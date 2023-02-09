EVANSVILLE – The Board of Directors is pleased to announce that Va Cun will be assuming the role of Executive Director, United Caring Services effective February 8, 2023. Va’s career spans academia, higher education administration, and the nonprofit sector. The unifying themes of her professional work are equity and social justice. Moreover, she brings a wealth of experience and knowledge from her roles working with first-generation, low- income university students at the University of Southern Indiana to founding a micro nonprofit, Southwest Indiana Yoga Project, advocating for holistic health in underserved communities. She joins United Caring Services (UCS) from her most recent position as.

