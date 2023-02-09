Read full article on original website
Large retail store opens another new location in KentuckyKristen WaltersOwensboro, KY
The Oldest Restaurant in Indiana is a Must-VisitTravel MavenIndiana State
Former Walmart employee, leaves a death note, and guns down one of his ex-co-workersSan HeraldEvansville, IN
Workplace Violence Tragedy: Shooting at Indiana Walmart Leaves Two Injured and Gunman DeadVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinEvansville, IN
The suspect in the Walmart shooting has been shot and killed, according to the latest official reports.Sherif SaadEvansville, IN
city-countyobserver.com
Eagles blanked by Knights, 7-0
LOUISVILLE, Ken. – University of Southern Indiana Women’s Tennis (2-3) falters against Bellarmine University, 7-0, Saturday afternoon at the Eddie Weber Tennis Complex. Doubles: The Screaming Eagles were not able to find luck in doubles competition, dropping two with number three going unfinished. Singles: USI could not get...
city-countyobserver.com
USI gets big win on Senior Night, 74-64
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – University of Southern Indiana Men’s Basketball picked up a big victory on Senior Night, defeating Lindenwood University, 74-64, Saturday evening at Screaming Eagles Arena. The Screaming Eagles go to 14-13 overall and 7-7 in the OVC, while the Lions are 9-18, 4-10 OVC. USI moves...
city-countyobserver.com
UE softball picks up fourth win in Saturday split
ROSEMONT, Ill. – Pitching was the story of the day for the University of Evansville softball team, who earned a 4-0 shutout win over Detroit Mercy before dropping a 2-1 game to DePaul to complete the season-opening DePaul Dome Classic on Saturday. GAME 1 – UE 4, Detroit Mercy...
city-countyobserver.com
Softball remains unbeaten with two Friday wins
ROSEMONT, Ill. – Contributions continued to come from all parts of the lineup as the University of Evansville softball team improved to 3-0 with two more victories on Friday in the DePaul Dome Classic. UE began the day with a 6-2 victory over St. Thomas before improving to 3-0...
city-countyobserver.com
Eagles soar to big win in Play4Kay and Senior Day game
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – University of Southern Indiana Women’s Basketball set an early tone against Lindenwood University on Saturday, soaring to a 66-43 win at Screaming Eagles Arena. Saturday’s win improved USI’s record to 11-14 overall and 5-9 in the Ohio Valley Conference, placing USI in a tie for...
city-countyobserver.com
Hufnagel wins heat, Eagles complete split weekend
BOSTON, Mass. – University of Southern Indiana Men’s Track & Field completed a wild weekend where the Screaming Eagles competed in the David Hemery Valentine Invitational in Boston, Massachusetts along with the GVSU Big Meet in Allendale, Michigan. Senior Noah Hufnagel (Santa Claus, Indiana) won the 5,000-meter run in his respective heat to finish 63rd overall.
city-countyobserver.com
No. 9 Trailblazers get big bounce back road Region 24 win at Lake Land
MATTOON, Ill. – The No. 9-ranked Vincennes University Trailblazers bounced back in a big way after Wednesday’s defeat, going on the road at Lake Land College and coming away with the 97-69 victory. VU broke free first midway through the first half Saturday with a 10-0 scoring run...
city-countyobserver.com
McNew named preseason All-OVC Eagles predicted 8th in OVC
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – University of Southern Indiana senior catcher Lucas McNew (Floyds Knobs, Indiana) was selected as a member of the preseason All-Ohio Valley Conference team in a vote of the conference coaches and athletic communications directors. The preseason honor is the first for McNew. McNew, who also was...
Mt. Vernon, February 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Four super Chicago spots for wings
Are you looking for some super wings spots in Chicago? Who doesn’t love a chicken wing, especially when a big game is on? They are crispy, spicy, and full of flavor. Thankfully in Chicago, we have some great options for local wings. Here are our five favorite spots for grabbing some wings!
14news.com
Dispatch: Multi-vehicle accident in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to dispatch, there was a multi-vehicle crash on North Saint Joseph and Buchanan Road just north of the Mesker Park Zoo in Evansville. Dispatch says the call came in as an accident with injuries at 5:35 p.m. According to dispatch there were no major injuries.
Miller becomes USI Vice President for Strategic Enrollment Management
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Troy Miller has been named Vice President for Strategic Enrollment Management (VPSEM) at the University of Southern Indiana. Officials say as VPSEM, Miller will provide strategic leadership for the Offices of Undergraduate Admissions, Student Financial Assistance, New Student and Transitional Programs, and University Division, which includes five academic-based, first-year advising centers, […]
Evansville family safe after tree falls on home
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – One Evansville family is grateful to be uninjured after strong winds sent a tree crashing right through their home. That incident happened Thursday morning in the 1700 block of Coker Avenue. Ava Jones, who was asleep at the time, says she was woken by something, but believed it was her children […]
Several agencies respond to Oakland City fire
OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – Several agencies responded to a house fire in Oakland City on Friday night. Crews were sent to County Road 50 South. Firefighters said they were able to quickly put out the fire to prevent further damage. Firefighters said no one was hurt.
WTVW
Evansville man accused of screwdriver stabbing
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man is facing charges after deputies say he stabbed a family member with a screwdriver Friday afternoon. Vanderburgh County Sheriff deputies were dispatched to a home along the 2300 block of Westbrook Boulevard after a reported stabbing. Deputies arrived and spoke with the...
Fire damages building in Princeton
PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) – Crews were sent to a fire in Princeton that melted the side of a building on Saturday. Firefighters were sent to the 200 block of West State Street just before 5 p.m. Crews believe the fire started in a bucket used for cigarette butt disposal. The fire melted the bucket and […]
20th Annual ROMP Music Festival lineup released
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The full lineup for Bluegrass Music and Hall of Fame’s 20th Annual ROMP Music Festival has been released, and it features some big headliners! Old Crow Medicine Show, Greensky Bluegrass, Ricky Skaggs, Sam Bush, and many more musicians will be featured during this year’s event. Take a look at this year’s […]
14news.com
EPD: Shots fired at E. Illinois St. in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say they were dispatched to a shots fired call on East Illinois Street on Friday night. According to police, officers were called to the 600 block of East Illinois Street sometime after 10 p.m. on Friday night in response to shots fired. Officials say...
14news.com
Dispatch: Vehicle flips on Green River Rd. and Washington Ave.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh Dispatch confirms that a vehicle flipped over during an accident on Sunday morning. According to dispatch, the call came in at 8:43 a.m. in response to a vehicle accident with injuries at Green River Road and Washington Avenue. Dispatch says that one person was trapped...
Westside Evansville jewelry store closing after 20 years
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — After two decades of serving the Tri-State, McCarty’s Diamonds & Fine Jewelry will be closing their doors for the final time. Owners Bob and Mary McCarty announced they will be retiring and using their time to usher in a new chapter of their lives. “Throughout the years, Bob and Mary both […]
