Your phone might just have got Android 13, but Google is already hard at work on Android 14. The very first developer preview of the next Android version is already out, letting us have a sneak peek at some of the latest features Google is baking. And while it may not look like much at first, there are plenty of fun new features we're already getting familiarized with. One of the most notable ones that have been spotted is a new option that might let you keep tabs on, and easily remove, bloatware installed by your carrier or device manufacturer.

3 DAYS AGO