Read full article on original website
Related
Google's adding a new SafeSearch mode to protect you from what you can never unsee
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Google Search users will likely be familiar with the engine's SafeSearch filtering that removes results containing violent, sexually explicit, or otherwise not-safe-for-children content — including on devices meant to be used by the whole family. Still, even if you've turned off SafeSearch because you think you can handle what's out there, there are some situations you can't predict where you'd still rather have it do its job. Google's making sure that happens with a new toggle out soon.
The Sony Xperia 5 II gets some Android 13 love thanks to LineageOS 20
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. LineageOS is undoubtedly one of the most popular custom ROMs currently going around. Its developers dropped a massive surprise on us by releasing the Android 13-based LineageOS 20 earlier than we'd have expected. Since the announcement on New Year's Eve, we’ve seen the addition of several devices to the LineageOS 20 compatibility list including the Google Pixel 2 not too long ago. Maintainers have now added even more devices to the list.
Blame Samsung, not T-Mobile if you lost network access on your phone
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Galaxy S23 series debuted earlier in the month, with Samsung and other major carriers accepting pre-orders for the phones right after the launch event. There's still time for the phones to make their way into the hands of consumers, with pre-orders scheduled to start shipping on February 17. Now, if you are on T-Mobile's network and placed your Galaxy S23's pre-order through Samsung's online store, an inadvertent bug from the Korean company's side may have led to you losing mobile service on your existing phone.
How to close apps on your Android phone or tablet
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Most times, you press the back button on your screen repeatedly and think you've exited an app when it disappears. But what you've done is leave the app running in the background until you close it. Closing apps is among the simplest tasks you can do on your favorite Android tablets and phones, and it solves many problems. For one, the procedure refreshes apps to normalcy when they become unresponsive. Second, it keeps apps from draining the battery and using RAM.
Android 14 DP1 moves Guest mode phone controls to a more obvious place
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Android 14 Developer Preview 1 doesn’t have too many user-facing changes — those are more likely to come with the first or second beta. While avid tinkerers and leakers are discovering more and more hidden features within the Android 14 developer preview, there are a handful of changes that are already visible when you install the pre-release software on your phone. Among them is a small tweak to the multiple users settings.
Weekend poll: Are you going to try the Android 14 previews this year?
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. While smartphone manufacturers are in the middle of launching all sorts of new hardware, Google isn't slowing down Android development. This week, we got our first glimpse of Android 14, the next version of our favorite mobile operating system set to launch later this year. Developer previews aren't quite as feature-packed as the beta program scheduled to arrive in April, but it's an exciting time nonetheless. Really, the only question is whether you're jumping in right now, waiting for the first official beta, or if you're bidding your time until a stable upgrade arrives later this year.
Google Password Manager is widely rolling out a long-overdue feature
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Any discussion about storing your credentials online will undoubtedly raise some concerns, but Google's Password Manager is constantly adding new features to ease your mind. For example, the tool already hides saved passwords behind your biometric authentication on mobile, a feature that will almost certainly be extended to the desktop version of the browser. Last year, Google was also spotted working on a feature that allows you to add notes to saved passwords, which should be useful if you'd like to be reminded about the answers to your security questions. After a year of limited testing, that Notes field is now being made available to a wider set of users.
Fast Pair toggle appears in Android 14 DP1 for the Bluetooth haters
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Using Fast Pair on Android is a terrific convenience. It saves you from tapping and swiping your way through menus to pair up your Bluetooth accessories. But if you don't use said Bluetooth accessories, you probably aren't thrilled with the random toast prompts that appear when a Fast Pair-capable device nearby goes up for pairing. With Android 14, you may not have to deal with those prompts anymore if the first developer preview provides any indication.
Android 14 could bring app cloning to Pixel phones
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Dual-SIM connectivity has become a common feature in almost all Android phones. This allows you to have different personal and business social media and messaging accounts to keep your personal and work lives separate. However, many Android apps like WhatsApp don't support multiple accounts, which could force you to rely on workarounds like using a third-party cloning app from the Play Store. Samsung and other Android smartphone makers offer a built-in app cloning functionality in their skins to avoid this problem. Google is seemingly taking a cue from them and could provide native app cloning on Pixels with Android 14.
NME
Here’s how much it could cost to keep sharing a Netflix account
Netflix has shared more details on its new rules against password sharing, revealing the potential costs to keep sharing an account. The streaming giant warned last year about an update that will prevent users from sharing passwords across several devices, and recently shared the mechanics of the new system on its website.
