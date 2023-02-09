Texas scientists create fentanyl vaccine to combat opioid epidemic

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken Brand Sets Opening Date For its Houston LocationMadocHouston, TX
Texas' Best "Under the Radar" RestaurantTravel MavenHouston, TX
Houston Methodist Awards $6.8 Million to Underserved Communities in Greater Houston AreaAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Celebrate Valentine's Day At One of These 5 Romantic Restaurants in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
George Faber II to Receive Living Legend Award at Texas Gospel Music Excellence AwardsTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Related
In States Where Recreational Marijuana Legalized, Less Demand for Prescription Codeine
MONDAY, Jan. 23, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- New research suggests that there's one potential way to reduce demand for prescription codeine: legalizing recreational cannabis. Exactly what brought scientists to that conclusion? States that legalized cannabis use saw a significant reduction in pharmacy-based distribution of codeine, an opioid with a high potential for misuse.
No kidding: Wyoming Senate wants to send millions to Texas
I’m sure Texas and Arizona could use $5.25 million that a Wyoming state senator wants to send them to help pay for a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico. Opinion — What a noble gesture by Sen. Larry Hicks (R-Baggs), to come to the rescue of two states that are really struggling to make ends meet!
Fentanyl Crisis Can Be Resolved By Eliminating Illegal Cannabis Market Says Oklahoma AG
Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond (R) believes that the ever-growing and deadly fentanyl problem could be controlled by seizing illegal cannabis operators. “It is coming up from Mexico, not that Mexicans are bringing it. It’s Chinese nationals,” Drummond told Fox 23 News. People behind illicit marijuana operations, says...
Fact Check: Is Texas' Gun Death Rate 67% Higher Than California?
A wave of mass shootings in California in January 2023 has prompted fresh questions about the effectiveness of the state's strict gun-control laws.
Ron DeSantis' Law And Order Proposal Includes Life Sentence For Making Fentanyl Attractive To Children
Gov. Ron DeSantis rolled out a criminal justice proposal last week that should delight Florida’s conservatives as well as his inevitable national supporters who are already lining up behind the governor’s anti-woke, anti-gay, anti-Disney, anti-cannabis legalization and his recent proposal to nix high school AP courses on African-American studies.
Vox
It’s now legal for domestic abusers to own a gun in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi
Ian Millhiser is a senior correspondent at Vox, where he focuses on the Supreme Court, the Constitution, and the decline of liberal democracy in the United States. He received a JD from Duke University and is the author of two books on the Supreme Court. A panel of judges on...
Iowa Republicans file legislation making it a felony to manufacture, prescribe abortion drug
Republicans in the Iowa state legislature introduced a bill on Monday that would make it a felony to manufacture or prescribe mifepristone, one of two drugs used in medication abortions. The bill would make it illegal to “manufacture, distribute, prescribe, dispense, sell or transfer” generic or brand-name mifepristone in the state, punishable by up to…
Texas lawmakers renew push for casino gambling, add benefits to existing racetracks
SAN ANTONIO — Texas lawmakers aren't shy about expanding casino gambling and sports betting. State Senator Carol Alvarado, a Democrat from Houston said she was filing resolutions to get it on the ballot since 2009. This time around, she has support in the House, and some key lawmakers who are open to the idea of casino gambling, in the right form.
Bill introduced in the House of Delegates would impose life sentences on fentanyl dealers
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A bill introduced in the West Virginia House of Delegates this week would impose a life sentence on individuals who are convicted of dealing fentanyl. House Bill 2847, introduced by Delegate Geno Chiarelli (R-Monongalia), would amend portions of state code to change the current 3-15...
Gov. Hochul Plans To Ban Certain Types Of Cigarettes In New York State
Certain types of cigarettes in New York State could be banned this year. Governor Kathy Hochul has announced her plans to ban them in her 2023 State of the State. The Clean Indoor Act already banned smoking in many indoor spaces,. The Act prohibits smoking and vaping in almost all...
Georgia senators vote to bar COVID-19 vaccine requirements
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia senators voted Tuesday to permanently block schools and most state and local government agencies from requiring people to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The Senate voted 31-21 in favor of the bill, which would make permanent what had been a one-year ban enacted in 2022. Sen....
Fake Pills Containing Deadly Fentanyl are Being Sold to Teens on Snapchat
“Through this app, Alex was able to overcome the natural limits that keep most kids from the hardest drugs,” said a mother to U.S. House members.
Federal governoment wrong to say marijuana is akin to heroin and more dangerous than fentanyl
Regarding Ted Diadiun’s recent column on marijuana (“Legalizing Marijuana Is a Terrible Idea” Feb. 5, 2023): Marijuana is currently a Schedule I drug. The Drug Enforcement Agency [DEA] states a drug is Schedule I when: “it has high potential for abuse; no currently acceptable medical treatment use in the United States; a lack of accepted safety use under medical supervision.”
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott unveils plan for statewide TikTok ban
State agencies have until Feb. 15 to implement policies to enforce the statewide ban.
How Do Pizza Prices in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota Compare to the Rest of U.S?
As the calendar lands on another National Pizza Day (February 9), it's time to celebrate all of the good things that come from those delicious creations of cheese, sauce, and dough. It is perhaps the ultimate comfort food, with so many different possibilities. And as much as the toppings we...
Bills regulating medical marijuana ‘pop-up’ clinics pass House committee
Two bills regulating medical marijuana “pop-up clinics” passed the House Health and Human Services committee Tuesday morning at the Capitol in Pierre. The bills, one that would regulate pop-up clinic locations and another that would regulate advertisements and restrict telehealth meetings to obtain a medical marijuana card, passed through the committee 10-2 and 9-4, respectively. Both bills are sponsored by Fred Deutsch, R-Florence.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott calls diversity efforts 'illegal,' tells state agencies to stop
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's office has notified state agencies that the use of diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives in hiring is illegal, according to a memo obtained by ABC News. The memo, sent on Sunday by Abbott's chief of staff, Gardner Pate, said diversity, equity and inclusion programs in hiring violate the law because they "expressly favor some demographic groups to the detriment of others." The funding of such programs is also illegal, the memo said. It did not specify which groups were harmed. Renae Eze, a spokesperson for Gov. Abbott's office, said in a statement: "The letter from the Governor's chief of staff is a reminder that state agencies and public universities must follow federal and state law in their hiring practices. Both federal and state law make equity quotas illegal."
Senate bill would expand aid-in-dying to those living outside Vermont
A new bill would remove the requirement that only state residents can receive medical assistance here to hasten an imminent death. Read the story on VTDigger here: Senate bill would expand aid-in-dying to those living outside Vermont.
Comments / 0