On Crypto And Discrimination: Mississippi Passes Bill Protecting Crypto Miners’ Rights
The passage of a crypto framework in Mississippi, or the Digital Asset Mining Act, by the state senate on February 8 represents a step forward in the state’s efforts to protect the rights of cryptocurrency miners. On February 9, Documenting Bitcoin tweeted that the Mississippi Senate has passed a...
Russia To Launch $12.3 Million Crypto Mining Farm In Coming Months
The Russian Federation is looking to launch a crypto-mining facility worth over $12.3 million (900 million rubles) in the coming months. According to a report by local Russian media, RBC, this massive data processing center will be located in Buryatia, a Russian republic in eastern Siberia. Upon completion, the data center is expected to house 30,000 mining devices, with a projected total power consumption of 100 megawatts.
Paxos Faces Scrutiny From New York Regulators As They Gear Up To Protect Consumers
BUSD and USDP issuer Paxos have come under New York regulators’ radar. Although there is no specific reason for the investigation, reports revealed that the New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) launched a probe into Paxos’ operations. According to a recent report, someone familiar with this matter...
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
AOC Part of a Group of Politicians Who Now Stand Accused of Paying a Foreign Agent to Help Their Re-Elections in 2022
Just as the temperature of Chinese-American relations is approaching a boil, a new report shows that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and a handful of other lawmakers paid a Chinese foreign agent to help them keep their jobs during the mid-terms.
Top Biden Official Suddenly Resigns
A top aide to the President of the United States, Joe Biden, will suddenly resign from his job, President Biden announced late last week. Brian Deese is the top economic advisor to the President, serving in the role as Director of the National Economic Council at the White House. The 44-year-old Deese has served in the position since the beginning of the Biden administration, but he has been commuting from New England to Washington, D.C. since late last summer, so he has been planning the departure, according to reporting, including in the New York Times.
The White House Quickly Backs Away, Saying Biden's 1975 Bill To End Social Security Is Not Something He's Proud Of.
President Biden has been clear in his commitment to preserving Social Security and Medicare. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre clarified the distinction between their positions on Air Force One when reporters raised questions about them related to an outdated 1975 bill sponsored by then-Senator Joe Biden attempting to sunset entitlement programs, including SSI and Medicaid.
Millions of Americans Now Eligible for Inflation Relief Checks, Stimulus Payments
With the tax season officially underway, it’s reported that millions of Americans are now eligible for inflation relief checks as well as stimulus payments. According to the New York Post, numerous states are now offering inflation relief checks for residents. In Massachusetts, the commonwealth is providing eligible taxpayers with a refund that amounts to 14.0312% of their personal income tax liability. This is based on their 2021 tax returns.
Bank Of Brazil Now Allows Citizens To Pay Taxes With Crypto
Bank of Brazil, a.k.a Banco do Brasil, has announced that citizens can now pay their taxes with cryptocurrency. According to a post on their official website, Brazil’s oldest bank stated that this financial development is possible via a partnership with Bitfy, a popular blockchain solutions company with investment in BB’s Corporate Venture Capital Program (CVC).
Crypto Is Not Under Attack, SEC Chair Denies Operation “Choke Point”
U.S. authorities are cracking down on the crypto industry and seem ready to introduce stricter regulations against the nascent sector. Many predicted and feared what now seems to be materializing. The recent bankruptcy filings and turmoil in the industry triggered this response. In an interview with CNBC’s Squawk Box, Gary...
Huobi Exchange Plans To Expand In Hong Kong
One of the largest cryptocurrency trading exchanges, Huobi, is now considering expanding its services to China. Huobi Chief Justin Sun believes this will be a massive turnaround for the firm in the hopes that China will contribute positively to its growth. Before now, the China government placed some restrictions on...
