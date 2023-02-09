ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Texas scientists create fentanyl vaccine to combat opioid epidemic

By Adithi Ramakrishnan, The Dallas Morning News
jacksonprogress-argus.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HealthDay

In States Where Recreational Marijuana Legalized, Less Demand for Prescription Codeine

MONDAY, Jan. 23, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- New research suggests that there's one potential way to reduce demand for prescription codeine: legalizing recreational cannabis. Exactly what brought scientists to that conclusion? States that legalized cannabis use saw a significant reduction in pharmacy-based distribution of codeine, an opioid with a high potential for misuse.
WyoFile

No kidding: Wyoming Senate wants to send millions to Texas

I’m sure Texas and Arizona could use $5.25 million that a Wyoming state senator wants to send them to help pay for a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico. Opinion — What a noble gesture by Sen. Larry Hicks (R-Baggs), to come to the rescue of two states that are really struggling to make ends meet!
WYOMING STATE
Cleveland.com

Federal governoment wrong to say marijuana is akin to heroin and more dangerous than fentanyl

Regarding Ted Diadiun’s recent column on marijuana (“Legalizing Marijuana Is a Terrible Idea” Feb. 5, 2023): Marijuana is currently a Schedule I drug. The Drug Enforcement Agency [DEA] states a drug is Schedule I when: “it has high potential for abuse; no currently acceptable medical treatment use in the United States; a lack of accepted safety use under medical supervision.”
Argus Leader

Bills regulating medical marijuana ‘pop-up’ clinics pass House committee

Two bills regulating medical marijuana “pop-up clinics” passed the House Health and Human Services committee Tuesday morning at the Capitol in Pierre. The bills, one that would regulate pop-up clinic locations and another that would regulate advertisements and restrict telehealth meetings to obtain a medical marijuana card, passed through the committee 10-2 and 9-4, respectively. Both bills are sponsored by Fred Deutsch, R-Florence.
PIERRE, SD
102.5 The Bone

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott calls diversity efforts 'illegal,' tells state agencies to stop

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's office has notified state agencies that the use of diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives in hiring is illegal, according to a memo obtained by ABC News. The memo, sent on Sunday by Abbott's chief of staff, Gardner Pate, said diversity, equity and inclusion programs in hiring violate the law because they "expressly favor some demographic groups to the detriment of others." The funding of such programs is also illegal, the memo said. It did not specify which groups were harmed. Renae Eze, a spokesperson for Gov. Abbott's office, said in a statement: "The letter from the Governor's chief of staff is a reminder that state agencies and public universities must follow federal and state law in their hiring practices. Both federal and state law make equity quotas illegal."
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy