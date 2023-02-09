Read full article on original website
Era of ‘free’ COVID vaccines, test kits and treatments is ending. Who will pay the tab now?
Time is running out for free-to-consumer COVID-19 vaccines, at-home test kits and some treatments. The White House announced this month that the national public health emergency, first declared in early 2020 in response to the pandemic, is set to expire May 11. When it ends, so will many of the policies designed to combat the virus’s spread.
Potentially harmful drug in Broward company’s weight loss pill triggers recall, FDA says
MIAMI — A Broward health company’s weight loss pill caught the attention of the FDA after the regulatory agency found it contained a drug that was taken off the market more than a decade ago for possibly causing severe health risks. On Wednesday, the FDA advised to not...
Albany Area Primary Health Care opens new women's health center
ALBANY -- The Elois Edge Women’s Health Center will open an office in Albany Monday to further expand OB/GYN care in southwest Georgia. Dr. Sheena Favors and Nurse Practitioner Laura Copeland will see patients at the Elois Edge Women's Health Center, which will be located at 1912 Arlington St. in Albany.
