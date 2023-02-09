ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KGET 17

Sen. Schumer says 2 downed objects believed to be balloons

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States believes the unidentified objects shot down by American fighter jets over Canada and Alaska were balloons, though smaller than the China balloon downed over the Atlantic Ocean last weekend, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Sunday. Schumer, D-N.Y., told ABC’s “This Week” that...
ALASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy