Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
City of Green Bay responds to 'secret recording' accusationsJM McBrideGreen Bay, WI
Man Finds Girlfriend Having Sex With Her Friend, Kills Both WomenWilliamGreen Bay, WI
Opinion: Green Bay has had some Great, but not Always Likeable QuarterbacksLarry E LambertGreen Bay, WI
Matt Miller Mock Draft Projects Packers to Draft 2 High-IQ PlayersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Rob's Import Repair Relocates to Appleton, WI for Better Customer ServiceJot BeatAppleton, WI
Related
Porterville Recorder
Williams leads Memphis against Temple after 26-point outing
Temple Owls (14-11, 8-4 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (18-6, 8-3 AAC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Memphis -9; over/under is 147. BOTTOM LINE: Memphis hosts the Temple Owls after DeAndre Williams scored 26 points in Memphis' 99-81 win against the South Florida Bulls. The Tigers have gone 10-1 in home games. Memphis...
Porterville Recorder
San Antonio faces Cleveland, looks to break road losing streak
San Antonio Spurs (14-43, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (37-22, fourth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio visits Cleveland looking to end its 14-game road slide. The Cavaliers are 24-6 in home games. Cleveland averages 111.7 points while outscoring opponents by 5.8 points per game.
Porterville Recorder
Bulls take on the Magic on 3-game skid
Orlando Magic (23-34, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (26-30, 10th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Chicago will try to end its three-game skid when the Bulls play Orlando. The Bulls are 20-17 in Eastern Conference games. Chicago is 14- when it turns the ball over less...
Porterville Recorder
Gilgeous-Alexander leads Oklahoma City against New Orleans after 44-point performance
New Orleans Pelicans (29-28, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (27-28, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City takes on the New Orleans Pelicans after Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 44 points in the Oklahoma City Thunder's 138-129 win against the Portland Trail Blazers. The Thunder are...
Porterville Recorder
Warriors host the Wizards in cross-conference contest
Washington Wizards (26-29, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (28-28, ninth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Golden State and Washington square off in non-conference action. The Warriors have gone 21-7 at home. Golden State has a 14-12 record in games decided by 10 or more points.
Porterville Recorder
Kraken take losing streak into game against the Flyers
Seattle Kraken (29-18-5, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (22-22-10, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Kraken -146, Flyers +126; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken come into the matchup with the Philadelphia Flyers as losers of three in a row. Philadelphia has...
Porterville Recorder
Randle, Knicks to host Dinwiddie and the Nets
Brooklyn Nets (33-23, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (31-27, seventh in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Julius Randle and the New York Knicks host Spencer Dinwiddie and the Brooklyn Nets. The Knicks are 21-16 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York is fifth in the Eastern Conference...
Porterville Recorder
LONG BEACH STATE 79, CAL STATE BAKERSFIELD 69
Percentages: FG .500, FT .806. 3-Point Goals: 4-10, .400 (Jones 2-3, Tsohonis 2-5, A.Traore 0-1, Stroud 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (L.Traore). Turnovers: 16 (T.Hunter 5, A.Traore 4, George 2, Tsohonis 2, L.Traore, Polynice, Stroud). Steals: 10 (T.Hunter 4, A.Traore 2, George 2, Jones 2).
Porterville Recorder
San Francisco 88, Pepperdine 80
PEPPERDINE (9-18) Lewis 3-9 2-4 8, Porter 4-13 5-5 14, Basham 0-0 2-2 2, Mallette 2-7 4-4 8, Mitchell 8-13 0-0 22, Moore 3-5 3-4 10, Zidek 3-8 2-2 10, Pitre 3-4 0-0 6. Totals 26-59 18-21 80. SAN FRANCISCO (16-12) Hawthorne 1-5 2-4 4, Kunen 1-3 1-4 3, Meeks...
Porterville Recorder
Capitals and Sharks face off for non-conference matchup
San Jose Sharks (16-26-11, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Washington Capitals (28-20-6, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Capitals -193, Sharks +163; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals take on the San Jose Sharks in a non-conference matchup. Washington has a 28-20-6 record overall...
