Era of ‘free’ COVID vaccines, test kits and treatments is ending. Who will pay the tab now?

Time is running out for free-to-consumer COVID-19 vaccines, at-home test kits and some treatments. The White House announced this month that the national public health emergency, first declared in early 2020 in response to the pandemic, is set to expire May 11. When it ends, so will many of the policies designed to combat the virus’s spread.

