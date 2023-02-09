ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altamont, IL

Effingham Radio

Effingham Water Department to Close South Fourth Street Monday

The following has been released by the City of Effingham on their Facebook Page:. The City of Effingham Water Department will be closing S. Fourth Street from Eiche Ave to Austin Ave. on Monday, February 13th from 7AM-3:30PM. Please seek alternative routes. Thank you for your cooperation.
EFFINGHAM, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Golden Nugget Casino Dealer Training Offered Free Starting Mon Feb 13th at DACC

With Danville’s new Golden Nugget Casino getting ready to open sometime this spring, dealer training is available starting Monday, February 13th out at Danville Area Community College. You can sign up through February 20th. Golden Nugget’s Chris Hawkland told Tommy B on D102’s The Big Show that this kind of training to become a casino dealer is a rare opportunity.
DANVILLE, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Rural Kell home destroyed by fire

A mobile home that had been added onto several times was destroyed in a Friday night fire. Assistant Salem Fire Protection District Chief Bill Fulton says the Tannis Weems family was able to get out of their home at 4327 State Route 161 between Interstate 57 and Illinois Route 37 without injury after discovering the fire. Passersby reported the blaze.
SALEM, IL
Effingham Radio

ROE#3 Alternative Education Programs to Have Early Dismissal

This release is for ROE#3 Alternative Education Programs Vandalia, Effingham & Litchfield sites. ▪ EARLY DISMISSAL on Friday, February 17th for school improvement. All students will be dismissed at 11:30 a.m. ▪ No school Monday, February 20th, 2023 for Presidents’ Day. ▪ School will RESUME on Tuesday, February 21st,...
VANDALIA, IL
Effingham Radio

Lake Land College Students Given Opportunity To Travel To Europe

Lake Land College students and community members will have the opportunity to explore London, England and Paris, France in June 2023. Those interested can secure a spot on the trip for less than $100 by March 20, 2023. Those participating will depart from Lake Land College on Friday, June 23,...
MATTOON, IL
WCIA

Power outages, trees down after wild wind across Central Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — “She’s a little bit stressed about it,” Chase Leman said. Chase Leman’s wife isn’t the only one stressed by the events of the day. He was alarmed to get a call from Ameren saying power was out in his area. A downed tree in his front yard caused hundreds of people […]
FISHER, IL
Effingham Radio

Friday Police Blotter

Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 25 year old Chyenne N. Norsic of Shelbyville for an Effingham County mittimus to jail and a Shelby County FTA warrant for driving while license suspended. Chyenne was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham City Police arrested 34 year old Zachary D. Tegenkamp...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
Effingham Radio

Illinois Community Colleges Celebrate Critical Workforce Training During Career And Technical Education Month

Lake Land College has been a leader in career and technical workforce training for more than 55 years. February is Career and Technical Education (CTE) Month, and Illinois community colleges across the state are celebrating their valuable role in preparing the workforce for in-demand jobs. CTE programs offered at community colleges provide students with hands-on training and real-world experience in a variety of industries, including healthcare, manufacturing, and technology.
MATTOON, IL
Effingham Radio

Lake Land College to Host Second Annual Math and Science Open House

Lake Land College will host the second annual Math and Science Open House from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Friday, March 31. The event allows high school juniors and seniors to learn more about Lake Land math and science careers and academic programs such as chemistry, biology, physics, math, geographic information systems (GIS) and pre-engineering.
MATTOON, IL
KFVS12

Many gathered in Mount Vernon for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s town hall regarding the Protect Illinois Communities Act

MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - In southern Illinois Wednesday evening, the Jefferson County Sheriff answered questions from residents on the tougher gun control legislation that was recently passed by Illinois lawmakers. More than 150 people attended the meeting in Mount Vernon. “The people are concerned and rightfully so,” Jefferson County...
MOUNT VERNON, IL
Effingham Radio

Thursday Police Blotter

Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 33 year old Jordan A. Kritz of Effingham for an Effingham County mittimus to jail. Jordan was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 35 year old Jennifer J. Smith of Pana for an Effingham County FTA warrant for possession of <5g of meth. Jennifer posted bond and was released.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Traffic change confirmed ahead of incoming casino

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A stoplight will be added on E Margaret Dr. on the south end of the Terre Haute Casino Resort. After consulting with INDOT, Churchill Downs officials determined that most of the traffic flow in and out of the casino would be on E Margaret Dr. Thus, making the need for […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WAND TV

Piatt Sheriff: Stolen Lincoln contains Goldendoodle dog

PIATT CO., (WAND) — On Wednesday morning, a 2007 White Lincoln Navigator was stolen in Mansfield. According to the Piatt County Sheriff's Office, the Lincoln contained a Goldendoodle dog. The stolen Lincoln Navigator was bearing Illinois Registration Plate #Q483679. The SUV was last seen driving eastbound on Piatt County...
MANSFIELD, IL
WCIA

Crime spree spans Champaign Co. from Urbana to St. Joseph, including I-74 encounter

URBANA TOWNSHIP, Ill. — The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man after reports of trespassing and property damage throughout Champaign-Urbana. Deputies pursued him throughout Champaign County on Wednesday, including an encounter on I-74. The events began when Champaign County deputies were dispatched to the Champaign County fairgrounds for a trespasser just before […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL

