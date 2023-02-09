Read full article on original website
Porterville Recorder
Williams leads Memphis against Temple after 26-point outing
Temple Owls (14-11, 8-4 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (18-6, 8-3 AAC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Memphis -9; over/under is 147. BOTTOM LINE: Memphis hosts the Temple Owls after DeAndre Williams scored 26 points in Memphis' 99-81 win against the South Florida Bulls. The Tigers have gone 10-1 in home games. Memphis...
Porterville Recorder
Memphis 86, Temple 77
TEMPLE (14-12) Hicks 4-10 1-1 12, Jongkuch 1-2 0-0 2, Jourdain 4-4 1-1 10, Dunn 3-11 2-2 9, Miller 7-11 0-0 15, Battle 7-12 7-7 25, Reynolds 2-4 0-2 4. Totals 28-54 11-13 77. Akobundu-Ehiogu 2-2 0-0 4, Williams 11-18 2-2 26, Davis 6-17 7-10 21, Kennedy 2-4 1-2 6, McCadden 6-8 0-1 12, Hardaway 5-6 0-0 12, J.Lawson 1-2 0-1 3, C.Lawson 1-1 0-0 2, Franklin 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 34-60 10-16 86.
Porterville Recorder
Randle, Knicks to host Dinwiddie and the Nets
Brooklyn Nets (33-23, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (31-27, seventh in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Julius Randle and the New York Knicks host Spencer Dinwiddie and the Brooklyn Nets. The Knicks are 21-16 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York is fifth in the Eastern Conference...
Porterville Recorder
San Antonio faces Cleveland, looks to break road losing streak
San Antonio Spurs (14-43, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (37-22, fourth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio visits Cleveland looking to end its 14-game road slide. The Cavaliers are 24-6 in home games. Cleveland averages 111.7 points while outscoring opponents by 5.8 points per game.
Porterville Recorder
Bulls take on the Magic on 3-game skid
Orlando Magic (23-34, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (26-30, 10th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Chicago will try to end its three-game skid when the Bulls play Orlando. The Bulls are 20-17 in Eastern Conference games. Chicago is 14- when it turns the ball over less...
Porterville Recorder
Gilgeous-Alexander leads Oklahoma City against New Orleans after 44-point performance
New Orleans Pelicans (29-28, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (27-28, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City takes on the New Orleans Pelicans after Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 44 points in the Oklahoma City Thunder's 138-129 win against the Portland Trail Blazers. The Thunder are...
Porterville Recorder
Wild host the Panthers after shootout win
Florida Panthers (26-23-6, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (27-20-4, fourth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild host the Florida Panthers after the Wild defeated the New Jersey Devils 3-2 in a shootout. Minnesota has a 16-9-1 record in home games and a 27-20-4 record...
Porterville Recorder
Charlotte takes on Atlanta, seeks to halt 7-game skid
Atlanta Hawks (29-28, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (15-43, 15th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte heads into the matchup against Atlanta after losing seven straight games. The Hornets are 8-29 in Eastern Conference games. Charlotte is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
Porterville Recorder
Lillard and James clash in Portland-Los Angeles matchup
Los Angeles Lakers (26-31, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (27-29, 12th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Damian Lillard and LeBron James meet when Portland hosts Los Angeles. Lillard ranks fourth in the NBA averaging 31.0 points per game and James is seventh in the league averaging 30.2 points per game.
Porterville Recorder
Iowa 68, Minnesota 56
IOWA (16-9) Murray 12-27 1-2 28, Rebraca 6-12 4-7 16, Perkins 3-12 1-1 7, Ulis 2-6 0-1 5, C.McCaffery 1-4 0-0 3, P.McCaffery 3-8 0-0 6, Sandfort 0-3 3-4 3, Dix 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-72 9-15 68. MINNESOTA (7-16) Battle 4-10 0-0 9, Ola-Joseph 5-9 0-0 11, Payne 2-3...
Porterville Recorder
Kraken take losing streak into game against the Flyers
Seattle Kraken (29-18-5, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (22-22-10, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Kraken -146, Flyers +126; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken come into the matchup with the Philadelphia Flyers as losers of three in a row. Philadelphia has...
Porterville Recorder
No. 12 Michigan 80, Nebraska 75
MICHIGAN (20-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 51.786, FT .607. 3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Nolan 2-5, Hobbs 1-2, Crockett 1-1, Stuck 1-1, Kiser 0-3, Brown 0-2, Evans 0-1) Turnovers: 10 (Brown 4, Kiser 2, Williams 1, Nolan 1, Evans 1, Team 1) Steals: 7 (Brown 3, Evans 2, Williams 1, Hobbs 1) Technical...
Porterville Recorder
Nashville in action against Arizona following overtime win
Arizona Coyotes (17-28-7, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Nashville Predators (25-19-6, fifth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes visit the Nashville Predators after the Predators knocked off the Philadelphia Flyers 2-1 in overtime. Nashville has a 25-19-6 record overall and a 5-6-3 record in Central Division...
Porterville Recorder
Embiid and the 76ers face the Rockets
Houston Rockets (13-43, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (36-19, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers face the Houston Rockets. Embiid leads the NBA scoring 33.4 points per game. The 76ers are 21-8 on their home court. Philadelphia is 7-3 in...
Porterville Recorder
Robert Morris 71, Fort Wayne 64
ROBERT MORRIS (12-15) Spear 5-10 2-4 12, Walker 4-9 1-2 9, Cheeks 3-9 2-3 8, Corbin 1-9 0-0 3, Last 3-6 1-2 8, Green 9-14 5-5 24, Wainwright 2-5 0-0 5, Ford 1-1 0-0 2, James 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-63 11-16 71. FORT WAYNE (15-12) Kpedi 3-4 3-3 9,...
Porterville Recorder
Red Wings visit the Canucks after Larkin's 2-goal game
Detroit Red Wings (23-20-8, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (21-28-4, sixth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings visit the Vancouver Canucks after Dylan Larkin's two-goal game against the Vancouver Canucks in the Red Wings' 5-2 win. Vancouver is 21-28-4 overall and 10-13-1 at...
Porterville Recorder
Capitals and Sharks face off for non-conference matchup
San Jose Sharks (16-26-11, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Washington Capitals (28-20-6, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Capitals -193, Sharks +163; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals take on the San Jose Sharks in a non-conference matchup. Washington has a 28-20-6 record overall...
Porterville Recorder
Seattle 63, Grand Canyon 58
GRAND CANYON (16-9) McGlothan 3-14 2-2 8, Ouedraogo 2-2 1-3 5, Harrison 5-20 3-3 13, Knox 1-4 0-0 3, McMillian 5-10 0-0 12, Ellis 2-3 0-0 6, Baumann 2-8 0-0 5, Baker 2-3 0-0 6, Igiehon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-64 6-8 58. SEATTLE (18-8) Chatfield 1-2 0-0 2, Dawson...
Porterville Recorder
Doncic and the Mavericks take on the Timberwolves
Minnesota Timberwolves (30-29, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (31-27, fourth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks host the Minnesota Timberwolves. Doncic is currently second in the NBA scoring 32.7 points per game. The Mavericks are 23-14 in Western Conference games. Dallas...
Porterville Recorder
Kings take on the Sabres after Kempe's 4-goal showing
Buffalo Sabres (26-21-4, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (28-18-7, third in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings host the Buffalo Sabres after Adrian Kempe scored four goals in the Kings' 6-0 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. Los Angeles has a 15-9-2 record in...
