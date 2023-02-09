ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Bayer hits 8-month high as investors welcome CEO change

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z4hm0_0khVCXEs00

BERLIN, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Bayer (BAYGn.DE) shares rose as much as 5% in early Thursday trading to an eight month high, adding to gains from the day before when the German drugs to pesticides group named former Roche executive Bill Anderson as its next CEO.

The stock jumped 6% late Wednesday, after the appointment was announced about 15 minutes before the market close.

Some investors cashed in their profits on Thursday morning, however. The stock was up 0.5% to 62.82 euros at 0845 GMT.

Anderson's appointment as CEO from June came after shareholder pressure for an external successor to Werner Baumann, who engineered Bayer's troubled Monsanto takeover.

Juergen Molnar, capital markt strategist at brokerage RoboMarkets, said the stock had considerable potential for further gains even after the rally.

The shares are up 30% since the start of the year, helping to offset a more than five year downturn related to the takeover of Monsanto. In June 2018, when the acquisition was completed, the shares traded at around 100 euros.

Reporting by Miranda Murray, Kirsti Knolle; editing by Rachel More and Mark Potter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Markets Insider

The stock market has runway to continue its rally until April - and then investors should expect to feel the pain of weak corporate earnings, veteran strategist says

Stocks will continue their rally until April - and then start feeling the pain of weak corporate earnings, Joe Terranova said. The veteran market strategist warned of the lagged effect of Fed rate hikes. "The first half of the year will be better than the second half of the year,"...
WASHINGTON STATE
Markets Insider

Trump backer Peter Thiel reportedly made $1.8 billion cashing out an 8-year bet on crypto – when he was still touting a massive bitcoin price surge

Peter Thiel's fund closed almost all of its crypto positions shortly before prices crashed last year, according to the Financial Times. Founders Fund made $1.8 billion cashing out its bet on digital assets, the publication said. Thiel predicted bitcoin's price would surge 100 times around the same time his fund...
CNBC

Here’s how much money you’d have if you invested $1,000 into McDonald's 10 years ago

McDonald's customers are still "lovin' it" despite cutting back on restaurant spending due to inflation. For the fiscal fourth quarter, McDonald's reported earnings per share of $2.59 on $5.93 billion in revenue. That compares with earnings per share of $2.45 on $5.68 billion of revenue Wall Street expected, according to Refinitiv.
Motley Fool

3 Reasons Not to Buy a House in 2023

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures our experts’ opinions aren’t influenced by compensation. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page. Don't buy a home before reading this.
GOBankingRates

7 Reasons Nobody Writes Checks Anymore

A check is written, signed and dated instructions for a bank to transfer funds. To mail one, you have to wrap that piece of paper in a second piece of paper and then stick a third piece of paper on...
Money

When Will the Stock Market Recover? Here’s What Experts Predict

With 2022 and all the market losses it brought now in the rear view mirror, investors are looking ahead. After ending the year down nearly 20%, the S&P 500 index is in the green for 2023. And the Nasdaq Composite — which plunged 33% in 2022 — is up more than 4.5% this year.
CNBC

Wholesale egg prices have 'collapsed.' Why consumers may soon see relief

Egg prices rose to record highs in December. A dozen large Grade A eggs had more than doubled in price during 2022, on average. A historic outbreak of bird flu in the U.S. disrupted egg production and supply, economists said. Wholesale egg prices have fallen by more than 50% since...
Reuters

Reuters

692K+
Followers
379K+
Post
330M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy