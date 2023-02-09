ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entain's shares tumble as MGM scraps buyout plan

 3 days ago
Feb 9 (Reuters) - Shares of Entain plc (ENT.L) tumbled as much as 13% on Thursday after U.S-based MGM Resorts International (MGM.N) said it had "moved on" from pursuing an offer for the British gambling firm.

Although MGM remains focused on online sportsbook BetMGM - its joint venture with Entain - it saw great potential in expanding LeoVegas, a Swedish online gaming company it bought last year, MGM Chief Executive William Hornbuckle said on Wednesday.

While Entain rejected a takeover approach worth roughly $11 billion from MGM back in 2021, there has been market chatter about another attempt from the casino operator to buy Entain or its North American operations.

"So, for now, the answer is no, not within Entain," Hornbuckle said.

"We're going to go down our own direction as we begin to allocate capital."

Entain's shares fell as much as 13% to a more-than-one-month low of 1365.5 pence in morning trade.

Entain said earlier this month it would end its financial support for BetMGM once that business turns profitable.

Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

American Express Expands Relationship with Microsoft to Drive Innovation in Business Travel

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 9, 2023-- American Express® (NYSE: AXP) is expanding its decades-long relationship with Microsoft to develop a suite of solutions built on Microsoft Cloud and AI technologies focused on reducing business travel friction for employees and businesses. The first solution developed through this collaboration will enhance the expense management process by addressing some of the pain points business travelers and expense processors face. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230209005039/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Yahoo to lay off more than 20% of staff

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Yahoo said on Thursday it plans to lay off more than 20% of its total workforce as part of a major restructuring of its ad tech division. The cuts will impact nearly 50% of Yahoo's ad tech employees by the end of this year, including nearly 1,000 employees this week, the company said.
