEMPHIS, TN
Porterville Recorder

San Antonio faces Cleveland, looks to break road losing streak

San Antonio Spurs (14-43, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (37-22, fourth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio visits Cleveland looking to end its 14-game road slide. The Cavaliers are 24-6 in home games. Cleveland averages 111.7 points while outscoring opponents by 5.8 points per game.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Porterville Recorder

Robert Morris 71, Fort Wayne 64

ROBERT MORRIS (12-15) Spear 5-10 2-4 12, Walker 4-9 1-2 9, Cheeks 3-9 2-3 8, Corbin 1-9 0-0 3, Last 3-6 1-2 8, Green 9-14 5-5 24, Wainwright 2-5 0-0 5, Ford 1-1 0-0 2, James 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-63 11-16 71. FORT WAYNE (15-12) Kpedi 3-4 3-3 9,...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Porterville Recorder

Charlotte takes on Atlanta, seeks to halt 7-game skid

Atlanta Hawks (29-28, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (15-43, 15th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte heads into the matchup against Atlanta after losing seven straight games. The Hornets are 8-29 in Eastern Conference games. Charlotte is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Porterville Recorder

Iowa 68, Minnesota 56

IOWA (16-9) Murray 12-27 1-2 28, Rebraca 6-12 4-7 16, Perkins 3-12 1-1 7, Ulis 2-6 0-1 5, C.McCaffery 1-4 0-0 3, P.McCaffery 3-8 0-0 6, Sandfort 0-3 3-4 3, Dix 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-72 9-15 68. MINNESOTA (7-16) Battle 4-10 0-0 9, Ola-Joseph 5-9 0-0 11, Payne 2-3...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Porterville Recorder

Embiid and the 76ers face the Rockets

Houston Rockets (13-43, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (36-19, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers face the Houston Rockets. Embiid leads the NBA scoring 33.4 points per game. The 76ers are 21-8 on their home court. Philadelphia is 7-3 in...
HOUSTON, TX
Porterville Recorder

No. 12 Michigan 80, Nebraska 75

MICHIGAN (20-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 51.786, FT .607. 3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Nolan 2-5, Hobbs 1-2, Crockett 1-1, Stuck 1-1, Kiser 0-3, Brown 0-2, Evans 0-1) Turnovers: 10 (Brown 4, Kiser 2, Williams 1, Nolan 1, Evans 1, Team 1) Steals: 7 (Brown 3, Evans 2, Williams 1, Hobbs 1) Technical...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Porterville Recorder

SEATTLE 63, GRAND CANYON 58

Percentages: FG .344, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Baker 2-2, Ellis 2-3, McMillian 2-5, Knox 1-2, Baumann 1-5, McGlothan 0-3, Harrison 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Baker, Baumann, Igiehon, McGlothan, McMillian, Ouedraogo). Turnovers: 12 (Harrison 6, McGlothan 2, Baker, Baumann, McMillian, Ouedraogo). Steals: 3...
SEATTLE, WA
Porterville Recorder

MEMPHIS 86, TEMPLE 77

Percentages: FG .519, FT .846. 3-Point Goals: 10-20, .500 (Battle 4-6, Hicks 3-8, Jourdain 1-1, Miller 1-2, Dunn 1-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Hicks 2, Miller). Turnovers: 15 (Dunn 4, Battle 3, Hicks 2, Jongkuch 2, Jourdain 2, Miller, Reynolds). Steals: 4 (Miller 2, Battle,...
MEMPHIS, TN
Porterville Recorder

Virginia 71, No. 22 NC State 59

VIRGINIA (15-11)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 46.429, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 4-14, .286 (Lawson 3-7, Vaughn 1-3, Dale 0-1, Valladay 0-3) Blocked Shots: 8 (Dale 3, Clarkson 2, Taylor 1, Lawson 1, Smith 1) Turnovers: 17 (Valladay 3, Clarkson 3, Taylor 2, Lawson 2, Vaughn 2, Smith 2, Team 2, Dale 1)
RALEIGH, NC
Porterville Recorder

Warriors host the Wizards in cross-conference contest

Washington Wizards (26-29, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (28-28, ninth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Golden State and Washington square off in non-conference action. The Warriors have gone 21-7 at home. Golden State has a 14-12 record in games decided by 10 or more points.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Porterville Recorder

CAL STATE FULLERTON 52, HAWAI'I 51

CAL ST.-FULLERTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .370, FT .842. 3-Point Goals: 2-14, .143 (San Antonio 1-3, Wrightsell 1-4, Jones 0-1, Carper 0-3, Harris 0-3). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Square 2, Harris, Jones, San Antonio). Turnovers: 10 (San Antonio 3, Wrightsell 3, Eaton 2, Carper, Jones). Steals: 6...
FULLERTON, CA
Porterville Recorder

No. 8 Maryland 82, Illinois 71

MARYLAND (21-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 47.059, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 0-17, .000 (Masonius 0-1, Meyers 0-4, Miller 0-3, Pinzan 0-1, Sellers 0-2, Alexander 0-2, Briggs 0-2, McDaniel 0-2) Blocked Shots: 3 (Masonius 1, Meyers 1, Miller 1) Turnovers: 13 (Masonius 3, Sellers 3, Meyers 2, Miller 2, Pinzan 1, Briggs 1,...
ILLINOIS STATE
Porterville Recorder

CANISIUS 85, QUINNIPIAC 65

Percentages: FG .393, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 9-26, .346 (Balanc 4-10, Chenery 2-5, T.Williams 2-6, Nweke 1-1, Jones 0-2, Kortright 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Chenery, Nweke). Turnovers: 15 (Nweke 6, Jones 3, Kortright 2, Chenery, Otieno, Riggins, T.Williams). Steals: 4 (Chenery, Jones, Kortright, Nweke).
Porterville Recorder

WASHINGTON STATE 56, WASHINGTON 51

Percentages: FG .339, FT .643. 3-Point Goals: 4-18, .222 (Williams 2-4, Johnson 1-1, Bey 1-4, Fuller 0-1, Menifield 0-2, Bajema 0-3, Brooks 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 9 (Brooks 3, Johnson 2, Bey, Fuller, Meah, Williams). Steals: 4 (Bey, Fuller, Menifield, Williams). Technical Fouls:...
PULLMAN, WA
Porterville Recorder

Sinner beats Cressy in Open Sud final

MONTPELLIER, France (AP) — Jannik Sinner of Italy won his seventh singles title and first of the season by beating American Maxime Cressy 7-6 (3), 6-3 in the Open Sud de France final on Sunday. The second-seeded Italian did not lose a set on his way to winning the...
Porterville Recorder

SAN FRANCISCO 88, PEPPERDINE 80

Percentages: FG .441, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 10-25, .400 (Mitchell 6-10, Zidek 2-5, Moore 1-1, Porter 1-4, Lewis 0-2, Mallette 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Basham, Lewis). Turnovers: 15 (Basham 3, Moore 3, Lewis 2, Mitchell 2, Zidek 2, Mallette, Pitre, Porter). Steals: 3 (Mallette,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy