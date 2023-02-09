Read full article on original website
You need to carry this life-saving drug at all times
Across the U.S., opioid usage continues to grow; and with the glut of fentanyl that permeated entire markets, overdoses are becoming more and more common.
Report: Fentanyl deaths of children under 14 surging
Children under 14 are dying of fentanyl poisoning at a rate faster than any other age group, according to a new report
New synthetic opioid complicates public health response to overdoses
A synthetic opioid up to 40 times more powerful than fentanyl is scrambling the public health response to the addiction crisis in a growing number of U.S. cities. The big picture: Nitazine comes in powder, pill and liquid form and requires time-consuming lab work to trace. Often laced into substances that users think is fentanyl or heroin, it's potentially lethal or can cause a more severe onset of withdrawal symptoms.
Scientists create fentanyl vaccine to combat opioid epidemic
To combat the fentanyl epidemic in the United States, researchers at the University of Houston have created a fentanyl vaccine that could help prevent overdoses. They aim to test the vaccine in a human trial within the next year. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid drug that kills hundreds of Texans...
Potential fentanyl vaccine, test kits a 'great breakthrough' to combat synthetic opioid deaths
Certified physician Dr. Frita Fisher discusses the recent advancement made by researchers in their development of a potential fentanyl vaccine.
Another Blood Pressure Drug Recalled Due to Possible Cancer-Causing Risk
Heart disease is the world’s leading cause of death. There are 116 million Americans who suffer from hypertension, also called high blood pressure. About 40 percent of them rely on medication to treat it. Unfortunately, recent issues with several of these drugs are cause for concern. Over the last...
Recall, CDC alert prompt concern over preservative-free eye drops
U.S. health officials said a company is recalling its over-the-counter eye drops that have been linked to an outbreak of drug-resistant infections.
UCLA researchers find fentanyl, meth and heroin in counterfeit meds sold in Mexico
SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — Researchers from the University of California Los Angeles say they have evidence showing some counterfeit medications sold in south-of-the-border pharmacies contain deadly drugs such as fentanyl, methamphetamine and heroin. Between 2021 and 2022, UCLA researchers obtained 45 single pills that were sold without prescriptions at Mexican pharmacies that “cater to […]
DEA seizes over 8 million potentially deadly doses of fentanyl in D.C., Virginia, Maryland
WASHINGTON D.C. (WSET) — The Drug Enforcement Administration's (DEA) Washington Division made a progress in the fight against the opioid epidemic, seizing over 8.3 million potentially deadly doses of fentanyl in 2022. The Washington Division, which covers Washington D.C., Maryland and Virginia, seized 160,000 fake pills containing fentanyl and...
A man bought seeds online to brew tea for his chronic pain. It led to an opioid addiction.
The 65-year-old patient used poppy seed tea for chronic pain and struggled to stop drinking it on his own, according to a case report.
Xylazine is the New Street Drug Sweeping the Nation and the Northwest
It is no secret that nearly the entirety of the United States are dealing with a drastic influx of the powerful opiate fentanyl over the last couple of years. It has shown up in nearly every street drug ingested and has even been marketed to children directly through colorful varieties that look like candy.
These 22 Medications Are in Short Supply—Find Out if Yours Is on the List
If it is, let your doctor know.
Death, blindness, eye drops recall: California, other states report bacterial infections
If you have either of these eye drops, return them to the seller for a full refund.
What Is Bacterial Meningitis? This Infection Took the Life of Rock Legend Jeff Beck
Recently, illustrious rock guitarist Jeff Beck was pronounced dead after contracting bacterial meningitis at the age of 78. His sudden death has brought to the forefront of the conversation the severity of an infection like bacterial meningitis. Many are wondering what bacterial meningitis is, how it’s contracted, and how someone seemingly healthy like Beck could die from it.
Surge in child fentanyl poisonings 'just the beginning' of fentanyl crisis
A new study shows children are dying of fentanyl poisonings at a faster rate than any other age group.
Opioid 40X stronger than fentanyl rising in cities across US
(NewsNation) — A synthetic opioid first developed in the 1950s is falling back into the hands of Americans. Nitazines, nicknamed Frankenstein opioids, are up to 40 times stronger than fentanyl. Fentanyl is already 50 times more powerful than heroin. Nitazine comes in powder, pill and liquid form and is...
Manufacturer recalls eye drops after possible link to bacterial infections
The producer of a brand of over-the-counter eye drops is recalling the product after a possible link to an outbreak of drug-resistant infections, U.S. health officials said Thursday. Both the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are advising against the use of EzriCare Artificial...
CDC Warns Against OTC Eye Drops Linked to 50 Infections in 11 States
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is warning people to stop using EzriCare Artificial Tears after the over-the-counter eye drops were linked to 50 reported infections, as well as one associated death. Though a recall hasn’t been initiated yet, per EzriCare, both doctors and their patients should immediately stop using the product until the CDC’s investigation is complete, according to a statement from the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO).
Eye Drops Recalled After Infections Cause Death And Blindness
Two brands of eye drops have been contaminated with a dangerous drug-resistant bacteria that can cause severe disease, blindness and death, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The FDA issued a consumer warning on Feb. 2 for two brands of eye drops – Delsam Pharma’s Artificial Tears...
Counterfeit pills sold in Mexican pharmacies found to contain fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine
A UCLA-led study provides the first scientific evidence that brick and mortar pharmacies in northern Mexican tourist towns are selling counterfeit pills containing fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine. These pills are sold mainly to US tourists, and are often passed off as controlled substances such as Oxycodone, Percocet, and Adderall. The...
