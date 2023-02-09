ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

Painting spotted on Madonna’s wall is lost masterpiece that vanished in WWI, say French experts – and they want it back

EXPERTS in France believe a painting seen on Madonna’s wall is a lost masterpiece which vanished in World War I – and now they want it back. The US pop star legitimately purchased the painting of Diana, the Roman goddess of hunting, looking at Endymion, the mythological shepherd, at a Sotheby’s auction in New York, paying $440,000 for it in 1989.
The Independent

Five signs of sepsis you need to know and act on immediately

Sepsis kills around 50,000 people every year in the UK, and takes more lives than breast, bowel and prostate cancer combined worldwide.But what is this deadly condition that can overwhelm and kill previously healthy adults and children within a matter of hours?Sepsis expert and paediatric intensive care consultant Dr Colin Begg, a trustee of the charity Sepsis Research FEAT, explains:  “Sepsis is a major cause of serious illness and death in the UK and across the globe. Its main impacts are on the very young and the very old, but it still remains one of the few disease processes...
ARTnews

Facial Recognition Technology Reveals That Painting of Madonna and Child Is Likely by Raphael

Researchers from the University of Nottingham and the University of Bradford used facial recognition technology to identify the author a painting known as the de Brécy Tondo. Its painter, researchers now believe, is highly likely to have been the Italian Renaissance painter Raphael. The researchers found that the faces of the Madonna and child in the de Brécy Tondo were identical to ones in the Raphael altarpiece Sistine Madonna. Digital image analysis and comparison of the figures in both works found the facial features of the Madonnas to be 97 percent similar, and the facial features of the child to be...
IndieWire

Idris Elba: ‘I Stopped Describing Myself as a Black Actor’ Because ‘It Puts Me in a Box’

Idris Elba is speaking out on labels. The “Luther: The Fallen Sun” star opened up about race and nationality in a new cover story with Esquire UK. “I didn’t become an actor because I didn’t see Black people doing it and I wanted to change that,” Elba said. “I did it because I thought that’s a great profession and I could do a good job at it. As you get up the ladder, you get asked what it’s like to be the first Black to do this or that. Well, it’s the same as it would be if I were white. It’s the...
RadarOnline

Bill Gates' Mystery Lover REVEALED: Billionaire Microsoft Boss Moves On With Widower After $130 Billion Divorce

Bill Gates has found love again following his explosive divorce from his ex-wife, Melinda. The billionaire was spotted with a mystery woman in January, and RadarOnline.com has learned the female's identity. Sources confirmed Gates, 67, is dating Paula Hurd, who is seven years his junior. Mr. Microsoft's lover is the widow of the late Oracle co-CEO and president Mark Hurd. He died in 2019 after an alleged cancer battle.The duo — who started as friends — are tennis enthusiasts and have been seen at the same matches for years. However, their connection goes deeper than their love of the game."They're inseparable,"...
Ceebla Cuud

The 700-Year-Old Indian Market That Sells Husbands

For over 700 years, women and their families have been visiting Bihar's groom market to find husbands. Thousands of men wait under the pipal trees in Madhubani district's local market in Bihar, India, for brides to choose them. The nine-day groom market, also known as Saurath Mela or Sabhagachhi, is said to have been founded by Raja Hari Singh of the Karnat dynasty over seven centuries ago to make it easier for women to choose a suitable husband among a diverse group of men. Each groom's educational background and family history determine their pricing.
BGR.com

4 new Netflix TV shows with perfect 100% scores on Rotten Tomatoes

Netflix has kicked off 2023 with the release of a strong slate of international titles — non-English TV shows that American audiences wouldn’t necessarily recognize, but which have nonetheless performed well and garnered praise from critics and viewers. Some of them even seemed to come out of nowhere and briefly ascend the streaming giant’s US Top 10 ranking.
BBC

'My marriage isn't respected, isn't glorified by the Church’

The Church of England has today backed proposals to allow prayers of blessing for same-sex couples, however its position on gay marriage will not change and same-sex couples will still be unable to marry in church. A listener, Suzanne Elvidge, contacted us to share that she was leaving the Church...
