Freddie Prinze: A Closer Look at the Tragic Death of TV's "Chico and the Man" StarHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Nevada declares state of emergency due to gas pipeline leakEdy ZooNevada State
California witness describes low-flying triangle-shaped objectRoger MarshLos Angeles, CA
Weather forecast discussion: Cool and showery weather, strong winds and freezing temperatures ahead in Los AngelesStanleyLos Angeles, CA
Severe weather alert: National Weather Service issues storm update for Los Angeles and Oxnard region in CaliforniaStanleyLos Angeles, CA
Williams leads Memphis against Temple after 26-point outing
Temple Owls (14-11, 8-4 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (18-6, 8-3 AAC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Memphis -9; over/under is 147. BOTTOM LINE: Memphis hosts the Temple Owls after DeAndre Williams scored 26 points in Memphis' 99-81 win against the South Florida Bulls. The Tigers have gone 10-1 in home games. Memphis...
San Antonio faces Cleveland, looks to break road losing streak
San Antonio Spurs (14-43, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (37-22, fourth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio visits Cleveland looking to end its 14-game road slide. The Cavaliers are 24-6 in home games. Cleveland averages 111.7 points while outscoring opponents by 5.8 points per game.
Embiid and the 76ers face the Rockets
Houston Rockets (13-43, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (36-19, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers face the Houston Rockets. Embiid leads the NBA scoring 33.4 points per game. The 76ers are 21-8 on their home court. Philadelphia is 7-3 in...
Lillard and James clash in Portland-Los Angeles matchup
Los Angeles Lakers (26-31, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (27-29, 12th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Damian Lillard and LeBron James meet when Portland hosts Los Angeles. Lillard ranks fourth in the NBA averaging 31.0 points per game and James is seventh in the league averaging 30.2 points per game.
Capitals and Sharks face off for non-conference matchup
San Jose Sharks (16-26-11, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Washington Capitals (28-20-6, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Capitals -193, Sharks +163; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals take on the San Jose Sharks in a non-conference matchup. Washington has a 28-20-6 record overall...
Bulls take on the Magic on 3-game skid
Orlando Magic (23-34, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (26-30, 10th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Chicago will try to end its three-game skid when the Bulls play Orlando. The Bulls are 20-17 in Eastern Conference games. Chicago is 14- when it turns the ball over less...
Gilgeous-Alexander leads Oklahoma City against New Orleans after 44-point performance
New Orleans Pelicans (29-28, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (27-28, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City takes on the New Orleans Pelicans after Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 44 points in the Oklahoma City Thunder's 138-129 win against the Portland Trail Blazers. The Thunder are...
Warriors host the Wizards in cross-conference contest
Washington Wizards (26-29, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (28-28, ninth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Golden State and Washington square off in non-conference action. The Warriors have gone 21-7 at home. Golden State has a 14-12 record in games decided by 10 or more points.
Kraken take losing streak into game against the Flyers
Seattle Kraken (29-18-5, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (22-22-10, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Kraken -146, Flyers +126; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken come into the matchup with the Philadelphia Flyers as losers of three in a row. Philadelphia has...
Iowa 68, Minnesota 56
IOWA (16-9) Murray 12-27 1-2 28, Rebraca 6-12 4-7 16, Perkins 3-12 1-1 7, Ulis 2-6 0-1 5, C.McCaffery 1-4 0-0 3, P.McCaffery 3-8 0-0 6, Sandfort 0-3 3-4 3, Dix 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-72 9-15 68. MINNESOTA (7-16) Battle 4-10 0-0 9, Ola-Joseph 5-9 0-0 11, Payne 2-3...
WASHINGTON STATE 56, WASHINGTON 51
Percentages: FG .339, FT .643. 3-Point Goals: 4-18, .222 (Williams 2-4, Johnson 1-1, Bey 1-4, Fuller 0-1, Menifield 0-2, Bajema 0-3, Brooks 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 9 (Brooks 3, Johnson 2, Bey, Fuller, Meah, Williams). Steals: 4 (Bey, Fuller, Menifield, Williams). Technical Fouls:...
