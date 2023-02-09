Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
78 Legends: University of Kentucky Men's Basketball Bourbon ReleaseJC PhelpsLexington, KY
The famous Kentucky actor who has given away millionsAsh JurbergKentucky State
Another South Carolina grocery store closed this weekKristen WaltersLexington, KY
Rising Rapper Yung Pre Unveils New Single “Underdog”Music NewsLexington, KY
The richest person in Kentucky is giving away millionsAsh JurbergKentucky State
Related
Porterville Recorder
Williams leads Memphis against Temple after 26-point outing
Temple Owls (14-11, 8-4 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (18-6, 8-3 AAC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Memphis -9; over/under is 147. BOTTOM LINE: Memphis hosts the Temple Owls after DeAndre Williams scored 26 points in Memphis' 99-81 win against the South Florida Bulls. The Tigers have gone 10-1 in home games. Memphis...
Porterville Recorder
San Antonio faces Cleveland, looks to break road losing streak
San Antonio Spurs (14-43, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (37-22, fourth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio visits Cleveland looking to end its 14-game road slide. The Cavaliers are 24-6 in home games. Cleveland averages 111.7 points while outscoring opponents by 5.8 points per game.
Porterville Recorder
Robert Morris 71, Fort Wayne 64
ROBERT MORRIS (12-15) Spear 5-10 2-4 12, Walker 4-9 1-2 9, Cheeks 3-9 2-3 8, Corbin 1-9 0-0 3, Last 3-6 1-2 8, Green 9-14 5-5 24, Wainwright 2-5 0-0 5, Ford 1-1 0-0 2, James 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-63 11-16 71. FORT WAYNE (15-12) Kpedi 3-4 3-3 9,...
Porterville Recorder
Charlotte takes on Atlanta, seeks to halt 7-game skid
Atlanta Hawks (29-28, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (15-43, 15th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte heads into the matchup against Atlanta after losing seven straight games. The Hornets are 8-29 in Eastern Conference games. Charlotte is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
Porterville Recorder
Iowa 68, Minnesota 56
IOWA (16-9) Murray 12-27 1-2 28, Rebraca 6-12 4-7 16, Perkins 3-12 1-1 7, Ulis 2-6 0-1 5, C.McCaffery 1-4 0-0 3, P.McCaffery 3-8 0-0 6, Sandfort 0-3 3-4 3, Dix 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-72 9-15 68. MINNESOTA (7-16) Battle 4-10 0-0 9, Ola-Joseph 5-9 0-0 11, Payne 2-3...
Porterville Recorder
Embiid and the 76ers face the Rockets
Houston Rockets (13-43, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (36-19, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers face the Houston Rockets. Embiid leads the NBA scoring 33.4 points per game. The 76ers are 21-8 on their home court. Philadelphia is 7-3 in...
Porterville Recorder
No. 12 Michigan 80, Nebraska 75
MICHIGAN (20-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 51.786, FT .607. 3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Nolan 2-5, Hobbs 1-2, Crockett 1-1, Stuck 1-1, Kiser 0-3, Brown 0-2, Evans 0-1) Turnovers: 10 (Brown 4, Kiser 2, Williams 1, Nolan 1, Evans 1, Team 1) Steals: 7 (Brown 3, Evans 2, Williams 1, Hobbs 1) Technical...
Porterville Recorder
SEATTLE 63, GRAND CANYON 58
Percentages: FG .344, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Baker 2-2, Ellis 2-3, McMillian 2-5, Knox 1-2, Baumann 1-5, McGlothan 0-3, Harrison 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Baker, Baumann, Igiehon, McGlothan, McMillian, Ouedraogo). Turnovers: 12 (Harrison 6, McGlothan 2, Baker, Baumann, McMillian, Ouedraogo). Steals: 3...
Porterville Recorder
MEMPHIS 86, TEMPLE 77
Percentages: FG .519, FT .846. 3-Point Goals: 10-20, .500 (Battle 4-6, Hicks 3-8, Jourdain 1-1, Miller 1-2, Dunn 1-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Hicks 2, Miller). Turnovers: 15 (Dunn 4, Battle 3, Hicks 2, Jongkuch 2, Jourdain 2, Miller, Reynolds). Steals: 4 (Miller 2, Battle,...
