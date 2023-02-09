Read full article on original website
Kamala Harris tight-lipped about 'Smooch of the Union' between her husband and Jill Biden
Vice President Kamala Harris downplayed what looked like a kiss on the lips between her husband and first lady Jill Biden that has created a stir on social media.
Washington Examiner
Kamala Harris awkwardly admits she is anti-life
You can picture the scene in the vice president’s writing room as they worked on Kamala Harris ’s abortion speech. “How about ‘America is a promise of freedom and liberty for all!’”. “Great. Sounds like the Declaration of Independence. Let’s quote that, too!”. “Good call.”
Marjorie Taylor Greene Reportedly Believes She’s on the ‘Short List’ To Be Donald Trump’s 2024 Running Mate
Well, Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign just got a bit more interesting as there are reports one congressperson is ready to throw their name in the hat and become his running mate. It’s a curious development as the former president has been struggling to garner support from the Republican Party as they look for new leadership to run against the likely Democratic candidate, President Joe Biden. According to NBC News sources, Marjorie Taylor Greene is interested in the job and former Donald Trump aide, Steve Bannon, thinks she is already working behind the scenes to make it happen. “This is no...
Hunter Biden warns Steve Bannon, Rudy Giuliani, Roger Stone, and 11 others to preserve records for potential litigation following laptop scandal
Hunter Biden is also pushing for a criminal probe into the Trump loyalists involved in the pushing out of the laptop's contents.
Opinion: Sarah Huckabee Sanders May Be the New Governor of Arkansas, But She's Still Devoid of the Truth
Arkansas Governor and former Trump Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivered the Republican response to the State of the Union address, and it was exactly what you'd expect from Trump's former mouthpiece.
Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled
In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
Marjorie Taylor Greene Won't Be Trump's VP Nominee for This Reason: Conway
Greene's ascent within the GOP may be a stepping stone to bigger aspirations in the years to come.
Sen. Marco Rubio says it's 'absurd' that the media has details on the classified documents found at Biden's and Trump's residences but the intelligence committee still doesn't have clear information
"So somehow, the only people who are not allowed to know what was in there are congressional oversight committees," Rubio said.
msn.com
‘She’s Not Sober’: Tucker Carlson Roasts Kamala Harris’ Latest Speech and Suggests She’s Taking Hallucinogens
Tucker Carlson closed Tuesday’s show with a parting shot at Vice President Kamala Harris over some remarks she made at an event at the White House earlier in the day. ‘She’s Not Sober’: Tucker Carlson Roasts Kamala Harris’ Latest Speech and Suggests She’s Taking Hallucinogens.
How Kamala Harris' Poll Ratings Have Moved Since Becoming VP
Kamala Harris' popularity remains underwater halfway through her vice presidency.
Kamala Harris' aides needed to buy her new desk chairs because they weren't the right size for a 5-foot-2-inch woman
The desk chairs that previous vice presidents used were all calibrated for taller men, according to the New York Times.
Chris Hayes: Here's When Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Let The Truth Slip’ About George Santos
Greene's explanation revealed "what really motivated" serial liar Santos to step down from House committees, the MSNBC anchor said.
Trump Asks 'What's Going On' With Obama Administration, Urges Investigation
Former President Barack Obama's administration ended when former President Donald Trump's began on January 20, 2017.
Top Biden Official Suddenly Resigns
A top aide to the President of the United States, Joe Biden, will suddenly resign from his job, President Biden announced late last week. Brian Deese is the top economic advisor to the President, serving in the role as Director of the National Economic Council at the White House. The 44-year-old Deese has served in the position since the beginning of the Biden administration, but he has been commuting from New England to Washington, D.C. since late last summer, so he has been planning the departure, according to reporting, including in the New York Times.
Rachel Maddow obtains footage of George Santos claiming he survived assassination attempt
Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., who has a history of fabricating his own resume and lying about critical parts of his biography, claimed in an interview last month that he had been the target of an assassination attempt. MSNBC's Rachel Maddow on her show Monday night played a video of an...
Trump says he is ‘more angry’ than ever as he tries to revive White House bid
Speech to Republicans in New Hampshire as ex-president becomes first to hit the 2024 campaign trail
Washington Examiner
White House asks of Kamala Harris, 'What's she doing? Where is she?'
Vice President Kamala Harris has failed to live up to her preelection hype and has fumbled requests from President Joe Biden’s chief of staff to increase her profile to help the boss, according to a key insider. Author Chris Whipple, given incredible access inside the Biden White House, said...
Democrats sent by Kamala Harris' advisors to praise her actually confided to the New York Times that they'd 'lost hope in her'
The New York Times reported that dozens of Democrats within the vice president's circle have lost faith in her ability to lead the party.
Kamala Harris angers Arizona officials by ignoring border on visit to state: 'Trying to hide the truth'
Arizona Sherriff joined "Fox & Friends" to respond to Kamala Harris' refusal to visit the border during Arizona visit, says the Biden administration is responsible for the crisis.
