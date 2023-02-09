Read full article on original website
Effingham Radio
Tuscola Snap Altamont’s Win Streak With impressive Three Point Shooing Go On To Win 64-38
All good things must come to an end and on Saturday night in the last game of day for the NTC-CIC Shootout, Altamont’s 18 game winning streak comes to an end falling to Tuscola 64-38. Altamont would again come slow out of the gates falling down 6-2 in the...
Effingham Radio
Lake Land College Honors 2023 Non-Traditional Student of the Year Award Recipients and Nominees
Lake Land College presented the Non-traditional Student of the Year Award to both Ron Mason, Mattoon and Stephanie Sample, Sullivan during an event Wednesday. Sample and Mason were among 14 nominees who were honored for their perseverance and outstanding achievements in returning to college to pursue their dreams. The nominees...
Effingham Radio
Effingham Water Department to Close South Fourth Street Monday
The following has been released by the City of Effingham on their Facebook Page:. The City of Effingham Water Department will be closing S. Fourth Street from Eiche Ave to Austin Ave. on Monday, February 13th from 7AM-3:30PM. Please seek alternative routes. Thank you for your cooperation.
Effingham Radio
Effingham Unit #40 Announces No School Monday For Students, Investigation Continues
From the Effingham Unit #40 Schools Facebook Page:. As of today, Saturday, February 11, 2023 the investigation into the issue with our District’s computer network continues. At this time there is still no evidence that any employee or student personal information has been compromised. After careful consideration school officials...
Effingham Radio
South Central FFA Student Places 5th at District 4 FFA Agriculture Education CDE
The following has been released by the South Central High School FFA. Congratulations to Keira Langley on finishing in 5th place at the District 4 FFA Agriculture Education CDE. This contest was held on Thursday, February 2nd at Parkland Community College in Champaign. Keira was tested on agriculture education knowledge,...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Golden Nugget Casino Dealer Training Offered Free Starting Mon Feb 13th at DACC
With Danville’s new Golden Nugget Casino getting ready to open sometime this spring, dealer training is available starting Monday, February 13th out at Danville Area Community College. You can sign up through February 20th. Golden Nugget’s Chris Hawkland told Tommy B on D102’s The Big Show that this kind of training to become a casino dealer is a rare opportunity.
southernillinoisnow.com
Rural Kell home destroyed by fire
A mobile home that had been added onto several times was destroyed in a Friday night fire. Assistant Salem Fire Protection District Chief Bill Fulton says the Tannis Weems family was able to get out of their home at 4327 State Route 161 between Interstate 57 and Illinois Route 37 without injury after discovering the fire. Passersby reported the blaze.
Effingham Radio
ROE#3 Alternative Education Programs to Have Early Dismissal
This release is for ROE#3 Alternative Education Programs Vandalia, Effingham & Litchfield sites. ▪ EARLY DISMISSAL on Friday, February 17th for school improvement. All students will be dismissed at 11:30 a.m. ▪ No school Monday, February 20th, 2023 for Presidents’ Day. ▪ School will RESUME on Tuesday, February 21st,...
Effingham Radio
Lake Land College Students Given Opportunity To Travel To Europe
Lake Land College students and community members will have the opportunity to explore London, England and Paris, France in June 2023. Those interested can secure a spot on the trip for less than $100 by March 20, 2023. Those participating will depart from Lake Land College on Friday, June 23,...
saturdaytradition.com
Illinois coach Brad Underwood explains absence of RJ Melendez in Rutgers win
Illinois forward RJ Melendez did not play in Saturday’s 69-60 win over No. 24 Rutgers because of a suspension for a “violation of team rules,” head coach Brad Underwood told reporters after the game. It’s not immediately clear how long that suspension will last. Underwood kept...
Power outages, trees down after wild wind across Central Illinois
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — “She’s a little bit stressed about it,” Chase Leman said. Chase Leman’s wife isn’t the only one stressed by the events of the day. He was alarmed to get a call from Ameren saying power was out in his area. A downed tree in his front yard caused hundreds of people […]
Effingham Radio
Friday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 25 year old Chyenne N. Norsic of Shelbyville for an Effingham County mittimus to jail and a Shelby County FTA warrant for driving while license suspended. Chyenne was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham City Police arrested 34 year old Zachary D. Tegenkamp...
Effingham Radio
Illinois Community Colleges Celebrate Critical Workforce Training During Career And Technical Education Month
Lake Land College has been a leader in career and technical workforce training for more than 55 years. February is Career and Technical Education (CTE) Month, and Illinois community colleges across the state are celebrating their valuable role in preparing the workforce for in-demand jobs. CTE programs offered at community colleges provide students with hands-on training and real-world experience in a variety of industries, including healthcare, manufacturing, and technology.
Effingham Radio
Lake Land College to Host Second Annual Math and Science Open House
Lake Land College will host the second annual Math and Science Open House from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Friday, March 31. The event allows high school juniors and seniors to learn more about Lake Land math and science careers and academic programs such as chemistry, biology, physics, math, geographic information systems (GIS) and pre-engineering.
Illini basketball notebook: Perrin has 'made a huge jump'; Postponement 'helped us get rest'
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois coach Brad Underwood got a call on Monday morning from Minnesota head coach Ben Johnson. The Gophers, already battling injuries, were dealing with COVID-19 issues. That call turned into a discussion with the Big Ten office, and by Monday afternoon, the game that was originally scheduled...
KFVS12
Many gathered in Mount Vernon for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s town hall regarding the Protect Illinois Communities Act
MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - In southern Illinois Wednesday evening, the Jefferson County Sheriff answered questions from residents on the tougher gun control legislation that was recently passed by Illinois lawmakers. More than 150 people attended the meeting in Mount Vernon. “The people are concerned and rightfully so,” Jefferson County...
Effingham Radio
Thursday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 33 year old Jordan A. Kritz of Effingham for an Effingham County mittimus to jail. Jordan was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 35 year old Jennifer J. Smith of Pana for an Effingham County FTA warrant for possession of <5g of meth. Jennifer posted bond and was released.
Traffic change confirmed ahead of incoming casino
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A stoplight will be added on E Margaret Dr. on the south end of the Terre Haute Casino Resort. After consulting with INDOT, Churchill Downs officials determined that most of the traffic flow in and out of the casino would be on E Margaret Dr. Thus, making the need for […]
WAND TV
Piatt Sheriff: Stolen Lincoln contains Goldendoodle dog
PIATT CO., (WAND) — On Wednesday morning, a 2007 White Lincoln Navigator was stolen in Mansfield. According to the Piatt County Sheriff's Office, the Lincoln contained a Goldendoodle dog. The stolen Lincoln Navigator was bearing Illinois Registration Plate #Q483679. The SUV was last seen driving eastbound on Piatt County...
Crime spree spans Champaign Co. from Urbana to St. Joseph, including I-74 encounter
URBANA TOWNSHIP, Ill. — The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man after reports of trespassing and property damage throughout Champaign-Urbana. Deputies pursued him throughout Champaign County on Wednesday, including an encounter on I-74. The events began when Champaign County deputies were dispatched to the Champaign County fairgrounds for a trespasser just before […]
