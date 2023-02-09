Read full article on original website
KSNT
A round of light snow heading our way on Saturday
Staying chilly through the weekend with another system on the way. Cloud cover will remain stubborn through the night but winds should start to let up later this evening. Temperatures will drop below freezing into the lower 20s. Clouds should start to break apart by the morning. Highs for the...
NECN
Several Storms, Including Chance of Snow, on the Horizon This Week
We're eyeing several storms for the upcoming week, and despite mild temperatures, one chance for snow is appearing early next weekend. For Monday, we’ll see more clouds than sun, with a slight chance of an early shower for the Cape and Islands. Highs are in the upper 40’s, running 10 degrees above average. Skies clear Monday night as some cooler air works in. Lows will be in the middle and upper 20s.
Wet winter storm arrives Wednesday; Heavy snow and totals possible
A winter storm watch has been issued for most of central Indiana mid-week. Current forecast has half-foot or more snowfall possible. CHILLY CHANGE to our pattern started late last week but despite some colder afternoons, we’ve extended the streak of full-day average temps above normal to 27 consecutive days. January 2023 still ranks among the […]
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for wintry mix throughout Monday
Alerts: Red Alert until this afternoon for morning showers/rain, then a little leftover snow across the northern half of our area midday into the afternoon.Forecast: Showers/rain push through this morning with potentially some wet snow mixing in midday into the afternoon, especially across the northern half of the area. Additional snow accumulations will generally be a trace-2". For the commute home there will be a little leftover light rain/snow, but mainly N&E, so conditions will be improving. Tonight we'll see some clearing with wind chills falling into the 20s and teens by daybreak. As for tomorrow, it will be breezy, but...
CBS42.com
Sunny today, strong storms tonight with gusty winds and heavy rain
The weather will change today. A strong cold front will move toward Alabama. Ahead of it we will be mostly sunny, breezy and cold with high temperatures in the lower to mid 50s this afternoon. Winds will increase to around 15-25 mph with higher gusts. A warm front will move...
Sunday soaker: More heavy rain, winter weather expected for millions along the East Coast
After a rainy few days across much of the Southeast this weekend, there is light at the end of the tunnel as a storm system spins across the mid-Atlantic and will eventually move offshore bringing an end to the rain and winter weather by Monday.
First Alert Forecast: Bright and chilly, temps reach 40s
Happy weekend! Plan on plenty of sunshine today with highs in the mid 40s. Winds will gradually subside into the afternoon, making for a very nice and seasonable Saturday.High clouds will gradually move in from the south overnight with lows in the mid 30s around the city and 20s to the north and west.As for Sunday, much of the daylight hours will be dry, although skies become mainly cloudy. By afternoon, some showers are possible to the south, moving closer to the city for the evening hours.We're getting grazed by an offshore storm, so the wettest areas will be to the south and east. Take the umbrella if you're headed out to any parties for the big game!Locations farther north and west won't see much of anything, other than clouds.It's a quick exit as any leftover showers move away early Monday morning with sun returning.Temps will be in the upper 40s tomorrow, then we're back into the 50s again next week.
27 First News
Winter storm: Snow mixing to sleet and rain
A large storm system is impacting much of the United States causing winter weather alerts and warnings from Arizona and Texas to Ohio. This large storm is impacting Ohio and Pennsylvania today. Bringing snow, a wintry mix and rain to the Valley. See all of the Current Weather Alerts here.
First Alert Weather: Temperatures start to plunge
Forecast: Rain/snow showers push S&E after the AM commute and exit early this afternoon. It will be a much colder day with highs only in the 30s. Tonight will be even colder with a few flurries and snow showers around overnight. Wind chills will fall into the 20s and teens by daybreak. As for tomorrow, expect clearing skies with highs only in the 30s again.Looking Ahead: Thursday (Groundhog Day) will be mostly to partly sunny and a touch milder with highs around 40. On Friday, arctic air pushes in with temperatures likely falling through the day... feels like the teens and single digits. Temperatures bottom out this weekend with widespread sub-zero wind chills by Saturday morning.
