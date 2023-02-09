Report: Gary Neville Compares Todd Boehly To Ed Woodward

Gary Neville has compared Todd Boehly's spending at Chelsea to that of Ed Woodwards spending at Manchester United.

Gary Neville has been less than complimentary about new Chelsea owner Todd Boehly since he took over the club last year, and he will not be expecting any post cards from the American.

Boehly has spent around £600million since last summer on transfers at Chelsea, and has come under a lot of criticism in the media for his approach.

Gary Neville is the latest to aim criticism at the American, and has compared him to a former Manchester United director.

Todd Boehly has come under criticism for his spending as of late. IMAGO / PA Images

As seen on the Overlap on YouTube, Gary Neville compared Todd Boehly's spending at Chelsea to that of Ed Woodward at Manchester United.

Speaking on the show, Neville had this to say, “Todd Boehly smacks of Ed Woodward when he first came to Manchester United and wanted to sign everyone, Marc Cucurella for £64m and Enzo Fernández for £107m”.

“That’s a full back and a centre mid who will sit at the base of a three, the ceiling on those types of players like Rodri, Fabinho, Casemiro, they are £50-60m positions”.

Gary Neville has compared Todd Boehly to Ed Woodward. IMAGO / PA Images

Ed Woodward was heavily criticised during his time at United for his spending in the market. A lot of huge Manchester United flops came during his tenure, with big players on huge wages. It has caused the club problems until this day.

Boehly seems to be a smart man but his project could backfire if the club does not earn success and can't move the players on in the future due to their huge wages.

It's a gamble at Chelsea at the minute, and time will tell if it's one that is going to pay off.