Android 14 might just be your carrier's worst nightmare
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Your phone might just have got Android 13, but Google is already hard at work on Android 14. The very first developer preview of the next Android version is already out, letting us have a sneak peek at some of the latest features Google is baking. And while it may not look like much at first, there are plenty of fun new features we're already getting familiarized with. One of the most notable ones that have been spotted is a new option that might let you keep tabs on, and easily remove, bloatware installed by your carrier or device manufacturer.
Chrome’s finally getting rid of its awful custom share sheet
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Android’s share menu used to be one of its biggest strengths when compared to iOS — but then Apple spent years refining the iPhone’s while Google basically forgot Android had one. Recently, code changes have pointed to Android’s share sheet becoming a Project Mainline module, which would make it easier to update the feature and add basic functionality like the ability to choose which apps show up as targets. But even if Google fixes Android’s system share menu, there’s still a nasty problem plaguing the ecosystem: app-specific share sheets.
OnePlus Pad hands-on: A solid first attempt
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. We’ve been hoping to see a OnePlus tablet ever since Oppo came out with its slate last year. During the OnePlus 11 launch, we finally got to see the long-rumored OnePlus Pad. The tablet is certainly one of the most exciting products from OnePlus in recent times as it marks the company’s foray into a new category. The OnePlus Pad boasts a lot of interesting features and makes full use of the larger OnePlus ecosystem with several software tricks. The good news is that OnePlus has confirmed the tablet will be coming to North America, as well as Europe and India. While we wait to fully review the OnePlus Pad later this year, here are our first impressions of the company’s first tablet.
Google Bard explained: What this AI-powered ChatGPT competitor can do
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. There’s been a lot of chatter around artificial intelligence lately, particularly after OpenAI debuted its revolutionary ChatGPT service that Microsoft is now looking to integrate into Office 365 and Bing search. Meanwhile, Google has been a self-professed “AI-first” company since announcing a shift in focus at I/O 2017, and more recently, it unveiled plans for an AI-powered Google Search feature called Bard. But in a sea of buzzwords and initialisms, it can be hard to wrap your head around what these new tools actually do.
How to use Vlookup in Google Sheets
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Google Sheets spreadsheet tool has plenty to praise: It’s free, friendly for Android devices, and is easily shareable for collaborative work. New users may be wondering just how similar it is to Excel – and the good news is that there are plenty of things in common, including certain technical tricks you may be used to. Sheets is basically a cloud-based, more robust web version of Excel. Though it is web-based, you ma.
Google may finally have a worthy challenger in online ads
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. When we're talking about advertising, it's hard to disagree Google is a dominant force. A majority of its revenue comes from serving ads which you've no doubt come across all around the Internet. But even as antitrust sentiment around the company swells, it would still take a behemoth effort from enterprise as well as regulators to counter such dominance. Well, it looks like Europe's biggest telecom companies are willing to give it a try.
Google Translate is adding contextual translations for words with multiple meanings
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If there's one space where the power of AI can really show its stuff, its translations. Enabling conversations between two parties speaking completely different languages is notoriously difficult, and while Google has made some strides in this space, it's certainly not finished improving its service. At today's AI-focused event in Paris, the company announced some improved contextual tools coming to Google Translate that could help speakers avoid all sorts of common mistakes in the future.
Best OnePlus 11 screen protectors in 2023
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The OnePlus 11 is here, toting flagship-level specs. With a QHD+ display, a Hasselblad tuned camera system, and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, this device can take on even the best Android phones. However, OnePlus chose to use Corning’s Gorilla Glass Victus on the display instead of the better and newer Gorilla Glass Victus 2.
Google Meet adds caption support to video recordings
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Since their resurgence as prominent everyday tools following the pandemic’s onset, video conferencing utilities have improved greatly. Some of the best video calling apps have led the charge with regular feature additions, bug fixes, and accessibility improvements. Case in point, Google Meet has added in-meeting live translated captions to help bridge language barriers, distances, and disabilities. Now, Google is making this feature even better by including captions in meeting recordings.
The best OnePlus 11 deals: Where to buy OnePlus's latest and greatest
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The OnePlus 11 gives us the affordable price and supreme battery life that the Galaxy S23 couldn't, but OnePlus is not ubiquitous and widely sold as Samsung or Google, especially here in the U.S. This means your buying options for OnePlus's super-shiny flagship are limited, but there are still a few deals to be found. We're hunting for more, but with no carriers selling the phone this year, we have fewer ways to get the phone for a significant discount.
Android Police
Oakland, CA
14K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to Android Police and get updates about the latest Android news, useful applications, explosive games, upcoming phones and tablets, comprehensive tutorials, handy tips, and other tidbits from the exciting world of Android. Read reviews, answer polls, and chime in with your own two cents. Android Police - looking after all things Android.https://www.androidpolice.com
Comments / 0