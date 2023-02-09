ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black History Month: Ida B. Wells-Barnett

By Mikey Hood
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Ida B. Wells-Barnett was a co-founder of the NAACP and a fearless journalist who wrote articles about the horrors of lynching of Black Americans.

Wells was a mother and businesswoman.

She co-owned a newspaper in Memphis, but her articles were printed in numerous Black newspapers.

She moved to Chicago and continued to write investigative articles with data and photos.

In 2020, Wells was awarded a posthumous Pulitzer Prize Special Citation for her journalistic work.

Today, we learn about and celebrate the achievements of African Americans during the entire month of February and remember that Black history is America's history.

Ruth
3d ago

Though I grew up in MS in the 1940s. it was only in recent Ye sec that the significance of Ida’s contributions to the Civil Fights movement we known to me. Control of the ‘press’, and ‘school books are a treat to mankind!

