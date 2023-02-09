'All My Sons,' 'Grease' 'Streetcar' and more as Cape theaters look to spring season

'

The next month serves as a preview of things to come when the season really blooms along with the daffodils in spring. Here’s a look at what’s to come in the next few weeks.

The following listings have been added to last week’s list of upcoming theater offerings:

February 11: The Provincetown Theater will present “The Mosquito Story Slam,” a smorgasbord of storytelling revolving around the theme, “What I Did for Love.” This is the ninth year the event has been offered to Cape audiences at various Outer Cape venues. It’s a combo of theater and workshop and may be the first step in learning to tell your own story.

February 17-March 5: Cotuit Center for the Arts will present “Grease” on its main stage. A long-time favorite, this is the tale of the fabulous 50s at Rydell High, complete with slicked-back hair, hot cars and burgeoning teenage romance, and of course, music.

March 1-19: As part of its “Festival of Community Voices,” the Academy of Performing Arts will offer “One Act Wednesdays” on March 1, 8 and 15, along with the “24-hour Play Festival” on March 17,18 and 19 and “Love Letters” on March 10 and 11.

Through February 19: Eventide Theatre Company in Dennis presents Arthur Miller’s 1946 classic, award-winning critique of the American dream, “All My Sons.” Based on a true story, the show weaves together themes of the ravages of corruption and unfettered power and the effects of misplaced loyalties.

Through February 26: The Academy of Performing Arts in Orleans will offer the Tennessee Williams classic “A Streetcar Named Desire,” a searing and complex look at human relationships and former Southern belle Blanche’s despairing struggle to cope with aging. Williams spent large chunks of time on the Cape and is said to have completed his “The Glass Menagerie” in Provincetown.

February 17-March 12: The Cape Cod Theatre Company in West Harwich will present “Peter and the Starcatcher,” which offers a different view of the century-old Peter Pan story. The show is based on the novels of Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson. In the end, it is a story about the power of friendship and love.

March 2-19: Barnstable Comedy Club will offer “An Inspector Calls,” which has themes of responsibility, class structure, and social duty. Set in 1912, Arthur Birling, a wealthy factory owner, is celebrating his daughter's engagement to the son of another industrialist. The celebration is interrupted by Inspector Goole who is conducting an investigation into the suicide of a working-class woman. As the Inspector questions family members in the dining room, it becomes obvious that each person had a connection to the young woman and had treated her badly.