First Alert Forecast: Arctic air arrives Friday
BALTIMORE -- Temperatures will be chilly across the area to close out the week as an arctic cold front sweeps through the area early Friday. Winds will increase out of the northwest and gusts will be over 30 miles per hour in the wake of the front through Friday afternoon. Highs will reach the low 30s Friday with wind chills in the teens. Wind chills will dip into the single digits by Saturday morning. An *ALERT DAY* has been issued for Friday and Saturday, mainly from Friday night through Saturday morning due to the dangerously cold wind chills expected. High temperatures will recover to the low 30s and the winds will not be a factor by then. Warmer weather will return on Sunday. Expect high temperatures to be nearly 20 degrees warmer Sunday afternoon into the upper 40s and lower 50s.Next week will see a return to above-average temperatures with highs will be in the 50s Monday through Wednesday. There will be sunny skies on Monday and increasing clouds on Tuesday. The next chance for rain will arrive Wednesday, then again Friday to close out the week.Temperatures for the entire week will remain in the 50s with lows in the 40s.
natureworldnews.com
Weekly Weather Forecast: Winter Storm to Cover Several US States in Snow From Rockies to Midwest
Forecasters are still monitoring the development of a powerful winter storm that is expected to blanket more than 1,700 miles of the United States with heavy, disruptive snow. In parts of Colorado, Nebraska, Iowa, and Wisconsin, where snow may fall at a pace too rapid for road personnel to keep up with, experts warn that driving conditions will be challenging, if not impossible, at the height of the storm.
The Weather Channel
Weekend Storm Could Produce Rain, Some Snow In The South And East
Low pressure will form near the East Coast this weekend. Due to limited cold air, this storm may not produce widespread snow as you'd expect in February. The Appalachians have the best chance of accumulating snow. Snow could mix with rain from northern Georgia to the Piedmont of the Carolinas...
First Alert Forecast: Colder weather arrives Tuesday
BALTIMORE - The mild temperatures of late will be leaving for a few days as a cold front brings falling temperatures to the area on Tuesday. Overnight, we will be mostly cloudy with lows in the 30s. Highs on Tuesday will mainly be in the 30s to near 40 under mostly cloudy skies. A very weak upper level disturbance will move through the region during the day bringing the chance for a light wintry mix to the area. Temperatures will be above freezing and travel issues are not expected. Any accumulations that occur will be very light. Another disturbance will swing through the area...
Wet, sometimes wild weather forecast in Southeast, showers possible at Super Bowl
The southern U.S. is forecast to get wet and sometimes wild weather this weekend and the forecast for Super Bowl 57 Sunday has a chance of rain.
UK weather: -3C freeze as wintry showers and ‘dangerous’ winds descend
Wintry showers are set to tear through parts of the UK this week as “dangerous” winds send temperatures plunging below freezing.Lows of between -2C and -3C are expected overnight in rural areas across the north of England, as well as in some major urban centres.The Met Office told The Independent that some of the coldest temperatures in the coming days would likely descend on Newcastle, Manchester and Leeds, while temperatures further north in Glasgow and Edinburgh are expected to sit above freezing.North and northwestern Scotland will be the epicentre for much of the UK’s more dramatic weather this week,...
Cold start to the weekend with temperatures running below normal
It will be a cold start to the weekend with daytime high temperatures running 10-15 degrees below normal. We will top out in the low 30s here in the Front Range with mostly cloudy skies. Tomorrow, we will have sunshine to start the day, but then clouds will move back in by the afternoon ahead of the next storm. The First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather day for Monday for snow and cold. Snow is expected to start falling Sunday night and continue through Monday. Expect a slick Monday morning commute. The snow will move out by late Monday afternoon and evening. We are expecting between 2 and 6 inches of snow. Below normal temperatures will stick around through the rest of the week with highs in the 20s and 30s.
Seasonally cold, snow showers tonight, light rain Sunday
Another cold front and weak low pressure will result in increasing clouds, followed by showers that will end with a snowing at night.
Potent storm set to deliver colder air, heavy snow to western US
A significant shift toward colder conditions is in store for the western United States through the middle of the week and AccuWeather forecasters are tracking a storm and monitoring the potential for a foot of snow or more to fall across some high-elevation locations. On the heels of a storm...
Severe weather alert: Southeast and Mid-Atlantic states brace for heavy rain, high winds, and thunderstorms this weekend
The National Weather Service Weather Prediction Center in College Park, Maryland has issued a short range forecast for the period from 12Z Saturday, February 11th to 12Z Monday, February 13th.
natureworldnews.com
Arctic Cold Front Update: Dangerous Travel Conditions Expected Across US by Early Week [NWS]
An Arctic cold front is set to envelop a large swathe of the Continental United States this week, according to weather forecasts. The National Weather Service (NWS) said the combination of air coming from the Arctic region and existing moisture across the sub-continent could pave the way for a widespread area of dangerous travel conditions from Monday, January 30.
