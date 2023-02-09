In Super Bowl 57 between the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs, fans will know as many of the key players in the stands as on the field. There’s the always-polarizing Jackson and Brittany Mahomes and the star of Super Bowl week (and mother of the Kelce brothers), Donna Kelce. Even the owners are relatively well-known. Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie is new-school but looking for his second Lombardi trophy in five years, while Chiefs’ owner Clark Hunt is old school, the son of the legendary Lamar Hunt, the man who literally invented the term “Super Bowl.” Despite all these familiar faces in the stands (OK, luxury boxes), the most fascinating person up there may be the daughter of the Chiefs owner, Gracie Hunt. So, the question is, who is Gracie Hunt?

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO