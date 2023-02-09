Read full article on original website
Chinese Parts Found in U.S. Fighter Show F-35 Must Be Brought Back to Earth | Opinion
Even as Russia's war with Ukraine dominates much of America's news coverage, diplomatic interest, and financial resources, a more significant threat has already wormed its way behind our defenses: Illegal technology from China is being used in planes purchased for the United States and allied militaries.
Russia's troops are tied down in Ukraine, but some of its best subs are still holding the US 'at risk,' top US commanders say
With Russia's Severodvinsk-class subs in the Atlantic and Pacific, "there'll be a dual-flank challenge for the United States," a US Navy admiral said.
Russian warship with ‘unstoppable’ 7,000mph hypersonic missiles ‘sails towards US and will soon be in strike range’
A RUSSIAN warship armed with “unstoppable” hypersonic missiles is sailing towards the US coast in a show of strength, reports claim. The guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov has been closely monitored by Nato navies on its maiden voyage armed with 6,670mph Zircon weapons. An unconfirmed Russian Telegram channel...
As Russia's only aircraft carrier falls apart, some Russians want to undo a shady ship deal with China from 25 years ago
The Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning began life as a Soviet warship. Now a Russian lawmaker thinks it could be of use to Moscow again.
China will lose half its population by the end of the century — and the ripple effects will be catastrophic
Fewer children = fewer workers = a shrinking economy. China's declining population will have catastrophic ripple effects on the global economy.
The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look
On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
US Successfully Test-Fires Hypersonic Missile After Russia Touts ‘Unbeatable’ Weapon
DARPA and the U.S. Air Force successfully test fired a Hypersonic Airbreathing Weapon Concept (HAWC) on Monday. This is the second time this kind of advanced missile has been test fired in America and represents the efforts of its military to compete with China and Russia, the latter of which has promoted its own hypersonic missiles as being “unbeatable” weapons to cow the West.
China could shut down our military in a minute if we don't fix the looming rare earths supply crisis
China has already stopped the export of rare earth elements once. The odds of it happening again are 9.5 on a scale of 1 to 10. We must prepare aggressively for the future.
‘Nuke for nuke, all-out confrontation’: North Korea’s apocalyptic warning for US
North Korea shut the door for talks or negotiations with the US as it accused Washington of pushing the nuclear crisis in the region to an “extreme red line”.It warned of “the toughest reaction to any military attempt” by the West.The spokesperson of North Korea’s foreign ministry warned that any military challenge by the US and its allies will be met with the “most overwhelming nuclear force” by Pyongyang.“The DPRK is not interested in any contact or dialogue with the US as long as it pursues its hostile policy and confrontational line,” an unidentified spokesperson said on Thursday, according...
Classified Chinese satellite releases small object in orbit
A classified Chinese technology verification satellite that launched earlier this month has released an object into orbit alongside it, for reasons that remain mysterious.
China-U.S. War Odds 'Decreasing' as Xi Watches Russia: Ex-NATO Chief
"President Xi is watching the Russian debacle in Ukraine and will likely be more cautious as a result," James Stavridis said on Saturday.
Russia warns it will ‘gain world’s attention’ on first anniversary of Ukraine war
Russia’s top diplomat issued a chilling warning Thursday that Moscow “will do everything” to “gain the world’s attention” on the first anniversary of the war in Ukraine — as the Kremlin was said to be preparing to launch a new offensive with up to 500,000 conscripts. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that Moscow would take great measures to overshadow anti-Russia events allegedly being planned by the West to mark the war’s anniversary on Feb. 24. “Our diplomacy will do everything to ensure that the anti-Russian sabbaths planned for the end of February — as if timed to coincide with the...
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
China is mad at the US for blasting its suspected spy balloon, but a few years ago, state TV bragged its fighter pilots could shoot one down
Video from China state TV shows a 2020 training exercise involving Chinese fighter pilots shooting down a surveillance balloon.
"The Third World War Has Already Started"--The Man Who Predicted The Fall Of The Soviet Union Turns His Crystal Ball Toward The U.S.
Last spring, after imposing unprecedented sanctions on Russia, President Biden quipped that the ruble had become "rubble". But by the end of the year, Russia's ruble had outperformed the U.S. dollar, as Russia's economy proved to be more resilient than the U.S. government had expected. One of the few analysts who hadn't underestimated the Russian economy was the French economist Jacques Sapir. The French entrepreneur Arnaud Bertrand tweeted a translation of Sapir's comments, which I shared in this post at the time:
The US military says China now has more ICBM launchers than it does, but the US still has the nuclear edge
US Strategic Command said Washington still has an edge over Beijing in the number of ICBMs and nuclear warheads it has in its arsenal.
NATO chief warns that Putin winning in Ukraine would signal to China it can achieve its goals through 'brute force'
"Beijing is watching closely. And learning lessons that may influence its future decisions," NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg warned.
Japan says it has 'legal right' to destroy any foreign balloon in its airspace
Japan is investigating reported sightings of balloons over its territory in recent years, due to growing concerns that China is deploying the relatively unsophisticated technology to obtain intelligence about Japan's defences. Defence Minister Yasukazu Hamada said on Tuesday under existing laws, Japan would have the legal right to destroy any...
This Is the Deadliest Weapon in History
Since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, there has been anxiety over the threats Russian President Vladmir Putin has made about the use of tactical nuclear weapons on the battlefield. These have explosive powers greater than the bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, but they do not have the destructive power of intercontinental […]
