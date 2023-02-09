ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look

On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
US Successfully Test-Fires Hypersonic Missile After Russia Touts ‘Unbeatable’ Weapon

DARPA and the U.S. Air Force successfully test fired a Hypersonic Airbreathing Weapon Concept (HAWC) on Monday. This is the second time this kind of advanced missile has been test fired in America and represents the efforts of its military to compete with China and Russia, the latter of which has promoted its own hypersonic missiles as being “unbeatable” weapons to cow the West.
‘Nuke for nuke, all-out confrontation’: North Korea’s apocalyptic warning for US

North Korea shut the door for talks or negotiations with the US as it accused Washington of pushing the nuclear crisis in the region to an “extreme red line”.It warned of “the toughest reaction to any military attempt” by the West.The spokesperson of North Korea’s foreign ministry warned that any military challenge by the US and its allies will be met with the “most overwhelming nuclear force” by Pyongyang.“The DPRK is not interested in any contact or dialogue with the US as long as it pursues its hostile policy and confrontational line,” an unidentified spokesperson said on Thursday, according...
Russia warns it will ‘gain world’s attention’ on first anniversary of Ukraine war

Russia’s top diplomat issued a chilling warning Thursday that Moscow “will do everything” to “gain the world’s attention” on the first anniversary of the war in Ukraine — as the Kremlin was said to be preparing to launch a new offensive with up to 500,000 conscripts. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that Moscow would take great measures to overshadow anti-Russia events allegedly being planned by the West to mark the war’s anniversary on Feb. 24. “Our diplomacy will do everything to ensure that the anti-Russian sabbaths planned for the end of February — as if timed to coincide with the...
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
"The Third World War Has Already Started"--The Man Who Predicted The Fall Of The Soviet Union Turns His Crystal Ball Toward The U.S.

Last spring, after imposing unprecedented sanctions on Russia, President Biden quipped that the ruble had become "rubble". But by the end of the year, Russia's ruble had outperformed the U.S. dollar, as Russia's economy proved to be more resilient than the U.S. government had expected. One of the few analysts who hadn't underestimated the Russian economy was the French economist Jacques Sapir. The French entrepreneur Arnaud Bertrand tweeted a translation of Sapir's comments, which I shared in this post at the time:
Japan says it has 'legal right' to destroy any foreign balloon in its airspace

Japan is investigating reported sightings of balloons over its territory in recent years, due to growing concerns that China is deploying the relatively unsophisticated technology to obtain intelligence about Japan's defences. Defence Minister Yasukazu Hamada said on Tuesday under existing laws, Japan would have the legal right to destroy any...
This Is the Deadliest Weapon in History

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, there has been anxiety over the threats Russian President Vladmir Putin has made about the use of tactical nuclear weapons on the battlefield. These have explosive powers greater than the bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, but they do not have the destructive power of intercontinental […]
