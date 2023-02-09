UC Davis Aggies (14-10, 7-5 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (19-4, 10-2 Big West) BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis faces the UCSB Gauchos after Elijah Pepper scored 32 points in UC Davis' 72-65 loss to the UC Riverside Highlanders. The Gauchos are 9-1 in home games. UCSB scores 70.7 points and...

DAVIS, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO