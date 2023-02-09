ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

Sting Ray Robb assumed Linus Lundqvist had Coyne ride. Indy Lights champ still sidelined

By Nathan Brown, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F1MBp_0khVQTLk00

Sting Ray Robb felt compelled to fill the awkward silence that had sucked the air out of the room.

Nearly 15 seconds had passed since he’d finished answering a reporter who asked if Linus Lundqvist, the runaway 2022 Indy Lights champ, deserved one of IndyCar’s coveted open seats in an offseason that had seen the addition of two rides and four rookies.

Nearly five months prior, in a car run by HMD Motorsports – a major partner on one of Dale Coyne Racing’s two full-time IndyCar seats – Lundqvist clinched the Lights title with one race to go in a series that had produced down-to-the-wire title fights for 17 years running. Despite finishing 6 th and 4 th during the finale doubleheader at Laguna Seca, the Swedish driver finished 92 points ahead of the Robb.

The newest Coyne driver had a simple answer: “I believe that I deserve a seat, and he beat me. So there’s your answer.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WQ49I_0khVQTLk00

Before another reporter could change subjects, Robb inched forward in his seat.

“Can I say one more thing real quick? So, Linus does deserve a seat. His on-track performance (last year) was incredible,” Robb said. “But it takes more than just a driver to get into IndyCar. You’ve got to have a village around you that supports you, and so I think that’s where my group made a difference. It wasn’t just my performance, but it was the people around me.

“I feel bad for Linus because, as a driver, I could’ve been in that seat if I didn’t have those same people around me.”

Robb had assumed that Lundqvist was going to land in the No. 51 Honda ... until the he ran into Lundqvest at the gym. The pair’s brief conversation changed the course of the final steps of IndyCar’s latest Silly Season.

“With Linus winning the Indy Lights championship, we assumed that, with the HMD association, that that would be a shoo-in for him,” Robb explained at Content Days in Palm Springs. “But I went to PitFit one day with Linus and discovered that wasn’t the case.”

So the moment he finished his training session, Robb called his manager, Pieter Rossi, informed him of the available ride. Soon after, Rossi was on the phone with Coyne.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zG8xV_0khVQTLk00

Coyne had already committed to testing Marcus Armstrong, the ex-F2 driver who eventually landed with a road and street course-only deal at Chip Ganassi Racing, and Danial Frost, who’s slated to begin his third season of Indy NXT next month, but the team soon added a third test date for Robb in early 2023. Robb’s camp was also in talks with Juncos Hollinger Racing, who midway through the 2022 season formally confirmed its plans to add a second full-time car alongside Callum Ilott for 2023.

“I think (Dale finding out we were in talks with JHR) allowed us to put a little fire under our seats and get a move on,” Robb said. “I think there’ve been some opportunities that were miraculously created that we couldn’t have done on our own, and (that early-January test) was what set the tone that allowed me to get in that seat.”

Right place, wrong time

For Lundqvist, it had taken him just about every piece of capital and support he’d built up in his young racing career just to make a sophomore run in Indy Lights in 2022. Having finished 3 rd to Kyle Kirkwood and David Malukas’ runaway title battle, Lundqvist still managed to create nearly a 100-point gap to 4 th -place and was the clear 2022 title favorite.

Five other full-season drivers from that grid returned, but Lundqvist was only confirmed for his ride two weeks before the season-opener. He’d win four of the first six races, and though he only won once in his next half-dozen starts, he’d long all but sealed the title by the time the paddock took off for the closing west coast swing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uaOc7_0khVQTLk00

In late-September at IndyCar’s end-of-the-year banquet, he and his HMD Motorsports team owners were thrown off at the prize money on the large ceremonial check: $500,000 – an amount Penske Entertainment Corp. said had been communicated to teams well in advance, which numerous paddock members have since disputed. With IndyCar taking back control of promotion of the series, it had made the rather quiet decision to dole out $50,000 in individual race purses across the 14 rounds in 2022, rather than putting that $700,000 towards the champion’s scholarship, as former series promoter Andersen Promotions long had.

So the series’ undoubted best driver in 2022, who only barely returned and did so believing he was pursuing a $1.2 million prize that would’ve guaranteed him an Indianapolis 500 ride and two other IndyCar starts in 2023, walked away with less than half that. It was an amount that wouldn’t begin to move the needle for full-season ride conversations and still didn’t reach half the funding for an Indy 500 ride.

Late last month, he spent his days roaming the Rolex 24 paddock for an opportunity to drive just about anything.

“Teams obviously need money to run, and I’m not a driver that brings money,” Lundqvist told the Associated Press at Daytona . “I understand the business, but it doesn’t mean that it hurts any less. I still believe that we deserve a shot. They tell me I just won the title the wrong year.

“I’m trying to find something. Anything, really, but I think the full-time racing option this year is gone. The best case is maybe I can put together maybe a couple of races, and if I do well, then maybe that can lead to something more. It’s not easy to come by these seats, and it’s a very tough way to start the year.”

Had Kirkwood, now an Andretti Autosport driver and the winningest Road to Indy racer in the ladder system’s history , been in Lundqvist’s position a year ago, he would’ve faced similar hurdles. Last week in his first days with his new team, Kirkwood finished top-3 in all three of IndyCar’s open test sessions he ran at The Thermal Club.