Porterville Recorder
Charlotte takes on Atlanta, seeks to halt 7-game skid
Atlanta Hawks (29-28, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (15-43, 15th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte heads into the matchup against Atlanta after losing seven straight games. The Hornets are 8-29 in Eastern Conference games. Charlotte is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
Porterville Recorder
Wild host the Panthers after shootout win
Florida Panthers (26-23-6, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (27-20-4, fourth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild host the Florida Panthers after the Wild defeated the New Jersey Devils 3-2 in a shootout. Minnesota has a 16-9-1 record in home games and a 27-20-4 record...
Porterville Recorder
Embiid and the 76ers face the Rockets
Houston Rockets (13-43, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (36-19, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers face the Houston Rockets. Embiid leads the NBA scoring 33.4 points per game. The 76ers are 21-8 on their home court. Philadelphia is 7-3 in...
Porterville Recorder
SEATTLE 63, GRAND CANYON 58
Percentages: FG .344, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Baker 2-2, Ellis 2-3, McMillian 2-5, Knox 1-2, Baumann 1-5, McGlothan 0-3, Harrison 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Baker, Baumann, Igiehon, McGlothan, McMillian, Ouedraogo). Turnovers: 12 (Harrison 6, McGlothan 2, Baker, Baumann, McMillian, Ouedraogo). Steals: 3...
Porterville Recorder
Memphis 86, Temple 77
TEMPLE (14-12) Hicks 4-10 1-1 12, Jongkuch 1-2 0-0 2, Jourdain 4-4 1-1 10, Dunn 3-11 2-2 9, Miller 7-11 0-0 15, Battle 7-12 7-7 25, Reynolds 2-4 0-2 4. Totals 28-54 11-13 77. Akobundu-Ehiogu 2-2 0-0 4, Williams 11-18 2-2 26, Davis 6-17 7-10 21, Kennedy 2-4 1-2 6, McCadden 6-8 0-1 12, Hardaway 5-6 0-0 12, J.Lawson 1-2 0-1 3, C.Lawson 1-1 0-0 2, Franklin 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 34-60 10-16 86.
Porterville Recorder
CAL STATE FULLERTON 52, HAWAI'I 51
CAL ST.-FULLERTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .370, FT .842. 3-Point Goals: 2-14, .143 (San Antonio 1-3, Wrightsell 1-4, Jones 0-1, Carper 0-3, Harris 0-3). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Square 2, Harris, Jones, San Antonio). Turnovers: 10 (San Antonio 3, Wrightsell 3, Eaton 2, Carper, Jones). Steals: 6...
Porterville Recorder
IOWA 68, MINNESOTA 56
Percentages: FG .375, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 5-13, .385 (Murray 3-5, C.McCaffery 1-1, Ulis 1-3, Perkins 0-1, Sandfort 0-1, P.McCaffery 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Murray 2, P.McCaffery, Ulis). Turnovers: 4 (Murray 2, C.McCaffery, Perkins). Steals: 11 (C.McCaffery 3, Murray 3, Perkins 3, P.McCaffery, Ulis).
Porterville Recorder
WASHINGTON STATE 56, WASHINGTON 51
Percentages: FG .339, FT .643. 3-Point Goals: 4-18, .222 (Williams 2-4, Johnson 1-1, Bey 1-4, Fuller 0-1, Menifield 0-2, Bajema 0-3, Brooks 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 9 (Brooks 3, Johnson 2, Bey, Fuller, Meah, Williams). Steals: 4 (Bey, Fuller, Menifield, Williams). Technical Fouls:...
Porterville Recorder
NHL Expanded Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. San Jose at Washington, 1:30 p.m. Anaheim at Vegas, 3 p.m. Monday's Games. Calgary at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m. Arizona at Nashville, 8 p.m. Florida...
Porterville Recorder
Nashville in action against Arizona following overtime win
Arizona Coyotes (17-28-7, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Nashville Predators (25-19-6, fifth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes visit the Nashville Predators after the Predators knocked off the Philadelphia Flyers 2-1 in overtime. Nashville has a 25-19-6 record overall and a 5-6-3 record in Central Division...
Comments / 0