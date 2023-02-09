ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Students are leaving Louisiana public schools. Where are they going?

Louisiana’s public school enrollment has dropped significantly since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, and thousands of students may have fallen out of the education system entirely, an analysis from The Associated Press and Stanford University’s Big Local News project shows. Enrollment at public schools plummeted nationwide during...
an17.com

Spectrum donates $6K and 20 laptops to STARC of Louisiana

SLIDELL---Spectrum has donated $6,000 and 20 laptops to STARC of Louisiana, Inc. The donation is being used to provide programs and services to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities in St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, St. Helena, Washington and Livingston parishes. “It is wonderful to have a company like Spectrum recognize the...
WAFB

100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge providing minority students with more educational resources to improve scores

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana students have struggled in the classroom for years, but minority children seem to be the ones falling behind the most. Less than half of all third graders in the state were on track to master English or math, according to statistics provided by the Louisiana Department of Education. The data also revealed that Black students struggled significantly more than their peers.
houmatimes.com

Insurer Application Period Now Open for Insure Louisiana Incentive Program

Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon announced today that the 30-day application period for insurance companies to apply for Insure Louisiana Incentive Program funding is now open. The program is designed to offer grants to insurers to write new policies in Louisiana. Insurance companies that are interested in participating can learn more and apply at ldi.la.gov/insurela.
theadvocate.com

Group claims special education students denied help ahead of LEAP tests

Special education students are being denied accommodations routinely approved in the past for a key state test because of a flawed data system at the state Department of Education, advocates said. But state Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley said most of the concerns have been addressed and state officials are...
ecowatch.com

Studies Find Louisiana Government Helped Create Cancer Alley

Two studies by researchers from the Tulane Environmental Law Clinic have confirmed that “Cancer Alley,” a 184-mile region in Louisiana along the Mississippi River with a high number of petrochemical plants as well as high cancer rates for residents, is not only real, but that government officials helped create it.
kalb.com

Fmr. La Sen. Elbert Guillory launches campaign for Lt. Gov.

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Thursday, Feb. 9, Former State Senator Elbert Guillory (R) launched his campaign for Louisiana Lieutenant Governor. Guillory, who lives in Opelousas, decided to launch his campaign in Central Louisiana to make a point, that no part of Louisiana will be overlooked if he is elected to office. He said he can sell Louisiana on a regional level and believes tourism in the state needs to be decoupled from New Orleans.
kadn.com

Accelerate Northside Accepting Applications for Session that Starts in March

Kevin Guillory, with Accelerate Northside, stopped by News15 at Noon to share about their latest program. The Louisiana Entrepreneurship & Economic Development Center’s next session of Accelerate Northside is starting March 2 and will take place on six consecutive Thursday evenings from 5 – 9 p.m. It includes six weeks of training, opportunities for mentorships with successful entrepreneurs, one-on-one consulting during and after the program, and connections to community resources.
nomadlawyer.org

Discovering the 10 Best Places to live in Louisiana

Best Places to live in Louisiana: It’s a known fact that Louisiana is one of the most desirable places to live in the US, offering a high standard of living, outstanding educational institutions, and a low crime rate. But it’s the rich diversity, welcoming people, culinary traditions, and gorgeous...
Calcasieu Parish News

68-Year-Old Louisiana Tax Preparer Sentenced for Aiding in Filing Multiple False Tax Returns

68-Year-Old Louisiana Tax Preparer Sentenced for Aiding in Filing Multiple False Tax Returns. New Orleans, Louisiana – On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Cynthia Bowley, age 68, of Meraux, Louisiana was sentenced on February 7, 2023, after pleading guilty to aiding and assisting in the filing of false tax returns, a violation of Title 26, United States Code, Section 7206(2).
The Center Square

Data shows Louisiana casino gaming revenues still lag behind pre-COVID numbers

(The Center Square) — Louisiana casino gaming revenues in the last half of 2022 continued to lag behind pre-pandemic numbers, with revenues down more than $43 million and remitted fees down $5 million. Total revenues for land and riverboat casinos from July through December 2022 was $992 million, generating $216 million in remitted fees to the state. During the same time frame in 2019, the casinos took in $1.04 billion, with $222 million in fees remitted. ...
