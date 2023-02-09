ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, NC

Want to solve personal/professional problems? NC households can apply for EA Program for free help

Life has become difficult, especially in a state like North Carolina where we pay so many taxes, the hourly wage is relatively low, and there is not enough food for families. With an approximate population of 10.55 million, North Carolina has various plus sides too. For example, it is the birthplace of Aviation, the food is really good, and of course, people are friendly and cooperative.
FOX8 News

NC Zoo proposes ticket price increase

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Inflation continues to make its way across America, increasing the prices of almost every household need for Americans, and entertainment at the North Carolina zoo is no exception. On Wednesday, the North Carolina Zoo Council passed a motion to increase the price of admission. “We know we are a zoo for […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
The Center Square

Expansion of North Carolina gun rights in more than half dozen bills

(The Center Square) – Firearm use, storage, and sales in the Old North State are part of more than a half dozen bills introduced in the 2023 legislative session, with most aimed at expanding gun rights. Some of the gun-related bills are targeted at specific citizens, while others could have broad implications for North Carolina's gun owners. House Bill 50, and an identical Senate Bill 40, would repeal several sections...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WBTV

State officials encouraging residents to prepare for potential winter weather this weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - State leaders are encouraging North Carolinians to prepare for potential winter weather that could hit the region this weekend. Winter Storm Watches have been issued for most of the N.C. mountains, which the North Carolina Department of Public Safety (NCDPS) believes are likely be upgraded to Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories by Saturday morning.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Teacher Suspended After Cursing and Grabbing Student

A North Carolina teacher has been suspended after reportedly cursing and grabbing a student. The video has gone viral after an art teacher at Ashley Park K-8 in Charlotte is shown grabbing the student then pushing him down. The video shows the 11 year being berated by the teacher. According...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Mount Airy News

Project Cobra strikes Mount Airy

Secretive no more, Project Cobra has been uncoiled and brought forward from the shadows to be revealed. Surry County will be the beneficiary of its snakebite as it was announced Friday that it is Renfro Brands who will be the beneficiary of tax incentives to grow their operation on Riverside Drive in Mount Airy.
MOUNT AIRY, NC
tourcounsel.com

Four Seasons Town Centre | Shopping mall in North Carolina

Four Seasons Town Centre is a three-story shopping mall in Greensboro, North Carolina. Opened in 1974, it was the first enclosed shopping center in Greensboro. Currently it is anchored by Dillard's and JCPenney and it is the only indoor shopping mall within Greensboro's city limits; however, nearby Friendly Center, an outdoor shopping plaza, has many of the same tenants. It is managed by Brookfield Properties.
GREENSBORO, NC
North Carolina Health News

North Carolina Health News

Chapel Hill, NC
ABOUT

Founded in November 2011 as a North Carolina nonprofit, NCHN is an independent news organization devoted to covering health care in the state.

 https://www.northcarolinahealthnews.org/

