Want to solve personal/professional problems? NC households can apply for EA Program for free help
Life has become difficult, especially in a state like North Carolina where we pay so many taxes, the hourly wage is relatively low, and there is not enough food for families. With an approximate population of 10.55 million, North Carolina has various plus sides too. For example, it is the birthplace of Aviation, the food is really good, and of course, people are friendly and cooperative.
4 Amazing Burger Places in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Up to 10 inches of snow to hit North Carolina mountains
Amounts of six to 10 inches of snow are possible above 4,000 feet in Ashe, Alleghany and Watauga counties.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Boom Supersonic Begins Building Airliner Superfactory in North Carolina
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Aviation company Boom Supersonic announced it began...
NC Zoo proposes ticket price increase
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Inflation continues to make its way across America, increasing the prices of almost every household need for Americans, and entertainment at the North Carolina zoo is no exception. On Wednesday, the North Carolina Zoo Council passed a motion to increase the price of admission. “We know we are a zoo for […]
North Carolina witness reports hovering bright orange light
A North Carolina witness at Johnsonville reported watching and photographing a hovering, bright orange light at 9:45 p.m. on March 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Average Cost of Car Insurance in North Carolina for 2023
Although the national average for full coverage car insurance is $1,529, the average cost of car insurance in North Carolina is much less.
NC is the strictest state in the southeast when it comes to speeding and license suspensions
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — WCNC Charlotte recently shared the heartbreaking story of a North Carolina father whose driver's license was suspended despite his son being the driver in a deadly crash. The father had given his son his old car, but the son never got the title changed to his...
Expansion of North Carolina gun rights in more than half dozen bills
(The Center Square) – Firearm use, storage, and sales in the Old North State are part of more than a half dozen bills introduced in the 2023 legislative session, with most aimed at expanding gun rights. Some of the gun-related bills are targeted at specific citizens, while others could have broad implications for North Carolina's gun owners. House Bill 50, and an identical Senate Bill 40, would repeal several sections...
WBTV
State officials encouraging residents to prepare for potential winter weather this weekend
RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - State leaders are encouraging North Carolinians to prepare for potential winter weather that could hit the region this weekend. Winter Storm Watches have been issued for most of the N.C. mountains, which the North Carolina Department of Public Safety (NCDPS) believes are likely be upgraded to Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories by Saturday morning.
‘The whole state will benefit’: NC county’s court staff working through weekend to ready for $85 million system overhaul
As Johnston County Clerk of Court Michelle Ball puts it: "out with paper and in with electronics."
obxtoday.com
Hess assumes role as funeral director with Twiford Funeral Homes
J. J. Twiford, manager of Twiford Funeral Homes, is pleased to announce that the North Carolina Board of Funeral Service granted June Hess a Funeral Director License on August 17, 2022. June joined Twiford Funeral Home staff on April 3, 2019 to pursue becoming a licensed funeral director. In order...
The history of the North Carolina Executive Mansion
The mansion welcomed its first governor in January 1891.
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Teacher Suspended After Cursing and Grabbing Student
A North Carolina teacher has been suspended after reportedly cursing and grabbing a student. The video has gone viral after an art teacher at Ashley Park K-8 in Charlotte is shown grabbing the student then pushing him down. The video shows the 11 year being berated by the teacher. According...
Mount Airy News
Project Cobra strikes Mount Airy
Secretive no more, Project Cobra has been uncoiled and brought forward from the shadows to be revealed. Surry County will be the beneficiary of its snakebite as it was announced Friday that it is Renfro Brands who will be the beneficiary of tax incentives to grow their operation on Riverside Drive in Mount Airy.
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in North Carolina
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there is a pizzeria on every corner in North Carolina. Picking just one pizza restaurant and deeming it the best is no easy feat, but that is precisely what the editors over at Reader's Digest have done.
tourcounsel.com
Four Seasons Town Centre | Shopping mall in North Carolina
Four Seasons Town Centre is a three-story shopping mall in Greensboro, North Carolina. Opened in 1974, it was the first enclosed shopping center in Greensboro. Currently it is anchored by Dillard's and JCPenney and it is the only indoor shopping mall within Greensboro's city limits; however, nearby Friendly Center, an outdoor shopping plaza, has many of the same tenants. It is managed by Brookfield Properties.
NC board suspends license of homebuilder Action 9′s been investigating
North Carolina’s Licensing Board for General Contractors has suspended Aaron Guess’s license for allegedly failing to disclose certain information when he tried to renew his license in 2019.
16 busted in North Carolina crackdown; ghost gun, cash, drugs seized
Two North Carolina Sheriff's Offices joined the Durham County Sheriff's Office that resulted in 16 arrests and seizures of guns, drugs and cash.
Where are hot dogs the hottest in North Carolina? Sample a few bites.
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – In honor of Super Bowl week, sink your teeth into this: Greensboro ranks second nationally in per-capita consumption of hot dogs. And take a second bite: The only city to rank higher was Raleigh/Durham (so do we infer that High Point was part of the figures for Greensboro?). Those figures were […]
