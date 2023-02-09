ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missing kindergarten teacher found dead in shallow grave close to her home

By Jon Haworth
ABC News
 3 days ago

The body of a kindergarten teacher who had been missing since Monday has been found buried in a shallow grave only a few miles away from where she lived and worked, police said.

Luz Hernandez, a 33-year-old kindergarten teacher from Jersey City, New Jersey, was first reported missing on Monday which led to the Jersey City Police Department to conduct a welfare check the following day in regards to the missing person’s report, according to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez.

“During the course of the investigation, the Homicide Unit located what appeared to be a shallow grave in the area of Central Avenue and Third Street in Kearny,” Suarez said. “The body of a female was recovered a short time later and she was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:53 p.m.”

Authorities did not disclose the manner in which Hernandez died but said that the death is considered suspicious and the cause is currently pending upon the findings of the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office, Suarez said.

WABC - PHOTO: The body of kindergarten teacher, Luz Hernandez, who had been missing since Monday, Feb. 6, 2023 has been found buried in a shallow grave only a few miles away from where she lived and worked in Kearny, New Jersey.

Hernandez worked as a kindergarten at BelovED Charter School in Jersey City -- just a two minute walk away from where she lived, according to ABC News’ New York City station WABC.

The school’s founder, Bret Schundler, called Hernandez an amazing person and a wonderful kindergarten teacher who developed close relationships with staff and students, according to WABC .

"This will be a shock to the entire community," he told WABC .

“[She was a] very pleasant woman, beautiful children. It is sad that she passed away. I feel terrible,” a neighbor identified as Monique told WABC in an interview. “She always seemed so pleasant so I really didn’t think something so severe [could happen].”

WABC - PHOTO: The body of kindergarten teacher, Luz Hernandez, who had been missing since Monday, Feb. 6, 2023 has been found buried in a shallow grave only a few miles away from where she lived and worked in Kearny, New Jersey.

Hernandez leaves behind three young children, two of which were students at the school she taught at, according to WABC. All classes at the school were cancelled on Wednesday.

“The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit is actively investigating this case with assistance from the Jersey City Police Department and the Kearny Police Department,” said Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez. “No arrests have been made at this time.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip. All information will be kept confidential.

Comments / 1161

Melissa Long Barham
3d ago

Lord have mercy. God rest her soul and grant you healing of soul and peace to her loved ones. So utterly tragic and heartwrenching! ☦️💔😢

Reply(68)
533
Sheila Dame
3d ago

These people whom ever they may be bad at a time thinking their mind to commit such a crime of taking somebody else’s life I pray for them will you or you will continue to remember the acts which you make and that is the worst punishment that any other human can give you God is looking down at you as well until you recognize yourself for the acts which you’ve made you are already dead and I pray and I’m sure out through America people that I’ve heard of this that it that is a separate individual you’ve taken their life from not only their children the relatives their family God’s wrath is upon you let God be the judge and may she rest in eternal peace and God’s kingdom

Reply(99)
142
Brenda J. Wilson
3d ago

My Heartfelt Condolences to her Family, mainly her Children, her students, fellow co-workers, all who knew her! So very, very Sad! 😢🙏😢

Reply(14)
192
 

