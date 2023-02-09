ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Editorial: State of the Union takeaway: Plenty to debate, but the debt ceiling is nonnegotiable

By The Editorial Board, Idaho Statesman
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy’s newly appointed sergeant at arms opposed installing security fencing around the Capitol for Joe Biden’s State of the Union address.

The fencing went up over the weekend. Security split: The Capitol Police Board, a three-member body that makes security decisions for the Capitol complex, split 2-1 last week in favor of erecting a temporary security fence ahead of President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address, according to two people familiar with the decision.
COLORADO STATE
The Hill

Pelosi calls GOP heckling of Biden during State of the Union ‘showbiz’

Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), the former Speaker, said Republican heckling of President Biden during the State of the Union address Tuesday evening was “showbiz.”  Several members of the Republican conference shouted out at Biden during his speech, notably when he accused some in the GOP of wanting to “sunset” Medicare and Social Security, or requiring…
POLITICO

The FAA has a new problem: Senate Republicans are raising a military waiver issue that could stall Joe Biden's pick to run the agency.

According to statute, FAA administrators must be a U.S. citizen, be a "civilian" and have experience in a field directly related to aviation. What's happening: Phil Washington, President Joe Biden's pick to head the FAA, has a new problem: Some Senate Republicans appear intent on fouling up his nomination over a statutory requirement intended to ensure that the head of the agency is a civilian.
MAINE STATE
Click2Houston.com

Ted Cruz, who’s running for a third term, again files bill to limit U.S. senators to two terms

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz reintroduced a bill last week to limit senators from serving more than two six-year terms, even as he stands by plans to run for his third. The bill is a constitutional amendment that would prevent U.S. senators from serving more than 12 years. It would also prevent those in the U.S. House from serving more than three two-year terms. Terms served by members prior to the bill’s enactment would not count toward the proposed term limitations, which means that if the bill were to be passed by this Congress, Cruz would not be term limited until 2036.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Baltimore

Metal fencing around Capitol frequent, controversial security measure

For the third year in a row, an eight-foot, black metal fence will surround the U.S. Capitol complex during an address to Congress by President Joe Biden. The fencing was erected this weekend and will remain in place through at least Wednesday, surrounding the 175,000 square-foot Capitol grounds complex.The fencing, which is plastered with signs reading "Area closed by order of the United States Capitol Police Board," has become an increasingly common and controversial security measure in the two years since the Jan. 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol attack. "It's traumatizing to our children and it sends a message that something is...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Week

State of the Union: Biden touts bipartisan bills, urges lawmakers to pass more

In his second State of the Union address, President Biden emphasized the importance of bipartisanship: "The people sent us a clear message. Fighting for the sake of fighting, power for the sake of power, conflict for the sake of conflict, gets us nowhere." He touted the bipartisan infrastructure bill and CHIPS and Science Act, declaring that "we're gonna make sure the supply chain for America begins in America." Biden said he's hopeful that even more bipartisan measures are around the corner, saying, "You know, my Republican friends, we could work together in the last Congress, there's no reason we can't work together and find consensus on important things in this Congress as well." Biden did call out the Republicans who opposed the bipartisan bills but still took credit back home when projects were funded, and quipped, "I'll see you at the groundbreaking."
POLITICO

Constituents of George Santos, flanked by Dan Goldman and Ritchie Torres, demanded he resign — or that GOP leaders expel him.

"What's his incentive to resign? It's going to have to come from the top," Goldman asked. What happened: Dozens of constituents from Rep. George Santos' (R-N.Y.) district called on the beleaguered New York Republican to resign — or demanded House GOP leadership call a vote to expel him. They were joined on Capitol Hill by New York Democratic Reps. Dan Goldman and Ritchie Torres, who've been leading the charge against the scandal-plagued freshman.
HAWAII STATE
Daily Montanan

U.S. House speaker calls for ‘responsible’ debt limit legislation, shares few details

WASHINGTON — U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Monday said the greatest threat to the nation’s future is the rising national debt, though he gave few specifics for how he planned to lower deficit spending or avoid a first-ever default on the debt this year. The California Republican, in a 10-minute address from the U.S. […] The post U.S. House speaker calls for ‘responsible’ debt limit legislation, shares few details appeared first on Daily Montanan.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy