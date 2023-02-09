DETROIT – With Valentine’s Day around the corner, fall in love with these events coming to Detroit. Disney Animation: Immersive Experience (Lighthouse ArtSpace), now open: It’s the opening weekend of the latest experience from the producers of the Immersive Van Gogh exhibit. Step into your favorite Disney animated films with 360 degrees of interactive projections from The Little Mermaid to Encanto. Learn all about how traditional hand drawn animation is made at the Animator’s Workshop where guests are invited to draw their own Disney characters. Tickets start at $27.99. Get tickets here.

DETROIT, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO