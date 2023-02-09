Open in App
Buffalo, NY
See more from this location?
WBEN 930AM

Buffalo Schools, board move to close contract negotiations with Buffalo Teachers union

By Max Faery,

12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1leK1N_0khV9ext00

Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - The sunset may be on the horizon for the 3-year-long battle between the Buffalo Public Schools and the Buffalo Teachers Federation regarding a teacher contract.

The Buffalo Public Schools' Board of Education gathered at City Hall to hold a special meeting designed to come together to fully commit to the deal that was suggested to both the union and the school district via a third party fact-finder.

President of the Buffalo Teachers Federation, Phil Rumore, was in attendance for this meeting and spoke in front of the board. "I've come to say that, while we may disagree, one of the things that we have done in the past, the most important thing that we do, is we find a way to come together and we are committed to working with you to come to an agreement."

"You know it is of utmost priority that we get a contract, for our vital teachers who are doing the hard work day in and day out. I know that we can get it done together," said Nate Kuzma, General Counsel and Chief Negotiator for the school district. "We're going to get this done and we're gonna get it done soon, aren't we President Rumore?"

"Yes we are," Rumore replied.

Kuzma then ran down with the Board of Education the numbers of this potential contract, based solely on the fact-finding report, which includes raises, starting immediately upon ratification of the contract starting at an 8% raise and then July 1st of every year from 2023-2025 increase to 6%, 4% and then 3%, respectively.

In addition, the teachers will receive an 8% bonus of their salary as soon as a new contract is ratified.

"Under the fact finders recommendation, we remain very, very competitive in the early stages of a teacher's career and are amongst one of the highest in the region. Make no mistake about that," said Kuzma. "This contract is fair, it's competitive, it makes our district very competitive for teachers to come to work from a financial standpoint."

The Board of Education subsequently voted unanimously on a resolution showing support of Kuzma, the negotiating team and the Superintendent of Schools and the results of the fact-finding report, in attempts to close the curtain on this long-awaited deal.

Going forward, the BTF and the school district's negotiating team are expected to meet Thursday, February 9th at 1 p.m. and again the following week, February 14th for further discussion on the matter.

"Each and every day that goes by is money that is not in our teachers pockets," Kuzma outlines in his presentation. "It's money that they're unable to utilize for their families, our 3800 teachers and the families that rely on them for the money that they bring home, each and every paycheck."

Although the BTF originally rejected the fact-finding report, it would appear that the deal may be the basis for consensus on a negotiated agreement.

When asked if a deal could potentially be made before the July 1st deadline, Rumore responded, "Oh yeah. I would expect that there would be a settlement before. I mean, July 1 is too far. So you know, I would hope that we could wrap this up in a month at the most."

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Buffalo, NY newsLocal Buffalo, NY
Buffalo Councilmember wants to bring back temporary eviction moratorium
Buffalo, NY15 hours ago
West Herr WBEN Buffalo Business Report - Tuesday, February 21st 2023
Buffalo, NY21 hours ago
Buffalo News to shift print operation to Cleveland
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Are new taxing legislation and mandate rules hindering prospering relations with Canada and U.S.?
Niagara Falls, NY21 hours ago
Buffalo Tesla workers group continues union push as NLRB investigates
Buffalo, NY3 days ago
Zeneta Everhart announces run for Buffalo's Common Council
Buffalo, NY4 days ago
The next steps for Buffalo Tesla workers, fired following unionization efforts
Buffalo, NY4 days ago
Erie County Water Authority Addresses Concerns
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
Kennedy on Tesla's firing of aspiring union workers: They need to 'do the right thing'
Buffalo, NY4 days ago
Attention shifts to permanent 5-14 memorial
Buffalo, NY5 days ago
Cheektowaga Officer still facing 'long and difficult' recovery
Cheektowaga, NY13 hours ago
$55 million awarded for Kensington tunnel project
Buffalo, NY4 days ago
Buffalo man arrested nearly one year after fatal hit-and-run accident in Cheektowaga
Cheektowaga, NY9 hours ago
'This is the end of the beginning' as a community moves forward from the Tops shooter sentencing
Buffalo, NY5 days ago
Lawyers urgently calling for Grieving Families Act passage
Buffalo, NY4 days ago
New York State Police investigating death of woman in Alexander
Alexander, NY1 day ago
Racist Buffalo supermarket shooter speaks at sentencing
Buffalo, NY6 days ago
Winter Weather Advisories posted as icy storm approaches WNY
Buffalo, NY20 hours ago
Three killed, two hospitalized in one car crash in Amherst
Amherst, NY18 hours ago
Warm winter weather attributing to 'very challenging year' at local ski resort
Glenwood, NY1 day ago
Tops shooter transferred to custody of U.S. Marshals with death penalty still a possibility
Buffalo, NY5 days ago
Families of victims in Tops mass shooting get set to face shooter during Wednesday's sentencing
Buffalo, NY6 days ago
Niagara Falls Police arrest man with connection to fatal stabbing
Niagara Falls, NY11 hours ago
On thin ice: Record low Great Lakes ice cover
Buffalo, NY4 days ago
Teen arraigned in Club Marcella shooting
Buffalo, NY5 days ago
Two men arrested on drug charges following Saturday night pursuit
Collins, NY11 hours ago
Skinner scores game-winner, Sabres beat Sharks 4-2
Buffalo, NY2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy