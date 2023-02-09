Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Seafood Places in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
5 of Our Favorite Chicken-Fried Steak in NebraskaEast Coast TravelerOmaha, NE
4 Amazing Burger Places in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Police reacting to an AR-15-style rifle shooting man inside Target fatally shoot him.Sherif SaadOmaha, NE
Nebraska's highest earning YouTube has over 2.5 billion viewsTed RiversOmaha, NE
Related
Porterville Recorder
Iowa 68, Minnesota 56
IOWA (16-9) Murray 12-27 1-2 28, Rebraca 6-12 4-7 16, Perkins 3-12 1-1 7, Ulis 2-6 0-1 5, C.McCaffery 1-4 0-0 3, P.McCaffery 3-8 0-0 6, Sandfort 0-3 3-4 3, Dix 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-72 9-15 68. MINNESOTA (7-16) Battle 4-10 0-0 9, Ola-Joseph 5-9 0-0 11, Payne 2-3...
Porterville Recorder
Seattle 63, Grand Canyon 58
GRAND CANYON (16-9) McGlothan 3-14 2-2 8, Ouedraogo 2-2 1-3 5, Harrison 5-20 3-3 13, Knox 1-4 0-0 3, McMillian 5-10 0-0 12, Ellis 2-3 0-0 6, Baumann 2-8 0-0 5, Baker 2-3 0-0 6, Igiehon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-64 6-8 58. SEATTLE (18-8) Chatfield 1-2 0-0 2, Dawson...
Porterville Recorder
Robert Morris 71, Fort Wayne 64
ROBERT MORRIS (12-15) Spear 5-10 2-4 12, Walker 4-9 1-2 9, Cheeks 3-9 2-3 8, Corbin 1-9 0-0 3, Last 3-6 1-2 8, Green 9-14 5-5 24, Wainwright 2-5 0-0 5, Ford 1-1 0-0 2, James 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-63 11-16 71. FORT WAYNE (15-12) Kpedi 3-4 3-3 9,...
Porterville Recorder
San Antonio faces Cleveland, looks to break road losing streak
San Antonio Spurs (14-43, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (37-22, fourth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio visits Cleveland looking to end its 14-game road slide. The Cavaliers are 24-6 in home games. Cleveland averages 111.7 points while outscoring opponents by 5.8 points per game.
Porterville Recorder
Wild host the Panthers after shootout win
Florida Panthers (26-23-6, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (27-20-4, fourth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild host the Florida Panthers after the Wild defeated the New Jersey Devils 3-2 in a shootout. Minnesota has a 16-9-1 record in home games and a 27-20-4 record...
Porterville Recorder
No. 12 Michigan 80, Nebraska 75
MICHIGAN (20-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 51.786, FT .607. 3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Nolan 2-5, Hobbs 1-2, Crockett 1-1, Stuck 1-1, Kiser 0-3, Brown 0-2, Evans 0-1) Turnovers: 10 (Brown 4, Kiser 2, Williams 1, Nolan 1, Evans 1, Team 1) Steals: 7 (Brown 3, Evans 2, Williams 1, Hobbs 1) Technical...
Porterville Recorder
LONG BEACH STATE 79, CAL STATE BAKERSFIELD 69
Percentages: FG .500, FT .806. 3-Point Goals: 4-10, .400 (Jones 2-3, Tsohonis 2-5, A.Traore 0-1, Stroud 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (L.Traore). Turnovers: 16 (T.Hunter 5, A.Traore 4, George 2, Tsohonis 2, L.Traore, Polynice, Stroud). Steals: 10 (T.Hunter 4, A.Traore 2, George 2, Jones 2).
Porterville Recorder
CAL STATE FULLERTON 52, HAWAI'I 51
CAL ST.-FULLERTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .370, FT .842. 3-Point Goals: 2-14, .143 (San Antonio 1-3, Wrightsell 1-4, Jones 0-1, Carper 0-3, Harris 0-3). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Square 2, Harris, Jones, San Antonio). Turnovers: 10 (San Antonio 3, Wrightsell 3, Eaton 2, Carper, Jones). Steals: 6...
Porterville Recorder
NHL Expanded Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. San Jose at Washington, 1:30 p.m. Anaheim at Vegas, 3 p.m. Monday's Games. Calgary at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m. Arizona at Nashville, 8 p.m. Florida...
Comments / 0