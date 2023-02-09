Idris Elba is speaking out on labels. The “Luther: The Fallen Sun” star opened up about race and nationality in a new cover story with Esquire UK. “I didn’t become an actor because I didn’t see Black people doing it and I wanted to change that,” Elba said. “I did it because I thought that’s a great profession and I could do a good job at it. As you get up the ladder, you get asked what it’s like to be the first Black to do this or that. Well, it’s the same as it would be if I were white. It’s the...

3 DAYS AGO