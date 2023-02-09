Living in a college town can have many perks like parties, clubs, and bars that tend to keep young adults busy. However, it can have its downsides too. The downside in a college town usually has to do with finding a job in the area. While in college, it can be difficult to find a decent-paying job when you have not yet received a degree. Most of us run to Indeed, Glassdoor, or just Google to find jobs within the area. The more proactive students walk into these establishments and ask to speak with a manager to see if they are hiring.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 23 HOURS AGO