LONG BEACH STATE 79, CAL STATE BAKERSFIELD 69
Percentages: FG .500, FT .806. 3-Point Goals: 4-10, .400 (Jones 2-3, Tsohonis 2-5, A.Traore 0-1, Stroud 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (L.Traore). Turnovers: 16 (T.Hunter 5, A.Traore 4, George 2, Tsohonis 2, L.Traore, Polynice, Stroud). Steals: 10 (T.Hunter 4, A.Traore 2, George 2, Jones 2).
CAL STATE FULLERTON 52, HAWAI'I 51
CAL ST.-FULLERTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .370, FT .842. 3-Point Goals: 2-14, .143 (San Antonio 1-3, Wrightsell 1-4, Jones 0-1, Carper 0-3, Harris 0-3). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Square 2, Harris, Jones, San Antonio). Turnovers: 10 (San Antonio 3, Wrightsell 3, Eaton 2, Carper, Jones). Steals: 6...
Charlotte takes on Atlanta, seeks to halt 7-game skid
Atlanta Hawks (29-28, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (15-43, 15th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte heads into the matchup against Atlanta after losing seven straight games. The Hornets are 8-29 in Eastern Conference games. Charlotte is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
SEATTLE 63, GRAND CANYON 58
Percentages: FG .344, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Baker 2-2, Ellis 2-3, McMillian 2-5, Knox 1-2, Baumann 1-5, McGlothan 0-3, Harrison 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Baker, Baumann, Igiehon, McGlothan, McMillian, Ouedraogo). Turnovers: 12 (Harrison 6, McGlothan 2, Baker, Baumann, McMillian, Ouedraogo). Steals: 3...
Virginia 71, No. 22 NC State 59
VIRGINIA (15-11)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 46.429, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 4-14, .286 (Lawson 3-7, Vaughn 1-3, Dale 0-1, Valladay 0-3) Blocked Shots: 8 (Dale 3, Clarkson 2, Taylor 1, Lawson 1, Smith 1) Turnovers: 17 (Valladay 3, Clarkson 3, Taylor 2, Lawson 2, Vaughn 2, Smith 2, Team 2, Dale 1)
Memphis 86, Temple 77
TEMPLE (14-12) Hicks 4-10 1-1 12, Jongkuch 1-2 0-0 2, Jourdain 4-4 1-1 10, Dunn 3-11 2-2 9, Miller 7-11 0-0 15, Battle 7-12 7-7 25, Reynolds 2-4 0-2 4. Totals 28-54 11-13 77. Akobundu-Ehiogu 2-2 0-0 4, Williams 11-18 2-2 26, Davis 6-17 7-10 21, Kennedy 2-4 1-2 6, McCadden 6-8 0-1 12, Hardaway 5-6 0-0 12, J.Lawson 1-2 0-1 3, C.Lawson 1-1 0-0 2, Franklin 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 34-60 10-16 86.
Nashville in action against Arizona following overtime win
Arizona Coyotes (17-28-7, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Nashville Predators (25-19-6, fifth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes visit the Nashville Predators after the Predators knocked off the Philadelphia Flyers 2-1 in overtime. Nashville has a 25-19-6 record overall and a 5-6-3 record in Central Division...
San Francisco 88, Pepperdine 80
PEPPERDINE (9-18) Lewis 3-9 2-4 8, Porter 4-13 5-5 14, Basham 0-0 2-2 2, Mallette 2-7 4-4 8, Mitchell 8-13 0-0 22, Moore 3-5 3-4 10, Zidek 3-8 2-2 10, Pitre 3-4 0-0 6. Totals 26-59 18-21 80. SAN FRANCISCO (16-12) Hawthorne 1-5 2-4 4, Kunen 1-3 1-4 3, Meeks...
UC SANTA BARBARA 84, UC DAVIS 74
Percentages: FG .431, FT .870. 3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Milling 3-6, Pepper 1-6, DeBruhl 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Anigwe 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Turnovers: 12 (Pepper 5, Johnson 4, Anigwe, Milling, Rocak). Steals: 9 (DeBruhl 3, Milling 2, Pepper 2, Adebayo, Johnson). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. UC SANTA...
