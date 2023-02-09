Read full article on original website
Slim Chickens Restaurant Chain Announces The Opening of New Location In TallahasseeMadocTallahassee, FL
The time for change: The Republican Party must address Its anti-Black policiesEdy ZooTallahassee, FL
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in FloridaEast Coast TravelerDunedin, FL
Florida to execute man who killed woman after escaping during life sentenceSan HeraldTallahassee, FL
FAMU Professor's Diabetes Lesson Goes Viral on TikTok with Musical PerformanceSara IrshadTallahassee, FL
floridapolitics.com
Accomplished attorney, lobbyist Steve Uhlfelder dies
Steve retired in 2021 — though he never retired from volunteer work and being a strong lifetime advocate for so many diverse issues. One of the most respected and accomplished attorneys and lobbyists in modern Florida history has died. Steve Uhlfelder, 76, passed away early this morning after a...
travelawaits.com
6 Beautiful Hikes On The Florida Panhandle For Every Hiker And Nature Lover
Whether you are a novice or a seasoned hiker, the U.S. Gulf Coast is normally off the radar for a hiking destination, especially when thinking about hiking in Florida. What could Florida possibly offer? There are no mountains. There are no canyons. But get that thinking right out of your head. Florida offers some incredible hiking experiences, especially along the panhandle from Tallahassee to the Alabama state line where beautiful and unexpected natural wonders will be found around every bend.
floridapolitics.com
Takeaways from Tallahassee — Shhh … this is a Piebrary!
Midtown Reader's newest venture will satisfy your sweet tooth. On Sunday, Tallahassee’s Midtown Reader is holding a pretty sweet event — literally. The locally owned independent bookstore will be holding a grand opening bash for its new addition, “Piebrary.”. The tasty portmanteau of “pie” and “library” is...
floridapolitics.com
Blake Dowling: Cyber emergency at Tallahassee Memorial
In Tallahassee, Florida on the evening of Feb. 2, a cybersecurity incident occurred at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital. TMH is a 772-bed hospital that has been serving the region since 1948; I know everyone in Tallahassee has used their services or knows someone who has. I wrote a column last month...
thefamuanonline.com
It’s tough for a Rattler to find a good-paying job in Tallahassee
Living in a college town can have many perks like parties, clubs, and bars that tend to keep young adults busy. However, it can have its downsides too. The downside in a college town usually has to do with finding a job in the area. While in college, it can be difficult to find a decent-paying job when you have not yet received a degree. Most of us run to Indeed, Glassdoor, or just Google to find jobs within the area. The more proactive students walk into these establishments and ask to speak with a manager to see if they are hiring.
‘We could save a lot of money if we got rid of the FL House and Senate altogether’
Quality Journalism for Critical Times I’m wondering what happened to the Florida Legislature. I’ve kept up on happenings in the state Capitol over the years, and usually, lawmakers seemed to have brains and the guts to take action and solve the state’s problems. Now they merely bow down to Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and do his bidding. We could save […] The post ‘We could save a lot of money if we got rid of the FL House and Senate altogether’ appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
South Florida Times
Black official backs rejection of AP course
Miami, Fla. – Florida’s decision to reject the College Board’s pilot program for an Advanced Placement African American studies course in high schools drew the ire of Black education and political leaders, a lawsuit, a local city’s legislation to denounce the decision and a petition. But...
iheart.com
Transgender Rights Activists Rallying In Tallahassee Today
Transgender rights activists going to "rallying in Tally" today before the Florida Boards of Medicine and Osteopathy holds its final public hearing on the proposed rules banning gender-affirming treatments for minors. Stripping transgender youth of the right to medical treatment isn't the job of the state government that's the word from equality Florida's Brandon Wolf who says decisions about what he calls life-saving procedures should be made between a doctor and patient-and lawmakers should have no say. Governor DeSantis is against allowing those eighteen and younger to have irreversible procedures because he says the research supporting sex reassignment is insufficient to demonstrate efficacy and safety.
thefamuanonline.com
Rattlers can enjoy BHM discounts at local Black-owned stores
In honor of Black History Month, Florida A&M student leaders Jasmine Daniels and YuKwon Toney are collaborating with local Black-owned businesses for their “Black and Business-Minded” initiative. For the month of February, students with a FAMU ID can benefit from 10-20% discounts at select businesses. All students have...
Downtown Tallahassee Homelessness Issue Reaches Critical Stage
An alert from the Tallahassee Police Department about a dangerous individual who was “harassing patrons and businesses in the downtown area” has prompted a twitter thread highlighting the impact of the homelessness issue on downtown Tallahassee. The alert – provided below – notes that the individual “may have been violent towards citizens..” Peter Schorcsh, the […]
floridapolitics.com
Randi Weingarten slams Ron DeSantis as bully, promises teacher recruitment grants for Florida districts
Leon and Pinellas County schools were awarded funds to attract teachers even in a hostile environment to public educators. The head of Florida’s largest teachers union is arguing Gov. Ron DeSantis’ policies are bullying children, and wants change. Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers (AFT),...
WCTV
Tallahassee Highland Games returns to Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Preparations are officially underway as the Highland Games make their return to Tallahassee. For the first time in over ten years, the Highland Games is gracing the grounds of the Apalachee Regional Park, offering many activities to those attending. Organizers said that they expect around 10,000 people...
The Rev. Al Sharpton to lead protest after Florida governor's ban of African American studies course
Rev. Al Sharpton and other civil rights leaders will travel to Tallahassee on Wednesday to protest Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' attempts to ban the teaching of African American history in Florida public schools.
Community members upset due to loss of CVS on Southside of Tallahassee
This pharmacy sits in the heart of the Southside of Tallahassee where many people can walk to receive their medication.
famuathletics.com
Rattlers excited for opening weekend in Macon
MACON, Ga. –– Florida A&M softball is back and excited for their action-packed opening weekend in Macon, Georgia. The Rattlers will compete in five games versus Mercer (two games) and Hampton (three games), as there was a change to the schedule due to the weather. Friday, February 10.
vanishinggeorgia.com
Saddlebag House, Donalsonville
The saddlebag house is an enduring vernacular form and was common throughout the state in the first half of the 20th century. A practical utilitarian design, it is often associated with tenant properties.
islandernews.com
“First Amendment rights are no less important indoors than outdoors” - protesters could lose access to FL Capital with proposed rules
The Florida Capitol in Tallahassee has long been available for the public to protest, rally, chant and hold signs inside the building, to support or oppose legislation. But that access may soon change. State agencies are reviewing a set of rules that could potentially limit where average citizens can engage...
thefamuanonline.com
Local teachers respond to book bans, classroom censorship
An ongoing series of restrictions placed on public education in Florida over the past year. have begun making their way into Leon County’s public schools, and some local teachers. have been struggling to adapt to a rapidly changing classroom environment. These restrictions began with House Bill 1467, signed by...
Bargain Hunting: These 5 Florida Counties Have the Cheapest Home Sales Values
Florida - the nation's fastest-growing state - has been called a microcosm of the United States as a whole. Wide-ranging demographics, wealth, geography, and real estate prices make Florida one of the nation's more varied and diverse states. It's no wonder, then, that so many people are looking to move there.
WCTV
TMH employee: remote workers forced to use PTO during cybersecurity incident
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Nearly one week ago, a cybersecurity issue paralyzed Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare, forcing many non-emergency procedures to be canceled, and roughly 90 percent of ambulances to be diverted to a different hospital. While THM representatives have remained tight-lipped on the issue, public concern is mounting. WCTV has...
