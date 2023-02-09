ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

ClickOnDetroit.com

Tracking potential wet weather for Metro Detroit this week

Temperatures around Metro Detroit have fallen into the middle to upper 20s, feeling slightly cooler with the weakening winds. You might want to dust off the old pig skin and throw the football outside later today. We really need to get outside today and enjoy some unusually warm weather for the middle of February.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Unusual winter weather for Metro Detroit -- what to know

4Warn Weather – We have tracked snow in and around Super Bowl weekend for the last several years here in Metro Detroit. It seems like snow and the Super Bowl go hand in hand, even though they’ve only played the Super Bowl in Detroit once. This weekend will...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Cool Friday before Metro Detroit temps rise into 40s, 50s for weekend, next week

We’ll be cooling off today. We’re starting with a breezy morning, but expect the winds to diminish throughout the day. Today’s sunrise is at 7:36 a.m. Friday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 30s. There is a slight chance for some light afternoon snow showers.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Mortar damage caused Aug. water main break in Metro Detroit, officials say

FORT GRATIOT TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Officials are sharing what they think caused a water main break that temporarily affected drinking water for more than 930,000 Metro Detroit residents in August last year. On Aug. 13, 2022, a 10-foot-diameter water transmission main in Fort Gratiot Township failed, initially sending more...
ClickOnDetroit.com

🔒 10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – With Valentine’s Day around the corner, fall in love with these events coming to Detroit. Disney Animation: Immersive Experience (Lighthouse ArtSpace), now open: It’s the opening weekend of the latest experience from the producers of the Immersive Van Gogh exhibit. Step into your favorite Disney animated films with 360 degrees of interactive projections from The Little Mermaid to Encanto. Learn all about how traditional hand drawn animation is made at the Animator’s Workshop where guests are invited to draw their own Disney characters. Tickets start at $27.99. Get tickets here.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan 3rd graders wouldn’t get held back for low reading scores under new bill

The Michigan Senate has passed a bill amendment that would prevent third-grade students from being held back because of low reading scores. State lawmakers are changing a 2016 law that provides instructions for institutions and educators to help third graders “achieve a score of at least proficient in English language arts on the grade state assessment.” Under that law, third grade students with insufficient reading assessment scores would be held back under most circumstances starting in 2019-2020 school year.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Tax relief debate devolved into shouting match in Lansing

LANSING – It looks like a $180 check will soon be on its way to Michigan taxpayers. One check per filing means if you file jointly with a spouse, it’s a single check for you to share. That check is the real sticking point in the battle between Democrats and Republicans over House Bill 4001 in Lansing.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

DA says libel case against N. Carolina Attorney General over

RALEIGH, N.C. – A North Carolina prosecutor said Thursday that campaign-related charges won't be pursued further against Attorney General Josh Stein or his aides, one day after an appeals court ruled the political libel law her office was seeking to enforce is most likely unconstitutional. Wake County District Attorney...
WAKE COUNTY, NC

