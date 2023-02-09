ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bailey and No. 7 UCLA host Oregon

UCLA Bruins (20-4, 11-2 Pac-12) at Oregon Ducks (15-10, 9-5 Pac-12) Eugene, Oregon; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oregon -2.5; over/under is 133.5. BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 UCLA visits the Oregon Ducks after Amari Bailey scored 24 points in UCLA's 62-47 victory over the Oregon State Beavers. The...
Pepper leads UC Davis against UCSB after 32-point game

UC Davis Aggies (14-10, 7-5 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (19-4, 10-2 Big West) BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis faces the UCSB Gauchos after Elijah Pepper scored 32 points in UC Davis' 72-65 loss to the UC Riverside Highlanders. The Gauchos are 9-1 in home games. UCSB scores 70.7 points and...
