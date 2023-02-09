Editorial: North Carolina’s ‘Parents’ Bill of Rights’ puts LGBTQ kids at risk

Read full article on original website
NC's child care crunch threatens workforce, getting big business' attention
An often-unseen hole in North Carolina’s infrastructure is making life harder for working parents and holding back the economy: A child care shortage. Lauren Hayworth sees it every day at the day care centers she oversees in Forsyth and Davie counties, where she tries to thread a needle: If she doesn’t pay staff enough, they’ll leave for higher-paying jobs. But pay bumps mean raising rates. And if she raises rates, she risks losing clients who find it makes more sense financially to stay at home with their kids.
North Carolina education officials look to change teachers’ pay to effectiveness and experience
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The North Carolina State Board of Education is trying to get more people in the teaching field and keeping them in classrooms. One way they’re looking at doing this is through a policy that would change the way teachers get paid. “If you can start at 37 versus start at 45, […]
North Carolina Parents’ Bill of Rights raising concerns about LGBTQ students who don’t have support at home
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Public school teachers in our state could be required to notify parents before they call a student by a different name or pronoun. This would be a stipulation under the "Parents' Bill of Rights" that passed the republican-controlled senate Tuesday. Some lawmakers believe the bill could...
State Senate passes Parents Bill of Rights; Bill draws local support and criticism
The North Carolina State Senate passed the “Parents’ Bill of Rights” (SB 49) on Tuesday, Feb. 7. The bill is meant to cultivate more transparency and communication between public school faculty and parents of students. It is meant to allow parents more oversight of materials and curriculum taught in their child’s or childrens’ classroom(s) as well as inform parents about their child’s mental well-being at school.
Want to solve personal/professional problems? NC households can apply for EA Program for free help
Life has become difficult, especially in a state like North Carolina where we pay so many taxes, the hourly wage is relatively low, and there is not enough food for families. With an approximate population of 10.55 million, North Carolina has various plus sides too. For example, it is the birthplace of Aviation, the food is really good, and of course, people are friendly and cooperative.
North Carolina foster children with mental health challenges living in emergency rooms
(WGHP) — The State Department of Social Services is admitting it’s in an emergency situation when it comes to housing children in the foster care system, especially those with mental health challenges. FOX8 has confirmed dozens of children are living in hospital emergency rooms because there isn’t a family to care for them. Cone Health […]
Republicans have filed dozens of bills to disrupt transgender youth health care
Republican lawmakers in more than half the states are continuing a party-line push to restrict doctors and other medical providers from offering some gender-affirming health care to minors, even with parents’ consent. In late January, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, a Republican, signed legislation making the Beehive State the first...
North Carolina Teacher Suspended After Cursing and Grabbing Student
A North Carolina teacher has been suspended after reportedly cursing and grabbing a student. The video has gone viral after an art teacher at Ashley Park K-8 in Charlotte is shown grabbing the student then pushing him down. The video shows the 11 year being berated by the teacher. According...
State to support family child care with federal grant
The federal government has awarded a $4 million Preschool Development Grant to the state Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), which the state will use to support family child care homes and increase access for children and families, DHHS announced this month. Family child care homes are licensed facilities...
North Carolina witness reports hovering bright orange light
A North Carolina witness at Johnsonville reported watching and photographing a hovering, bright orange light at 9:45 p.m. on March 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Turnover in NC Democratic Party leadership. 25-year-old defeats incumbent chair.
A 25-year-old activist has ousted an incumbent who had backing from the state’s top party leaders to become the new chair of the North Carolina Democratic Party. Anderson Clayton, the Person County Democratic Party chair and president of the state party chairs’ association, was elected Saturday to a two-year term as party chair by the N.C. Democratic Party’s Executive Committee, according to multiple sources in the party.
Tech layoffs continuing across the country affecting workers in North Carolina
Layoffs aren't just limited to the technology sector, either, as layoffs have hit been announced at the Fayetteville Observer, as the publication will shutter its production plant and lay off 56 workers, WRAL TechWire reported earlier on Friday. Layoffs aren't just limited to the technology sector, either, as layoffs have...
Bill granting tenant rights to long-term hotel guests passes NC Senate
The North Carolina Senate has approved legislation that sets a three-month window before long-term hotel and inn guests obtain legal protections commonly reserved for home and apartment renters. Republicans in charge of the chamber pushed the measure through, after turning away several amendments. The bill now heading to the House...
‘The whole state will benefit’: NC county’s court staff working through weekend to ready for $85 million system overhaul
As Johnston County Clerk of Court Michelle Ball puts it: "out with paper and in with electronics."
NC Zoo proposes ticket price increase
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Inflation continues to make its way across America, increasing the prices of almost every household need for Americans, and entertainment at the North Carolina zoo is no exception. On Wednesday, the North Carolina Zoo Council passed a motion to increase the price of admission. “We know we are a zoo for […]
Should North Carolina school districts open earlier? Bill to be filed statewide could offer schools the choice
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – What started out as a handful of school districts seeking approval in the North Carolina House to adopt flexible school calendars is about to become a statewide effort. House Bill 51, which would have applied to seven school districts – including five in the Piedmont Triad – passed on first reading […]
Expansion of North Carolina gun rights in more than half dozen bills
(The Center Square) – Firearm use, storage, and sales in the Old North State are part of more than a half dozen bills introduced in the 2023 legislative session, with most aimed at expanding gun rights. Some of the gun-related bills are targeted at specific citizens, while others could have broad implications for North Carolina's gun owners. House Bill 50, and an identical Senate Bill 40, would repeal several sections...
The history of the North Carolina Executive Mansion
The mansion welcomed its first governor in January 1891.
Several North Carolina cities rank high for traffic deaths
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The U.S. Department of Transportation is investing $800 million nationwide in grants to make roads safer. In 2021, the nation reached a 16-year high for traffic fatalities with 42,915 lives lost on the roads, according to the U.S. DOT. Mecklenburg County made it on the top...
North Carolina bill to crack down on rioting passes NC House
A previous version of an anti-rioting bill was first filed in response to the protests in Raleigh and other cities following the murder of George Floyd in 2020.