“The scholarship I got from Indy Lights kept me alive going into IndyCar, and I think it’s a super unfortunate situation that (Linus) is in,” Kirkwood said. “I highly respect Linus, and I think he should be part of this youth movement.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mcOmG_0khVQTLk00

There are several 2023 Indy NXT drivers eyeing a leap to IndyCar in 2024 with supreme talent or deep pockets behind them. Ex-F2 driver Robert Shwartzman tested with Ganassi earlier this year, with Formula E’s Nick Cassidy waiting in the wings . Mike Shank will struggle to keep his star IMSA driver Tom Blomqvist out of a jump into an IndyCar seat .

Not only has Lundqvist missed out in 2023, but he may already find himself behind the 8-ball for 2024, with 12 months to go.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Sting Ray Robb assumed Linus Lundqvist had Coyne ride. Indy Lights champ still sidelined

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

He won’t race Le Mans, but Jeff Gordon wants to make his 2023 debut at another famed track

Though he will pass on driving in the 24 Hours of Le Mans as part of NASCAR’s Garage 56 project, Jeff Gordon says his racing days likely will continue. The four-time NASCAR Cup Series champion is eager to make his debut at Weather Tech Raceway Laguna Seca in the Porsche Deluxe Carrera Cup North America race weekend Sept. 29-Oct. 1. It’s the headlining event of the Porsche Rennsport Reunion VII at the track.
MONTEREY, CA
racer.com

Chevy set to make first IndyCar ERS run at Sebring

Another major milestone in the NTT IndyCar Series’ move towards hybridization in 2024 is lined up for the start of the week at Sebring International Raceway. Multiple sources tell RACER that Team Chevy is set to turn its first laps with its championship-winning 2.2-liter twin-turbo V6 engine mated to the energy recovery system conceived by MAHLE during the Monday-Tuesday group test at Sebring. The test is meant to take place in concert with other IndyCar teams as they use the outing to prepare for the upcoming Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg street race on March 3-5.
SEBRING, FL
Racing News

NASCAR driver loses full-time ride before 2023 season starts

Todd Gilliland reacts to sharing a ride with Zane Smith despite a previous announcement that he would be a full-time driver. Back in December, Front Row Motorsports announced that Todd Gilliland and Michael McDowell would return in 2023. The two drivers were set to run full time. This week, a...
Larry Brown Sports

Kyle Busch makes big racing announcement for 2023

Kyle Busch made a big announcement on Friday ahead of the start of the NASCAR season. Busch will be returning to the Xfinity Series for five races in 2023 after taking last year off. He made the announcement through a produced video that invoked the unretirements of Michael Jordan and Tom Brady. Did u miss... The post Kyle Busch makes big racing announcement for 2023 appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
formulanerds.com

F3: PHM Racing By Charouz complete their driver line-up for 2023

PHM Racing by Charouz has confirmed all three drivers for the 2023 Formula 3 season. The team have Sophia Floersch making her return, and Roberto Faria and Piotr Wiśnicki making their F3 debuts. At the end of 2022, the Formula 3 team known as Charouz Racing System joined forces...
floracing.com

More Than 40 Cars Entered For 60th Annual ARCA Daytona 200

Entries are in for the 2023 ARCA Menards Series season-opener at Daytona International Speedway, with 41 teams on the entry list for the 60th Annual Daytona ARCA 200. The 41 entries represent the most for the ARCA Menards Series at Daytona since 2017 when there were 42 teams entered. “It’s...
INDIANA STATE
gmauthority.com

Kyle Busch Announces No. 51 NASCAR Chevy Truck Racing Schedule

Kyle Busch, owner of Truck Series team Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM), announced that he will drive the No. 51 NASCAR Chevy Silverado race truck in five racing events throughout the 2023 season. Busch will take control of the No. 51 Silverado at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 3rd, Circuit...
Speedway Digest

Schluter®-Systems Returns to Spire Motorsports in 2023

Spire Motorsports announced today Schluter®-Systems will return to the team’s family of partners and serve as the primary sponsor in several events across both the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS) with driver Corey LaJoie. Schluter Systems will serve as the primary sponsor in...
formulanerds.com

Domenicali: Andretti ‘not smart’ in approach to F1

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali discussed the possibility of more teams joining the grid, admitting Andretti’s approach to the sport might not have been the best strategy. The possibility of seeing more teams on the grid in the future is a hot topic within the Circus at the moment. In particular, Andretti has expressed interest in an entry as soon as 2026. However, the newcomers have encountered the hostility of teams already present on the grid that believe F1 should safeguard its current financial stability.
Speedway Digest

Motorsports Management International Returns After 10+ Year Hiatus

After a decade of inactivity, Motorsports Management International (MMI), the first and foremost driver representation and management agency, is being relaunched to provide best-in-class services to professional race car drivers across the country. With a historic legacy dating back over three decades, MMI has represented some of the best talent across North American motorsports including Tony Stewart, Kyle Busch, Matt Kenseth, Denny Hamlin, Kasey Kahne, Jamie McMurray and Aric Almirola.
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The source for Indianapolis, Indiana news, breaking news, weather, sports and things to do.

 http://indystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy