Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Students are leaving Louisiana public schools. Where are they going?
Louisiana’s public school enrollment has dropped significantly since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, and thousands of students may have fallen out of the education system entirely, an analysis from The Associated Press and Stanford University’s Big Local News project shows. Enrollment at public schools plummeted nationwide during...
an17.com
Spectrum donates $6K and 20 laptops to STARC of Louisiana
SLIDELL---Spectrum has donated $6,000 and 20 laptops to STARC of Louisiana, Inc. The donation is being used to provide programs and services to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities in St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, St. Helena, Washington and Livingston parishes. “It is wonderful to have a company like Spectrum recognize the...
100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge providing minority students with more educational resources to improve scores
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana students have struggled in the classroom for years, but minority children seem to be the ones falling behind the most. Less than half of all third graders in the state were on track to master English or math, according to statistics provided by the Louisiana Department of Education. The data also revealed that Black students struggled significantly more than their peers.
houmatimes.com
Insurer Application Period Now Open for Insure Louisiana Incentive Program
Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon announced today that the 30-day application period for insurance companies to apply for Insure Louisiana Incentive Program funding is now open. The program is designed to offer grants to insurers to write new policies in Louisiana. Insurance companies that are interested in participating can learn more and apply at ldi.la.gov/insurela.
theadvocate.com
Group claims special education students denied help ahead of LEAP tests
Special education students are being denied accommodations routinely approved in the past for a key state test because of a flawed data system at the state Department of Education, advocates said. But state Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley said most of the concerns have been addressed and state officials are...
ecowatch.com
Studies Find Louisiana Government Helped Create Cancer Alley
Two studies by researchers from the Tulane Environmental Law Clinic have confirmed that “Cancer Alley,” a 184-mile region in Louisiana along the Mississippi River with a high number of petrochemical plants as well as high cancer rates for residents, is not only real, but that government officials helped create it.
Baton Rouge Business Report
Opinion| The numbers don’t lie, Louisiana is a loser
There's a population explosion happening across the South, except in Louisiana where the mass exodus continues. What's the deal with that?
theadvocate.com
Our Views: If politics is going to be dumb, at least let it do no harm
In an era of social-media agitation that is long on outrage and short on facts, politicians often do things that don’t make sense. But at least we can ask, and should demand, that they do no harm when bowing to the false idols of misinformation. To that end, we...
Louisiana woman sues state senator, says she was silenced on social media
Are politicians allowed to “block” their constituents from posting to them on social media? That’s the question at the heart of a lawsuit filed by a Louisiana abortion rights advocate against a state senator.
kalb.com
Fmr. La Sen. Elbert Guillory launches campaign for Lt. Gov.
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Thursday, Feb. 9, Former State Senator Elbert Guillory (R) launched his campaign for Louisiana Lieutenant Governor. Guillory, who lives in Opelousas, decided to launch his campaign in Central Louisiana to make a point, that no part of Louisiana will be overlooked if he is elected to office. He said he can sell Louisiana on a regional level and believes tourism in the state needs to be decoupled from New Orleans.
kadn.com
Accelerate Northside Accepting Applications for Session that Starts in March
Kevin Guillory, with Accelerate Northside, stopped by News15 at Noon to share about their latest program. The Louisiana Entrepreneurship & Economic Development Center’s next session of Accelerate Northside is starting March 2 and will take place on six consecutive Thursday evenings from 5 – 9 p.m. It includes six weeks of training, opportunities for mentorships with successful entrepreneurs, one-on-one consulting during and after the program, and connections to community resources.
The Best Ways to Figure Out if Someone is Actually from Louisiana
Let's face it. Louisiana is a pretty darn cool place to live. If you've made your home here, that means the history and culture far outweigh the threats of crime and Mother Nature. As a result of Louisiana being so darn awesome, sometimes people like to play like they're from here, but let's face it, not everyone can be as cool as we are!
Governor John Bel Edwards’ Hometown Gets Roasted on Social Media Over New City Welcome Sign
The town of Amite in southeastern Louisiana has lots to be proud of. For one, the Tangipahoa Parish town is the seat of the parish. It's also home to the beautiful Blythewood Plantation House and the hometown of current Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards and Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith.
theadvocate.com
Louisiana man used info of inmates, dead people to collect $95K in COVID benefits, feds say
A Springfield man has pleaded guilty to using Louisiana residents' personal information — including that of prison inmates and dead people — to collect $95,000 in COVID unemployment benefits, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Friday. Chaz Ryan Watkins, 35, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and could get up...
theadvocate.com
Pete Buttigieg at old I-10 bridge in Lake Charles: 'Talk doesn’t build bridges, funds do’
LAKE CHARLES -- U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg visited Lake Charles on Thursday to talk about a $150 million grant awarded by the federal government to help fund the replacement of the outdated I-10 bridge across the Calcasieu River. Buttigieg’s visit, alongside Gov. John Bel Edwards and state Transportation...
nomadlawyer.org
Discovering the 10 Best Places to live in Louisiana
Best Places to live in Louisiana: It’s a known fact that Louisiana is one of the most desirable places to live in the US, offering a high standard of living, outstanding educational institutions, and a low crime rate. But it’s the rich diversity, welcoming people, culinary traditions, and gorgeous...
NOLA.com
Meet Queen Virginia: Louisianans celebrate Washington Mardi Gras at glittering Carnival ball
About 3,000 guests attended the 75th annual Washington Mardi Gras Saturday Night Ball on Jan. 28 at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C. The theme of the ball was "Louisiana: The Steel Magnolia." Reigning as the queen of the ball was Virginia Grace Mills, daughter of Catherine and Carter Mills...
What Month and What Time are Tornadoes Most Likely in Louisiana?
Louisiana experienced strong storms and possible tornadoes yesterday, but what month and at what time of day are these devastating storms most likely to occur?
68-Year-Old Louisiana Tax Preparer Sentenced for Aiding in Filing Multiple False Tax Returns
68-Year-Old Louisiana Tax Preparer Sentenced for Aiding in Filing Multiple False Tax Returns. New Orleans, Louisiana – On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Cynthia Bowley, age 68, of Meraux, Louisiana was sentenced on February 7, 2023, after pleading guilty to aiding and assisting in the filing of false tax returns, a violation of Title 26, United States Code, Section 7206(2).
Data shows Louisiana casino gaming revenues still lag behind pre-COVID numbers
(The Center Square) — Louisiana casino gaming revenues in the last half of 2022 continued to lag behind pre-pandemic numbers, with revenues down more than $43 million and remitted fees down $5 million. Total revenues for land and riverboat casinos from July through December 2022 was $992 million, generating $216 million in remitted fees to the state. During the same time frame in 2019, the casinos took in $1.04 billion, with $222 million in fees remitted. ...
