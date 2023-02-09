ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seth Meyers Taunts Marjorie Taylor Greene Over 'Long Island Dance Mom' Meltdown

By Josephine Harvey
 3 days ago

Seth Meyers said Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) was channeling “Long Island dance mom” energy with her antics at Tuesday’s State of the Union address.

On “Late Night” Wednesday, Meyers noted the lawmaker was seen “screaming and pointing fingers in a white fur coat like a Long Island dance mom about to get her final warning” during President Joe Biden’s speech.

“Why is she wearing a white fur coat to the State of the Union address? She looks like an old rapper’s first wife,” he continued, adding that “it probably should not have shocked us that Greene decided to act like an obnoxious weirdo” given her inane shenanigans just hours before the speech.

Before the address, Greene was seen walking the halls of Congress while holding a white helium balloon, in a stunt meant to mock Biden’s handling last week of a Chinese surveillance balloon that flew over the U.S.

Watch below on “Late Night.”

Comments / 61

Scheherazade
3d ago

I suspect, when Mr Jack Smith has completed his January 6 investigation, Greene and other maga will be indicted, convicted and incarcerated.

Reply(9)
68
Lisa Sasseville
3d ago

Again I ask "when was the last time anyone checked to see what they are putting in that girls (cuz she's not a woman because real women know when to and when NOT TO) hair dye?

Reply(2)
26
drew pedersen
3d ago

Someone needs to use Greene and Boeberts faces on the "two women screaming at cat" meme, if it hasn't already been done.

Reply(2)
30
