Florida Panthers (26-23-6, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (27-20-4, fourth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild host the Florida Panthers after the Wild defeated the New Jersey Devils 3-2 in a shootout. Minnesota has a 16-9-1 record in home games and a 27-20-4 record...

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 14 HOURS AGO