ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Porterville Recorder

Williams leads Memphis against Temple after 26-point outing

Temple Owls (14-11, 8-4 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (18-6, 8-3 AAC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Memphis -9; over/under is 147. BOTTOM LINE: Memphis hosts the Temple Owls after DeAndre Williams scored 26 points in Memphis' 99-81 win against the South Florida Bulls. The Tigers have gone 10-1 in home games. Memphis...
MEMPHIS, TN
Porterville Recorder

San Antonio faces Cleveland, looks to break road losing streak

San Antonio Spurs (14-43, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (37-22, fourth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio visits Cleveland looking to end its 14-game road slide. The Cavaliers are 24-6 in home games. Cleveland averages 111.7 points while outscoring opponents by 5.8 points per game.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Porterville Recorder

Bulls take on the Magic on 3-game skid

Orlando Magic (23-34, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (26-30, 10th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Chicago will try to end its three-game skid when the Bulls play Orlando. The Bulls are 20-17 in Eastern Conference games. Chicago is 14- when it turns the ball over less...
ORLANDO, FL
Porterville Recorder

Warriors host the Wizards in cross-conference contest

Washington Wizards (26-29, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (28-28, ninth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Golden State and Washington square off in non-conference action. The Warriors have gone 21-7 at home. Golden State has a 14-12 record in games decided by 10 or more points.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Porterville Recorder

Kraken take losing streak into game against the Flyers

Seattle Kraken (29-18-5, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (22-22-10, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Kraken -146, Flyers +126; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken come into the matchup with the Philadelphia Flyers as losers of three in a row. Philadelphia has...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Porterville Recorder

Randle, Knicks to host Dinwiddie and the Nets

Brooklyn Nets (33-23, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (31-27, seventh in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Julius Randle and the New York Knicks host Spencer Dinwiddie and the Brooklyn Nets. The Knicks are 21-16 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York is fifth in the Eastern Conference...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Porterville Recorder

LONG BEACH STATE 79, CAL STATE BAKERSFIELD 69

Percentages: FG .500, FT .806. 3-Point Goals: 4-10, .400 (Jones 2-3, Tsohonis 2-5, A.Traore 0-1, Stroud 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (L.Traore). Turnovers: 16 (T.Hunter 5, A.Traore 4, George 2, Tsohonis 2, L.Traore, Polynice, Stroud). Steals: 10 (T.Hunter 4, A.Traore 2, George 2, Jones 2).
LONG BEACH, CA
Porterville Recorder

San Francisco 88, Pepperdine 80

PEPPERDINE (9-18) Lewis 3-9 2-4 8, Porter 4-13 5-5 14, Basham 0-0 2-2 2, Mallette 2-7 4-4 8, Mitchell 8-13 0-0 22, Moore 3-5 3-4 10, Zidek 3-8 2-2 10, Pitre 3-4 0-0 6. Totals 26-59 18-21 80. SAN FRANCISCO (16-12) Hawthorne 1-5 2-4 4, Kunen 1-3 1-4 3, Meeks...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Porterville Recorder

Capitals and Sharks face off for non-conference matchup

San Jose Sharks (16-26-11, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Washington Capitals (28-20-6, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Capitals -193, Sharks +163; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals take on the San Jose Sharks in a non-conference matchup. Washington has a 28-20-6 record overall...
WASHINGTON, DC
Porterville Recorder

Charlotte takes on Atlanta, seeks to halt 7-game skid

Atlanta Hawks (29-28, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (15-43, 15th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte heads into the matchup against Atlanta after losing seven straight games. The Hornets are 8-29 in Eastern Conference games. Charlotte is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Porterville Recorder

Wild host the Panthers after shootout win

Florida Panthers (26-23-6, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (27-20-4, fourth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild host the Florida Panthers after the Wild defeated the New Jersey Devils 3-2 in a shootout. Minnesota has a 16-9-1 record in home games and a 27-20-4 record...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Porterville Recorder

Embiid and the 76ers face the Rockets

Houston Rockets (13-43, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (36-19, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers face the Houston Rockets. Embiid leads the NBA scoring 33.4 points per game. The 76ers are 21-8 on their home court. Philadelphia is 7-3 in...
HOUSTON, TX
Porterville Recorder

SEATTLE 63, GRAND CANYON 58

Percentages: FG .344, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Baker 2-2, Ellis 2-3, McMillian 2-5, Knox 1-2, Baumann 1-5, McGlothan 0-3, Harrison 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Baker, Baumann, Igiehon, McGlothan, McMillian, Ouedraogo). Turnovers: 12 (Harrison 6, McGlothan 2, Baker, Baumann, McMillian, Ouedraogo). Steals: 3...
SEATTLE, WA
Porterville Recorder

Memphis 86, Temple 77

TEMPLE (14-12) Hicks 4-10 1-1 12, Jongkuch 1-2 0-0 2, Jourdain 4-4 1-1 10, Dunn 3-11 2-2 9, Miller 7-11 0-0 15, Battle 7-12 7-7 25, Reynolds 2-4 0-2 4. Totals 28-54 11-13 77. Akobundu-Ehiogu 2-2 0-0 4, Williams 11-18 2-2 26, Davis 6-17 7-10 21, Kennedy 2-4 1-2 6, McCadden 6-8 0-1 12, Hardaway 5-6 0-0 12, J.Lawson 1-2 0-1 3, C.Lawson 1-1 0-0 2, Franklin 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 34-60 10-16 86.
MEMPHIS, TN
Porterville Recorder

CAL STATE FULLERTON 52, HAWAI'I 51

CAL ST.-FULLERTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .370, FT .842. 3-Point Goals: 2-14, .143 (San Antonio 1-3, Wrightsell 1-4, Jones 0-1, Carper 0-3, Harris 0-3). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Square 2, Harris, Jones, San Antonio). Turnovers: 10 (San Antonio 3, Wrightsell 3, Eaton 2, Carper, Jones). Steals: 6...
FULLERTON, CA
Porterville Recorder

IOWA 68, MINNESOTA 56

Percentages: FG .375, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 5-13, .385 (Murray 3-5, C.McCaffery 1-1, Ulis 1-3, Perkins 0-1, Sandfort 0-1, P.McCaffery 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Murray 2, P.McCaffery, Ulis). Turnovers: 4 (Murray 2, C.McCaffery, Perkins). Steals: 11 (C.McCaffery 3, Murray 3, Perkins 3, P.McCaffery, Ulis).
IOWA STATE
Porterville Recorder

WASHINGTON STATE 56, WASHINGTON 51

Percentages: FG .339, FT .643. 3-Point Goals: 4-18, .222 (Williams 2-4, Johnson 1-1, Bey 1-4, Fuller 0-1, Menifield 0-2, Bajema 0-3, Brooks 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 9 (Brooks 3, Johnson 2, Bey, Fuller, Meah, Williams). Steals: 4 (Bey, Fuller, Menifield, Williams). Technical Fouls:...
PULLMAN, WA
Porterville Recorder

NHL Expanded Conference Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. San Jose at Washington, 1:30 p.m. Anaheim at Vegas, 3 p.m. Monday's Games. Calgary at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m. Arizona at Nashville, 8 p.m. Florida...
COLORADO STATE
Porterville Recorder

Nashville in action against Arizona following overtime win

Arizona Coyotes (17-28-7, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Nashville Predators (25-19-6, fifth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes visit the Nashville Predators after the Predators knocked off the Philadelphia Flyers 2-1 in overtime. Nashville has a 25-19-6 record overall and a 5-6-3 record in Central Division...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy