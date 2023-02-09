Sen. John Fetterman hospitalized after feeling lightheaded during Senate retreat

US Senator John Fetterman was hospitalized earlier this week after feeling lightheaded.

Fetterman, 53, who had a stroke last May , called his staff after a lawmakers’ retreat and was taken to George Washington University Hospital, Joe Calvello, Fetterman’s communications director, said.

“Initial tests did not show evidence of a new stroke,” Calvello said.

According to an update sent from Calvello around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, new test results ruled out a new stroke.

“About an hour ago, Senator John Fetterman received the results of his MRI. According to John’s doctors at The George Washington University Hospital, the results of the MRI, along with the results of all of the other tests the doctors ran, rule out a new stroke. He is being monitored with an EEG for signs of seizure - so far there are no signs of seizure, but he is still being monitored.”

Around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Fetterman’s wife, Gisele Fetterman, sent a Tweet, also saying there are no signs of a stroke, and thanking doctors, staff and supporters.

Fetterman defeated Dr. Mehmet Oz in a tight race for the US Senate seat, and said at the time that his recovery from the stroke would not affect his ability to serve in the Senate.

Following the stroke, Fetterman resumed his duties as Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor, however, he did not begin appearing at public campaign events until mid-August.

Fetterman released a health report from his primary care physician in October that said the lieutenant governor was “recovering well from his stroke” and concluded that he “has no work restrictions and can work full duty in public office.”

“I feel like I’m gonna get better and better — every day. And by January, I’m going [to] be, you know, much better,” he said at a campaign stop prior to election day in November.

Doctors diagnosed Fetterman with atrial fibrillation in 2017, but he did not follow up with doctors or take the recommended medication, he said.

Atrial fibrillation is an irregular heart rhythm.

“I had a stroke that was caused by a clot from my heart being in an A-fib rhythm for too long,” The Washington Post reported Fetterman said in May. Doctors were able to “quickly and completely remove the clot,” he added. “It’s a good reminder to listen to your body and be aware of the signs.”

