ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Albany Herald

Era of ‘free’ COVID vaccines, test kits and treatments is ending. Who will pay the tab now?

Time is running out for free-to-consumer COVID-19 vaccines, at-home test kits and some treatments. The White House announced this month that the national public health emergency, first declared in early 2020 in response to the pandemic, is set to expire May 11. When it ends, so will many of the policies designed to combat the virus’s spread.
Albany Herald

Albany Area Primary Health Care opens new women's health center

ALBANY -- The Elois Edge Women’s Health Center will open an office in Albany Monday to further expand OB/GYN care in southwest Georgia. Dr. Sheena Favors and Nurse Practitioner Laura Copeland will see patients at the Elois Edge Women's Health Center, which will be located at 1912 Arlington St. in Albany.
ALBANY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy