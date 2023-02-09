BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Millions of Americans live with diabetes and rely on a glucometer to measure their blood glucose levels. Glucometers take a blood sample to an enzyme electrode and mix it with a glucose oxidase enzyme. Then an electrical current measures the level of resistance and provides a reading. This helps people with diabetes know if their levels are too high or low, which would require insulin or ingesting sugar, respectively.

2 DAYS AGO