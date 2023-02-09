Texas scientists create fentanyl vaccine to combat opioid epidemic

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's office has notified state agencies that the use of diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives in hiring is illegal, according to a memo obtained by ABC News. The memo, sent on Sunday by Abbott's chief of staff, Gardner Pate, said diversity, equity and inclusion programs in hiring violate the law because they "expressly favor some demographic groups to the detriment of others." The funding of such programs is also illegal, the memo said. It did not specify which groups were harmed. Renae Eze, a spokesperson for Gov. Abbott's office, said in a statement: "The letter from the Governor's chief of staff is a reminder that state agencies and public universities must follow federal and state law in their hiring practices. Both federal and state law make equity quotas illegal."

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO