Trail by Trail: Wisconsin, Iron County, Hayward
Wisconsin- The DNR is urging safety this weekend as snowmobile fatalities are climbing this season. There have been nine fatalities in Wisconsin so far in 2023 and at least four in Northern Minnesota. Especially with the big football game on Sunday, they are reminding riders of the importance to ride sober. The agency says that 68% of snowmobile deaths involved alcohol. The DNR webpage is full of information including safety tips and operating laws.
Attention Anglers! 650 Big Brook Trout Were Just Stocked In 2 Wisconsin Counties
If any Northland area anglers are looking to get out fishing soon, you'll want to head to Wisconsin as there's a good chance you'll catch a nice-sized coaster brook trout. That's because 650 coaster brook trout were just stocked in bodies of water in two Wisconsin counties, courtesy of the Iron River National Fish Hatchery, Friends of the Iron River National Fish Hatchery, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
Missing Wisconsin Girl May Be In Duluth Or Superior + Need Medical Attention
The Bayfield County Sheriff's Office, Wisconsin Missing Persons Advocacy, Inc, and others are reaching out to the public to help locate a missing teen girl. Isabella Caratzola has been missing from Iron River, Wisconsin since Monday, February 6, 2023. Authorities believe she may travel to Superior, Wisconsin, or to Duluth, Minnesota.
Snowmobile trail in Vilas Co. closing permanently
VILAS CO. (WJFW) - A snowmobile trail just east of St. Germain will be closing permanently. The trail is located between intersection 287 and 288. According to the St. Germain Bo-Boen Snowmobile Club, the reason behind the closing is because of off-trail riding and trespassing, disregard for trail closure and detour signage and unsafe riding along HWY 70 E.
Green Lake County Man Killed In Michigan Snowmobile Crash
(Berlin) We’re learning of the death of a Green Lake County man who was killed in a snowmobile accident in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. An obituary was recently published for William Shane Stimpfl of Berlin. The accident occurred in Gogebic County’s Town of Wakefield early on Sunday, January 29. The 53-year-old was traveling with a group of snowmobilers on a trail near Ramsey when the crash occurred. He died at the scene. A 54-year-old man operating a second snowmobile was treated for a broken leg. Stimpfl’s life will be celebrated in a pair of events this weekend. The first is Friday night from 5pm to 9pm at Junction Pub in Milton, and the second is Saturday night from 5pm to 9pm at Bucky’s Bar in Berlin.
PUBLIC STATEMENT FROM THE LAC DU FLAMBEAU BAND OF LAKE SUPERIOR CHIPPEWA INDIANS February 9, 2023
How much is Tribe asking for? Some think it's $10 million while others think it's $20 million. It’s important people understand what the Tribe offered 10 years ago. It’s equally important people understand easements are a common practice granting permission to use another person’s land. What’s uncommon, yet increasingly expected over the last 10 years of negotiating with the Town of Lac du Flambeau and Title Companies, is their refusal to agree to fairly standard easement arrangements, and what appears to be the Town and Title Companies not being straight with the individual property owners. The Town and Title Companies want the Tribe to give them ‘right of way’ access forever. Essentially, they are asking us to give up our land. We have given up millions of acres of land over generations. We now live on a 12-by-12 square mile piece of land known as a Reservation. This is all we have left.
District Attorney: No charges to be filed regarding the crash involving Senator Bewley, killing 2
ASHLAND, WI. (Northern News Now) - The Ashland County District Attorney released a statement Thursday saying there will be no criminal charges filed for the crash involving Senator Janet Bewley resulting in the death of two people in July 2022. Alyssa Ortman and her 5-year-old daughter died in the crash.
Northern Waters Casino & Resort donates money to support Watersmeet school council project
WATERSMEET, Mich. (WLUC) - A Gogebic County school’s student council is moving forward with a project to help their fellow classmates and a generous donation from a casino has given the project a boost. Student council president Brock Shively said the money will support the schools’ personal care project--an...
DOJ announces domestic abuse charges in three counties against Vilas County man
A Lac du Flambeau man is facing 15 counts related to domestic abuse and battery in three counties. The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation announced the charges against Frank Schuman Thursday. The DOJ says the incidents happened over nine months against three different people. Schuman faces charges...
