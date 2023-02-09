ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkshire Hathaway sells $138.9 million of shares in China's BYD

 3 days ago
HONG KONG, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway, the investment company owned by Warren Buffett, has sold 4.235 million Hong Kong-listed shares of electric vehicle maker BYD (002594.SZ) for HK$1.09 billion ($139 million), a stock exchange filing showed.

The sale on February 3 lowered Berkshire's holdings in BYD's issued H-shares to 11.87% from 12.26%, the filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Thursday showed.

($1 = 7.8497 Hong Kong dollars)

