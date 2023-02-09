ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

NBC Sports

Aaron Rodgers will enter voluntary solitary confinement on Monday

Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices...
GREEN BAY, WI
Sporting News

Why Joe Buck and Troy Aikman aren't calling Super Bowl 57 for Fox

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman have been Super Bowl mainstays on Fox since they first called Super Bowl 39 back in 2005, taking the reins from the legendary duo of Pat Summerall and John Madden. The duo have called six Super Bowls together, and have become one of the most...
People

Who Is Patrick Mahomes' Brother? All About Jackson Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has a close relationship with his younger brother Jackson Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes can count on his brother Jackson Mahomes' passionate support at the 2023 Super Bowl. The 22-year-old has made a name for himself on social media in part by documenting his attendance at Patrick's game, cheering his brother on and dancing on the sidelines. Jackson has racked up more than one million followers on TikTok and 247,000 on Instagram to date. Despite his older brother's fame, Jackson says...
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nine-year-old Patrick Mahomes picked the Eagles to win Super Bowl XXXIX

You never know where life will take you when you’re a young football fan. In the case of nine-year-old Patrick Lavon Mahomes II of Tyler, Texas, his public awareness of the Philadelphia Eagles began before Super Bowl XXXIX between the Eagles and the New England Patriots on February 6, 2005. Despite the fact that the Patriots were playing in their third Super Bowl over a four-year stretch (exactly like Mahomes’ Chiefs are doing now), Mahomes believed that Philly’s team was… well, better.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes must overcome this historical trend to win Super Bowl LVII

In a year where Patrick Mahomes won the Most Valuable Player award by a landslide, some might consider the Kansas City Chiefs to have an edge over the Philadelphia Eagles in Sunday’s Super Bowl. Excellent play paired with the offensive weapons at his disposal will make Kansas City a tough out for the Eagles, but if history has anything to say about it, the quarterback’s most recent accolade may be a disadvantage.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Outsider.com

Erin Andrews Sends Stern Warning to FOX Broadcast Booth for Super Bowl

Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be on the call for FOX‘s broadcast of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. It will be the pair’s first Super Bowl call, replacing the familiar voices of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Buck and Aikman departed for ESPN last year after two decades together at FOX. While Burkhardt and Olsen have been praised for their work this season, calling the Super Bowl, which is expected to draw over 100 million viewers, is a different animal.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Chiefs: 3 players who will never get another shot at a Super Bowl

For some Kansas City Chiefs, this may be their final shot at a Super Bowl. KC must rally behind Patrick Mahomes as they take their best shot at the Eagles. With a win on Sunday night, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs would cement themselves as the team of an era, and perhaps a dynasty. Kansas City has made it to five straight AFC Championship Games, and now three Super Bowl. They defeated the San Francisco 49ers, and lost to Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Sportscasting

Who Is Gracie Hunt, the Daughter of the Kansas City Chiefs Owner?

In Super Bowl 57 between the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs, fans will know as many of the key players in the stands as on the field. There’s the always-polarizing Jackson and Brittany Mahomes and the star of Super Bowl week (and mother of the Kelce brothers), Donna Kelce. Even the owners are relatively well-known. Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie is new-school but looking for his second Lombardi trophy in five years, while Chiefs’ owner Clark Hunt is old school, the son of the legendary Lamar Hunt, the man who literally invented the term “Super Bowl.” Despite all these familiar faces in the stands (OK, luxury boxes), the most fascinating person up there may be the daughter of the Chiefs owner, Gracie Hunt. So, the question is, who is Gracie Hunt?
KANSAS CITY, MO
Sporting News

How old is Terry Bradshaw? Age, career timeline for NFL analyst, from Steelers legend to Fox studio

There are few figures in the NFL that have been more omnipresent than Terry Bradshaw over the course of the league's existence. Bradshaw, a Steelers legend, broke into the league as the No. 1 pick in the 1970 NFL Draft, just a few years after Super Bowl 1 was played. Quickly, he established himself as a starter for the Steelers and became one of the most notable figures of the early days of the NFL's Super Bowl era.