Porterville Recorder
Virginia 71, No. 22 NC State 59
VIRGINIA (15-11)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 46.429, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 4-14, .286 (Lawson 3-7, Vaughn 1-3, Dale 0-1, Valladay 0-3) Blocked Shots: 8 (Dale 3, Clarkson 2, Taylor 1, Lawson 1, Smith 1) Turnovers: 17 (Valladay 3, Clarkson 3, Taylor 2, Lawson 2, Vaughn 2, Smith 2, Team 2, Dale 1)
Porterville Recorder
Warriors host the Wizards in cross-conference contest
Washington Wizards (26-29, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (28-28, ninth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Golden State and Washington square off in non-conference action. The Warriors have gone 21-7 at home. Golden State has a 14-12 record in games decided by 10 or more points.
Porterville Recorder
CAL STATE FULLERTON 52, HAWAI'I 51
CAL ST.-FULLERTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .370, FT .842. 3-Point Goals: 2-14, .143 (San Antonio 1-3, Wrightsell 1-4, Jones 0-1, Carper 0-3, Harris 0-3). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Square 2, Harris, Jones, San Antonio). Turnovers: 10 (San Antonio 3, Wrightsell 3, Eaton 2, Carper, Jones). Steals: 6...
Porterville Recorder
No. 8 Maryland 82, Illinois 71
MARYLAND (21-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 47.059, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 0-17, .000 (Masonius 0-1, Meyers 0-4, Miller 0-3, Pinzan 0-1, Sellers 0-2, Alexander 0-2, Briggs 0-2, McDaniel 0-2) Blocked Shots: 3 (Masonius 1, Meyers 1, Miller 1) Turnovers: 13 (Masonius 3, Sellers 3, Meyers 2, Miller 2, Pinzan 1, Briggs 1,...
Porterville Recorder
PHS boys clinch title outright; Panthers deny Monache girls of perfect EYL season
The Porterville High boys basketball team wasn't going to be denied an East Yosemite League championship outright despite Monache's best effort to play spoiler as the Panthers pulled away for a 65-46 win on Friday at MHS. Meanwhile the Porterville High girls basketball team pulled off the upset at Sharman...
Porterville Recorder
CANISIUS 85, QUINNIPIAC 65
Percentages: FG .393, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 9-26, .346 (Balanc 4-10, Chenery 2-5, T.Williams 2-6, Nweke 1-1, Jones 0-2, Kortright 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Chenery, Nweke). Turnovers: 15 (Nweke 6, Jones 3, Kortright 2, Chenery, Otieno, Riggins, T.Williams). Steals: 4 (Chenery, Jones, Kortright, Nweke).
Porterville Recorder
WASHINGTON STATE 56, WASHINGTON 51
Percentages: FG .339, FT .643. 3-Point Goals: 4-18, .222 (Williams 2-4, Johnson 1-1, Bey 1-4, Fuller 0-1, Menifield 0-2, Bajema 0-3, Brooks 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 9 (Brooks 3, Johnson 2, Bey, Fuller, Meah, Williams). Steals: 4 (Bey, Fuller, Menifield, Williams). Technical Fouls:...
Porterville Recorder
Sinner beats Cressy in Open Sud final
MONTPELLIER, France (AP) — Jannik Sinner of Italy won his seventh singles title and first of the season by beating American Maxime Cressy 7-6 (3), 6-3 in the Open Sud de France final on Sunday. The second-seeded Italian did not lose a set on his way to winning the...
Porterville Recorder
SAN FRANCISCO 88, PEPPERDINE 80
Percentages: FG .441, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 10-25, .400 (Mitchell 6-10, Zidek 2-5, Moore 1-1, Porter 1-4, Lewis 0-2, Mallette 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Basham, Lewis). Turnovers: 15 (Basham 3, Moore 3, Lewis 2, Mitchell 2, Zidek 2, Mallette, Pitre, Porter). Steals: 3 (Mallette,...
Comments / 0