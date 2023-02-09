ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hollywood, CA

TODAY: Monday, Feb. 6, 2023

1536: King Henry VIII of England declares himself the head of the Church of England. 1820: The first 86 African American immigrants arrive in Liberia, West Africa. 1865: The Confederate ironclad CSS Flora is destroyed in the Battle of Bubbly Creek, SC. 1941: The British and Free French forces launch...
Top Biden Official Suddenly Resigns

A top aide to the President of the United States, Joe Biden, will suddenly resign from his job, President Biden announced late last week. Brian Deese is the top economic advisor to the President, serving in the role as Director of the National Economic Council at the White House. The 44-year-old Deese has served in the position since the beginning of the Biden administration, but he has been commuting from New England to Washington, D.C. since late last summer, so he has been planning the departure, according to reporting, including in the New York Times.
